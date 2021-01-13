Judiciary Must Be Respected By Both Citizens & Government

By Shyamon Jayasinghe –
Protecting from Public Insult
We, in Australia and the West, have learnt to have the highest respect for the judiciary. Judges in court perform duties of the highest order. Upon the judiciary our liberties and our rights as citizens rest. The judiciary is the pinnacle of justice for everyone.
At the level of individual citizens, this utmost responsibility is safeguarded by the law relating to contempt of court. Nobody can make utterance or act in a way that can be taken to imply contempt of court.
Member of parliament Ranjan Ramanayake has just paid the penalty over charges of contempt of court. He will be behind bars for four long years. Ranjan’s penchant for exposing public corruption has been much admired by the public despite the controversial ways he had got “information.” He had shown a ruthless fearlessness in this regard. However, he exhibited foolhardiness in going a mile further to charge our judges as being corrupt. With no evidence in his command, Ranjan’s accusation turned into mudslinging and the MP was confirmed as having been guilty of contempt charges.
The Role of Government
The judiciary must be protected not only from public insult; the most important and fundamental source of protection must come from the government. This is done by a myriad of ways:govt members not interfering with judges directly and indirectly, govt not flouting orders of court; and government carrying out certain healthy practices.
Govt must, above all, ensure that the best selections for vacancies in the judiciary are made impartially and with no semblance of political consideration. This action on the part of the the govt of the day enables the public to have respect and collective esteem for our judges. It is the public perception that Sri Lankan governments have been negligent of this wider responsibilty of ensuring a judiciary of high quality. Perception is important and this is why the old adage: “Justice must not only be done but must manifestly appear to be done,” is valid for all time and everywhere.
Practices
Furthermore, we have had instances of bad practice on the part of the government. A Chief Justice had been unceremoniously and illegally evicted by parliament at the behest of government. Promotions and transfers have also been questioned. The yahapalanaya government, to its credit, introduced independent constitutional commissions to make appointments to high office of the judiciary and we had four years of minimal political interference. With such arrangements, public respect for our judges soared;while at the same time judges grew in selfconfidence to perform their sacrosanct duties.
Wider Justice System
There is another aspect: the whole justice system includes more than the judges. It covers the actions of the Attorney General,too. The AG must be seen to be above board in directing the cases to be brought before the judges. The public perception has suffered here,too. As a matter of fact, the police are also part of the wider set known as the judicial system. Political interference in the ranks of the police force is dismally high.
The constitutional position of the Attorney General needs review. In Australia, the AG is a minister of cabinet rank. This gives him a clout. In Sri Lanka the AG is really the chief Public Prosecutor and he heads a government department under a minister.
Conclusion
Thus, the protection of our judiciary has to be twofold,namely, from the individual citizen and,perhaps more fundamentally, from the President,government and the political system. The two are intertwined in effect.
Latest comments
Dilshan / January 13, 2021
To expect respect for judiciary from citizens is next to impossible.
Judges who keep on extending remand to victims of political witch hunt. Supreme court judges who do not give reasons to deny leave to proceed. Supreme court judges who do not take fundamental rights cases for years. How can you expect respect from citizens. All the supreme court judges are no different from from Nandasena whom they are mortally scared of
They too behave like street thugs like Nandasena.
AG who withdraws the case on the insistence of Nandasena a criminal who killed a parliamentarian while the latter was praying does not deserve respect. He should have the least resigned.
The 6.3 million fools and 157 Parliamentarians who voted in favor of 20A should kill themselves if they have conscience
/
Rest Harrow / January 13, 2021
The judges can only be respected only and only if they exhibit their integrity both within and out side the walls of the courts. How can we respect judges if they are wolves in sheep’s’ clothing? In Sri Lanka this has proven that some of the judges in the judiciary are corrupt and bend themselves before the politicians.
The respect has to be earned and its not an attribute. So the judges in Sri Lanka should first check their conscience before delivering the judgements and not only the conviction but also sentencing. Both these components call for the integrity and if they cannot do that job then they should f…off.
/
Captain Morgan / January 13, 2021
What if contempt for the Judiciary is actually justified?
Who has the intellectual capacity and moral courage to answer that question?
/
Ajay / January 13, 2021
The whole country knows Ranjan was sentenced because he ruffled the feathers of the powerful by exposing their crimes – including those of the monks who abused child monks. What happened to him is the real contempt of court. Is this kind of injustice what Nandasena meant when he said, “I’m ready for anything” ?
/
Plato / January 13, 2021
Ranjan Ramanayake has had Contempt FOR COURT, like a good many citizens.
But the Judges have ruled that it is Contempt OF COURT!
/
Buddhist1 / January 13, 2021
For any Judiciary to be respected the judgements given by the courts should not only be correct but also should be accepted as correct and an equitable judgement in the eyes of the citizens of the country. There is no doubt that most Sri Lankans, based on the past judgements given by the courts do not see that the court decisions are correct and equitable. How can citizens then respect the judiciary?
Similarly the present Attorney General’s actions also are not seen as acceptable or equitable by the citizens of the country.
May be the time is ripe for a mechanism to be setup where with the participation of foreign judges to review the decisions given by the higher courts in SL and give their opinion. This could be done by the Justice Minister or even by an international body such as UN Human Rights Commission.
/
Tamil from the north / January 13, 2021
Ranjan withheld information and he goes to prison for 4 years.
Pillayan and Karuna – senior LTTE members massacred innocent civilians, soldiers and 600 surrendered policemen. They both get cabinet positions.
KP Pathmanathan – sole illegal arms dealer of the LTTE, gets STF protection and lives in luxury in Colombo.
Daya master – senior advisor to the LTTE lives the same lifestyle as KP in Colombo.
Douglas Devananda – serial killer who has been accused of murdering so many civilians, sits in the parliament.
Wimal Weerawansa – ex-JVP killer sits in the parliament.
Sarath Fonseka fought the war and he went to jail.
Many army murderers and rapists are released from prison.
Many more!!!!
There is only one family that is responsible for all the carnage above………………the Rajapaksas.
/