JVP Absconds CC And High Posts Committee Meets: Allows Gota’s Appointment Of Corrupt Judge, May Allow Chandraprema As Geneva Envoy

The JVP is absconding from its responsibility to remain watchdogs against corruption and abuse of power by standing up to the executive in Parliament, allowing a corrupt judge and even a major human rights violator to sail through committees tasked with scrutinising these appointments, Colombo Telegraph can reveal.
Nearly three months since the election the JVP remains as inactive as ever, and political analysts are concerned about whether the party has been threatened into silence.
As recently reported in the Colombo Telegraph, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s first major judicial nomination was Court of Appeal Judge Abdul Hameed Dileep Nawaz. The new President nominated Nawaz as President of the Court of Appeal. Nawaz is the first sitting justice to have been charge sheeted by the Bribery Commission for corruption during his time at the Attorney General’s Department. Mohan Pieris who usurped the Chief Justice chair after the illegal impeachment of Shirani Bandarayake has also been named in the charge sheet under case number 87741/01/18 at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. The case is currently before the Supreme Court. It will come up again in the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court by May 2020.
Justice Nawaz has been charged with offences which fall under Section 70 of the Bribery Act.
Since he was charged, every President of the Court of Appeal has prevented Justice Nawaz from hearing cases at the Court of Appeal. However, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s first major judicial decision involved bringing Nawaz out of cold storage. Both Nawaz and former AG Mohan Pieris are close associates and confidants of the new President.
When the nomination came up before the Constitutional Council, which had been briefed on the facts of the case against Nawaz, neither Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, UNP nominee and former Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale had raised objections to Nawaz’s appointment as head of the Court of Appeal.
Bimal Ratnayake, who is the JVP representative on the Council, declined to even show up at the crucial CC meeting, Colombo Telegraph learns even though the JVP was also aware of the problematic nature of the attempted appointment. As a result, Nawaz’s nomination was approved by the CC and he has since been sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal.
The JVP is also refusing to engage in its watchdog role at the Parliamentary High Posts Committee which is tasked with vetting all nominees to high government positions, including ambassadors to Sri Lanka’s missions abroad. The recent controversial appointment of Journalist C.A. Chandraprema as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council will take up Sri Lanka’s human rights record in March, has alarmed rights activists. Chandraprema, a former loyalist of the UNP and Ranil Wickremesinghe, was once known as “Thadi Priyantha” a key member of the the People’s Revolutionary Red Army or PRRA, one of many shadowy armed groups working with the military to target suspects during the JVP youth uprising that saw 40,000 killed. PRRA routinely issued death threats to journalists and human rights activists, including staff from Amnesty International, whose reports at the time accused PRRA of being involved in executions and enforced disappearances.
Chandraprema was arrested in Sri Lanka in 2000 in connection with the 1989 assassinations of two human rights lawyers – Charita Lankapura and Kanchana Abhayapala. A senior ex policeman in custody had named Chandraprema as the alleged assassin in an affidavit which is publicly available online. However Chandraprema was released after the Attorney General decided there was no legal grounds to proceed. Since then he has been protected by his links to all the major political parties in Sri Lanka.
Despite the proposed envoy being directly implicated in a brutal crackdown on its own cadres in the past, the JVP decided to be a no-show on the High posts committee meeting to approve the envoy’s nomination last week Colombo Telegraph learns. Both JVP members on the High Post Committee set to vet Chandraprema’s appointment, Bimal Ratnayake and Vijitha Herath did not attend the meeting. It is unclear why the JVP is actively choosing to disregard its role as a watchdog in Parliament against excesses by a ruling Government.
However it is also learnt that Chandraprema did not attend the High Post Committee interview last Thursday, February 6, 2020. His interview has been rescheduled for a later meeting. It remains unclear whether the controversial nominee will be able to take up office as Permanent Representative to the UN before the Human Rights Council sessions in March. (By Chinthika De Silva)
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 14, 2020
How can the 3% Party influence the CC or the High Posts Committee , when they are desperately trying to save their asses at he next round, just to keep drawing those perks in Kotte..
And it ain’t going to be any easier this time ,with the real JVP Party leader’s son who has come out of Age declaring that he is ready to help the Prez and lift up the Nation.
Inhabitants who nourished the old JVP now know how the current Team betrayed them and their children to the UNP ‘s Dr Ranil and his crooked Cabinet.
The same inhabitants also know well what the new Opp Leader of the UNP Keselwatta Kid’s dad did to the real leader and 40,000 of his followers .
Although the new Wijeweera was a baby then, I am sure he is aware what was done to his Dad and his followers.
And he is also well aware of Dr Rani’s active participation in the demolition of those thousands of lives in torture chambers in Balangoda.
I am surprised to see this article when even KeselWatta Kid, the new Half UNP leader who also call himself the Opposition Leader, did not oppose Nawaz at the CC.
