Kamala: The Name Behind The Changing Face Of America

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

Nomination of Kamala Harris, whether viewed as the first Black woman or the first Asian woman for the presidency in the United States, represents a historic moment in American politics. After Obama, her nomination marks one of the most consequential events in the nation’s political landscape. If she is elected, it will be a monumental step forward in the ongoing and often arduous journey toward a more perfect union. This moment invites the world to admire America for her growing inclusiveness, while America herself may look inward, reflecting on how far she has come and how unimaginable this journey once seemed.

Is this the same country that Alexis de Tocqueville once condemned as morally depraved after witnessing the sale of Black children by the very slave masters who had fathered them? One might wonder. During his tour of America, Charles Dickens found little to admire, documenting a nation steeped in social injustice and hypocrisy. While Dickens was more ambivalent about slavery than Tocqueville, both men foresaw that such a practice would inevitably lead to civil war.

After the civil war, Abraham Lincoln, despite signing the Emancipation Proclamation, remained unconvinced of the intellectual equality of Black people, even with Frederick Douglass—a formerly enslaved man who had taught himself to read and become a brilliant orator—present in his midst. Many white Northerners believed that after the abolition of slavery, Black people should be expatriated, with Liberia chosen as the destination to enforce this principle.

To challenge white America’s assumptions, the Reconstruction era witnessed a remarkable rise in Black intelligence and self-determination. However, this progress was tragically short-lived, crushed by the imposition of Jim Crow laws and the betrayal of Reconstruction’s promises. It took the Civil Rights Movement to reclaim the rights of Black Americans, a pivotal moment that also coincided with a significant influx of Indian immigrants.

Until 1965, immigration from India was severely restricted, but when the doors finally opened, professionals and those with means flocked to the United States. These immigrants, often from India’s so-called upper classes, arrived with a condescending attitude towards Black Americans, frequently boasting, “I came to this country with a mere hundred dollars in my pocket, and if I can make it, why can’t others?” This sentiment, however, overlooked the harsh realities faced by inner-city Black families, who were burdened by systemic discrimination and fractured social structures.

What these Indian immigrants often failed to recognize was that they did not represent the struggling rickshaw drivers or laborers in India—figures whose hardships were romanticized in Bollywood films but seldom uplifted in any meaningful way. Instead, they hailed from affluent families with sought-after degrees, making them well-equipped to succeed in American universities, hospitals, and the hospitality industry. Kamala Harris is the product of this intellectual immigration from both African Caribbean and South Indian communities, a possibility made real by the hard-fought liberties won by African Americans.

Now, using an old trick, some critics question Kamala Harris’s intelligence, arguing that she came through the back door because she was not originally elected as the presidential nominee. However, she didn’t just appear on the political scene without credentials, as some would have you believe. She served as the Attorney General of California, the most populous state in the U.S., before being elected as a senator and eventually becoming the vice president.

Speaking of intelligence, throughout history, the narrative around intelligence and capability has often been skewed by racial biases. There was a time when white-dominated sports were considered out of reach for people of African descent. However, when these barriers were finally breached, athletes of African descent not only proved themselves but also elevated their sports to unprecedented levels. Icons like Sir Garfield Sobers in cricket, Jackie Robinson in baseball, the Williams sisters in tennis, and Tiger Woods in golf were once seen as exceptions. Yet, they went on to redefine their sports, setting new standards of excellence.

In 1950, the NBA broke racial barriers by allowing its first Black basketball player to take the court. Fast forward to the 2024 Olympics, where an all-Black basketball team claimed the gold medal, demonstrating how far the sport has evolved. This transformative impact extends beyond sports. In the music industry, Black artists have not just participated but have been the architects of entirely new genres that have spread across the globe like wildfire, influencing culture and mannerisms worldwide. The difference between simply imitating what exists and creating something revolutionary highlights the profound intelligence and creativity.

Today, America’s universities have become crucibles of diversity, where mixed-race populations are among the fastest-growing demographics. For the current generation, the racial politics that once dominated are increasingly seen as relics of the past. In this evolving landscape, no single race holds a permanent claim to dominance in any field. Instead, it is the opportunities, exposure, and life circumstances that drive individuals to work hard and achieve excellence.

Sadly, not everything in America is moving toward the ideal. The nation’s involvement in foreign affairs, particularly its wars and alliances, often reveals troubling contradictions. On one hand, the U.S. stands firmly against the despotism of Russia, positioning itself as a defender of democracy and human rights. Yet, on the other hand, it turns a blind eye to the policies of Israel’s leadership, whose actions have devastating consequences for the children of Gaza. This inconsistency is not just hypocritical—it’s morally indefensible.

Supporting one cause while ignoring the suffering in another region exposes a deep flaw in American foreign policy. The ongoing carnage in Gaza, exacerbated by misguided leadership on all sides, demands more than passive acknowledgment; it calls for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations to secure the release of hostages and bring peace to a region in desperate need of it.

I’m not here to defend or criticize Kamala Harris’s policies or politics; I’m simply an admirer of the possibility of electing the first woman president in the United States. As a South Asian, and as someone deeply familiar with the name Kamala—so common among my friends and family in Sri Lanka—I can’t help but reflect on the significance of this name. In Sri Lanka, being part of a minority community that has existed for many millennia, this name comes with its challenges. Yet, it’s awe-inspiring to see that, within just one generation, someone with this very name is on the brink of holding the most powerful position in the world.