Thalatha being Dr Rani’s Justice Minister in charge of the Police when r Mr Rauf Hakeem gave it away after Easter, should know how legit those claims are..
Amarasiri / February 14, 2020
Colombo Telegraph,
“Since he was charged, every President of the Court of Appeal has prevented Justice Nawaz from hearing cases at the Court of Appeal. However, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s first major judicial decision involved bringing Nawaz out of cold storage. Both Nawaz and former AG Mohan Pieris are close associates and confidants of the new President.“
A new tribe is in charge now, and the tribal rules are above the constitution and other rules established earlier. Based on those rules, to be qualified, the primary qualification is to be a member of the tribe or a loyal supporter of the tribe.
Based on the above two rules, the appointment is “Proper”.
The monks are happy because the Para-imbeciles, mean IQ 79, continue to prostrate to saffron clad monks, who hijacked Buddhism for hegemony, calling and appointing themselves the 3rd Gem of the Triple Gem, and asking the Para-imbeciles to seek refuge in the monks. Suckers!
JD / February 14, 2020
JVP is a joke. I can not believe how fast they have changed ideology for their benefit. I do not think JVP will amount to anything. AKD’s JANA BALAWEGAYA says a lot about his future. I think AKD also lived for years with no money. Now, he act least look for his own salvation. NOT only JVP, every socialist party with just one parliament member, that is also a national list post or probably UPFA and UNF do not contest allowing them to win. JVP is no different from UPFA or UNF or SLFP OR UNP . I know even TROTSKYs with TRIBAL OR PROTESTANT SOCIALISM have a different instinct which is very capitalist.
The problem sri lankan parliament is providing employment with very lucrative revenues and lot of freebies to 225 people. So, why do they leave. If their children can not overseas for employment, parliament is the best place to be employed. Then comes all the ministry Secretary, and SOE positions.
I heard, Maithripala Sirisena’s brother was accused for getting Rs 9 million as his yearly remuneration and he was asking is it in Sri Lankan money and do we have that much ?
Simon De Silva / February 14, 2020
I have the feeling that JVP would take another decades to see it right. They are always right theoretically and their hearted efforts against exposure of huge corruption. But in the same time, in the bond scam scenario, they were not honest enough. Yet today, they dont consider the size of the losses occured during the so called highly abusive regime of the MR from 2005 to 2015.
Their treatment and behaviours are almost like LANKEN crime investigations on that Rugby player’s highly misterious MURDER, which we now see as beyond the misterious murder of Jamal Khashogii – Saudi journalist got murdered in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey (October 2018).
Just because Mahinda Rajakashe family is directly involved in that WASIM Thadjudeen murder – with all the revealations by GOOD GOVERANNCE govt. … for some reasons Mahinda the mass murderers wife was never interogated why ?
One law is to the general public and one another law to BP Rajaapkshe why ?
Sam Fernando / February 14, 2020
I really wonder why BP Mahinda took Prasanna Ranaweera to his delegation representing us the 20 mio of people in this country.
Prasanna Ranaweera was theperson who threw MIRISKUDU to speaker of the parliment during that 52-day fake parliament. Did we ever see the kind of idiots being promoted by GOOD governance UNP groups never …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z9v3gvHjck
JD / February 14, 2020
Ranil ha listened torturing of Kids in Batalanda and he did not stop. Raajitha and his paramilitary is another who supported to get rid JVP kids. I heard he involved some civilian, at least one girl, killing. Ranil was giving leads to get rid of LRRT people in Colombo. Sri Lanka went through a very disgusting and unfortunate period. Le us change the country so that people wan’t be affected again. Let us stop divisive politics, Identity politics and corrupt parliament. Most of the 225 have baggage,
It is unfair to expect so much straight forwardness right away from officials right away. Everything happened for some reason. Voters do not understand the the influence of international POLITICS IN OTHER COUNTRIES. That also has to be counted when individuals are appointed. aLLEGIENCE IS VERY IMPORTANT. Just remember what happened to Maithripala sirisena by trusting officials. Officials tht he appointed ruined him. It is more than one. Probably, CBK had the same life.
chiv / February 14, 2020
It is all part of the game. Udayanga is back !!!!!!!!!. Question how come he showed up at the right time after years of absconding ????? Now it will be a process of white wash/dry clean/rehabilitate, call what ever you like , the bottom line is legalizing the illegal acts of these corrupt men (Airlanka, Udayanga.) Poor Jaliya got caught to US authority and no such privilege for him. No wonder MR was so furious when he heard his relatives stupidity.(US laws are different from ours). People may ask why now, I say there is plenty to gain. 1) It is safer to keep the witnesses under your own observation, and not to end up like intel chief who escaped. 2) These men will be used as scapegoats (after all Lankan prisons provide VIP services) for short term, the govt will get its credit, show the public they are after them which previous Govt never bothered but after a short stay they will be out on legal loopholes, now that Loo and Odor, AG,Judiciary have been fixed. 3) This is typical SHAM process by which corruption and crimes of your own are legalized. 4)) These BS will also help in diverting and deflecting public pressure for at least time being. 5) This will also serve as a booster for the coming elections proving he indeed is a “strong/Iron man”.6)Trust me if Rajapaksa can have their own way (2/3) all these men including Duminda will be out after General elections on legal loopholes/amendments/president pardon, there is plenty. 6) This kind of SHAM procedures are much better than the usual denial/disappearance/distortion methods. JVP and RW seems to be just helping with such transition so that they can use the same in future.
Leelagemalli / February 14, 2020
Chiv,
this is to just to face lift MIG plance purchage deal – and mislead the nation. How stupid these buggers are – is not explainable to us easily. They think the people would respect him … if the MIG plane case would have been cleared. Gotler is so cunning even going beyond BP Mahinda.
Mahinda would f+++k his own mother if he want to grab power. Punnaku eaters should finally see it with some sorta of wisdom.
To me, these men should all be burnt down in a public ceremony by bringing to Galle face green.
Sam Fernando / February 14, 2020
It is high time to start a debate about ” politics of MAHINDA jarapakshe ” and ” politics of Gotler”:
Mahinda Rajaakshe is the most abusive of man in lanken politics. See how this bugger betrayed the 69 lacks of voters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z9v3gvHjck
Craig / February 14, 2020
CT must be appreciated and acknowledged for highlighting all of this. How can we squeeze out a response from the JVP? Can we bombard Anura Kumar Dissanayake’s Twitter or Facebook accounts?
The UNP’s role here is also despicable and Sajith has an agenda of his own.
“When the nomination came up before the Constitutional Council, which had been briefed on the facts of the case against Nawaz, neither Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, UNP nominee and former Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale had raised objections to Nawaz’s appointment as head of the Court of Appeal.”
What else is in store for us? MIG 27 Udaya Weeratunge has just arrived..
Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka / February 14, 2020
The JVP as represented by Bimal Ratnayaka and Vijitha Herath were certainly present and very vociferously negative when my appointment as Ambassador to Russia came up at the same committee. They , the TNA’s Sumanthiran and their NGO allies managed to hold up the appointment for three months, despite the fact that Moscow had sent the ‘agrement’ (approval) most expeditiously!
/
Frustrated sinhalaya / February 14, 2020
Dr Jaythilaka@
again you focus on your personal issues- to attack JVPrs right ?
I think you are so good to be with BP Mahinda Rajaakshe but no means with any other politicians. What do you think of MR taking that Prasanna Ranaweera to india and let him hand shake with MODI ? There your blood did not even turn out to be boiled why ? You the kind of men, with bed pan style mouths pieces are really a great insult to lanken politics. Whenever the public want your voice, you stayed as if you are pennisless. What can we hope from a man of your nature for the benefit of the masses mister ?
Please wind up and go to retirement. I dont think you may have achieved a lot after becoming srilanken Representative to Russia ?…. You and Wimal Ponnawanse should be punished with the maximum for all all the abusive nature you displayed during the last few years.
/
D. P. / February 14, 2020
Dayan,
You deserve such a treatment b’cos you are one of the remaining few hold-out that still advocate for the long-outdated Soviet made “non-aligned” movement. No wonder Russia was ready to welcome you!
I’m not a JVP fan but, I suspect that they had a strong ideological & practical reasons to avoid the CC meeting. Perhaps they were already aware of Ranil’s deal with GoRa to go ahead with appointment. These days, with Ranil-MaRa-GoRa, what you see is not what you get!
/
Mallaiyuran / February 14, 2020
Thero throwing blood and flesh to hide his record of covering up Zero Casualty in 2009 May at Geneva and saving War criminal Family to help Ranil become PM and New King become President. Thero wrote in CT essays after essays in 2014 to make New King as President and Ranil as PM.
Thero’s masters could spend as many millions as they want in Desmonds and other foreign consultants and murder as many Tamils and Media reporters they want, but preventing the truth coming out in Geneva is not stoppable.
/
S. C. Pasqual / February 14, 2020
Aut viam inveniam aut faciam
Leelagemalli / February 14, 2020
SC Pasqual,
You belong to the BAYYAs making up 40 lacks of people in that 69 lacks.
You should join hand with that chilli powder thrower in Kelaniya to be in good books of BP Rajaakshes. That is the only way out for you. CT posts and articles are too advanced to you.
We then nation should wake up to teach a lession to BP Mahinda, sending him home next time. Enough is enough. Not home where he deserves – it s the prison no different to Guanthaname bay one.
:
We have enough people to REPRESENT us, but a street boy no different to bitches son WW but this time Prasanna Ranaweera, to be part of his indian trip…. the sky earth price hikes in daily needs but bugger MR to ignore it and expand his DELEGATION ?
Man, the bugger should be beheaded in order us to come out from the DEBT pit we are fallen in:
And BP is no shame but knelt down before his STYLE man in Modi for extension for debt payments ? If UNP did it, bp would have CREATED haemorites on his face…. but LOCAL media are on his side so long the funds flow on to their accounts. bb
Simon De Silva / February 14, 2020
How do they define Wiyathmage (interllectual committee) ? or that is just like the SATAKAYA of Mahinda Balupaskshe who looted the state to no go levels and TIED the country with a debt trap.
–
I thought only the most appropriate would be selected by a committee ?
–
If Wiyathmaga would be the body to function under the command of G-O-T-L-E-R ? following appointments and behaviours of his rule is beyond all bearing
1) Not few days ago, for some hidden reason, PM of current govt, takes a man who threw MIRISKUDU -chilli powder on SPEAKER, in that 52 day fake and vandalized govt in October 2018. That incident in paliament was spearheaded by BP Mahinda Rajakashe and world thought that SRILANKENs are even worst than some tribal affricans.
:
Bandaranayakas and Jayawardhanas brought some respect to this island nation, even today in Europe, they respect more Bandaranayakas for their leaderships… never ever they utter a single word about Rajaakshe style tribal leaders.
:
If GOTLER is to be clean with new WAVE of politics, why he stayed silent at the time, BP Mahinda s delegation to india was allowed street men of PRASANNA Ranaweera. His records are public secret, may well be the attempt being made by BP Mahinda is to gain more votes in upcoming election. That will be end up being a dream for sure
2) They imprisoned Ranajan Ramanayaka- the voice of the INNOCIENT people in this country, but Nimal lanza is still roaming in the city… WHAT GOES through the idiotic head of President if he respect WIYATHMAGA … or the bodies that would critiicse it well ?
–
3) Some family memebers became the directors of the current rule, G-O-T-L-E-R stays as if his hands are tied behind why ? He should first teach his ABUSIVE brother… sending him home forever, Bp Mahinda should be jailed for all the high crimes he deliberately perpetrated, then the people would kneel down before GOTLER. I could also think a twice.
/
chiv / February 14, 2020
Sam, Prasanna Ranaweera, our great Miriskudu expert, met Modi and Rahul, accompanying MR. He proudly uploaded pictures in his FB profile stating “I had the opportunity to meet the grandson of Gandhi ?????? ,father of the nation.
lanka / February 14, 2020
It is curious to find out how Chillie Rane communicated with Rahul and Modi.
Curious / February 14, 2020
I will either find a way or make one. And who will that person be according to you SCP?
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 14, 2020
the ambitious JVP by contesting the last 2 elections are now a Kota uda spent force never to make a dent into the political depths of this sad sorry nation.
due to the magnanimous defeat, they had to endure and encounter at the poll of the 16th November 2019 now they are shell shocked as to how the Sinhalese mainly Buddhist masses had rejected their charismatic young leader who apparently had a great rapport with common man and woman of the said race.
now they are playing the role of a dejected rejected would-be lover by playing hard to get.
they are only allowing the rajapuka’s and their gangs of always being criminal bandicoots to rake havoc onto the now hapless once upon a time peaceful isle which was the envy of many a nation….?
=
I am requesting them the vanquished JVP to join hands with the majority in the parliament and defeat the rajapuka cohorts in every vote that they unceremoniously attempt to get passed through the frustrated house of representatives.
=
hope that my 2 cents worth of sincere advice will make the now-defunct JVP come down a peg or two and maintain themselves once again as responsible citizens of the saddest sorriest island on this planet.?
cheers, R. J.
Tara / February 14, 2020
Think about it, only decent, honest and upstanding leaders, will appoint decent, honest and upstanding officials, to represent the country. So we should not be surprised, that thugs, murderers, and mass murderers, have all got lucrative posts from the American President of Sri Lanka, and his crooked brother. They will all comply with orders, and are willing to say “whose Lasantha?”, when someone asks them. The Rajapaksa appointments truly reflects who they are.
We are going to be represented by scum of the earth. Shame.
Douglas / February 14, 2020
JVP : It has been reported that you have “ABSCONDED” from performing your “LIFE TIME” assigned duties of “JANITORIAL SERVICES” in the Legislature of this country. You are hereby required to EXPLAIN, in writing, on receipt of this charge sheet within the next five working days, why you should not be “Disciplined” , including “Expulsion” from those assigned duties by the people of this country. If we do not receive your explanation withing the stipulated time period herein mentioned, we would consider that you have no explanation to give and accordingly you would be “DISMISSED” from performing those functions and would be compelled to assign those to some others who have come forward to handle that function well in your absence.
/