Keppetipola Disawe & Solution To The Ethnic Question

By C.V. Wigneswaran –
Someone asked me: “You have been reported in a Tamil paper as having said that what the Sri Lankan Tamils want is the right to govern themselves. What is your solution to the ethnic Question?”
My response was – I did say so. Let me start from pre-Independence days. The Sri Lankans consider Rajapakse Wickremasekera Mudianselage Bandaranaike Monarawila Keppetipola, widely known as Keppetipola Disawe as a National Hero. Indeed when Ceylon gained Independence from the British in 1948, Keppetipola was declared a National Hero because he had fought against foreign rule.
Do you know his story?
Keppetipola Disawe was one of the Sinhalese leaders who signed the Udarata Treaty at Kandy on 2nd March 1815 bringing the whole Island under the British Rule. He served under the British Rule as a Disawe in charge of Uva Province. By 1817 there were rebellions against British Rule especially in the Uva region. Governor Robert Brownrigg sent Keppetipola with 500 men to suppress the rebellion. But on meeting the rebels he was convinced of the correctness of their cause. So he joined them as their leader at their request. Keppetipola returned his arms and ammunition to the British Governor saying that he did not wish to destroy them with their own weapons. Keppetipola continued to lead the rebellion. Wilbawe who claimed to be the heir to the Kandy Throne was formally crowned. But under the new King, Keppetipola was appointed as the Maha Adikaram (Chief Minister) and the rebels were urged to free the country from British Rule.
On 1st January 1818 Governor Brownrigg declared Keppetipola and sixteen others as rebels, outlaws and enemies to the Crown and their lands and properties were confiscated. British brought reinforcements from India and Keppetipola found it difficult to continue since most of the cultivations and livestock in the areas where the rebellion took place had been destroyed by the British and the people had no supplies to exist. So Keppetipola disbanded his rebel group and fled to Nuwara Kalawiya in Anuradhapura.
On 28th October 1818 Keppetipola along with Pilimathalawe, another rebel leader, were captured by Captain O’Neil of the British Army with the assistance of Native Lieutenant Cader–Boyet of the Ceylon Rifle Regiment. The captives were tried for high Treason and sentenced to death. On 25th November 1818 Keppetipola and Madugalle, another rebel leader, were taken to the Temple of the Tooth to perform their religious rituals. They were beheaded at Bogambara.
Now why do I refer to Keppetipola Disawe?
He had everything under the British Rule – name, fame, authority, assets and what not? But still he felt his people had no freedom. He fought for freedom from the British for his people. He is now a National Hero.
The Tamils of North and East feel the same way that the Kandyan rebels and their Rebel Leader Keppetipola Disawe felt in 1818 after the 1815 Agreement was signed with the British, of which Keppetipola himself was a signatory.
The Tamils of North and East feel the yoke of Sinhala hegemony today. They feel that they have fallen from the frying pan to the fire – from British Imperialism to Sinhala hegemonism! The Question I answered to the Media in Tamil (I wish I had time to translate it to English and have it translated to Sinhala too) was centered around what the Honourable Prime Minister is credited to have said that Tamils must not isolate themselves by thought but go for quick economic development and that Tamil Politicians do not reflect the aspirations of the Tamil people. Further he is credited to have said that it is not possible to merge North and East. The gist of my response was that the Tamil speaking people are the majority in the North and East. Yet they feel themselves discriminated and dominated by the Sinhalese who are a minority in the North and East. In fact before Independence they were a miniscular minority. The Tamil speaking people need to be able to govern themselves without interference from the Sinhalese politicians who run the Centre. In every aspect of life the domination by the Sinhalese is visible.
Land
Without giving a chance for the local Tamils to apply for land in their traditional homeland region, colonization by Sinhalese from the South goes on in the North and East. This changes the demography of the areas which hitherto have been speaking the Tamil language.
Arbitrarily the Mahaweli Authority maps out lands in the Mullaitivu District from Mullaitivu Town southwards upto Vavuniya and beyond as Mahaweli Lands and undertakes such colonization without recourse to the Provincial Council nor Local Authorities. They are a law unto themselves. Lots of lands earlier occupied by Tamils who had to leave for India during the war have now been taken over by the Government and given to Sinhalese. Thus the Tamils are not consulted when their lands are alienated. After all the North and East are Tamil speaking areas from pre Buddhistic times. It appears that this is part of a conspiracy by the Centre to change the demography and get in more and more Sinhalese representatives into Local Authorities and the Provincial Council.
Earlier almost all the Tamils in the Southern areas were driven away during inter alia 1958 and 1983 pogroms. Now they intend colonizing the North and East with Sinhalese. The latest ruse is the appointment of a Presidential Task Force for the preservation of Archaeological sites in Eastern Province consisting only of Buddhist Priests and Military representatives. If Archaeological sites are to be preserved the Task Force should consist of reputed and reliable Archaeologists and Historians from the Tamil community. There must be delegates who represent the people of the area who are Tamil speaking. At least well respected elders from the areas who know their environment and background to listen to the deliberations of such Task Force and help them when they go astray! After all the historical sites in the East are mostly Tamil Hindu or Tamil Buddhistic remains. There cannot be any Sinhala Buddhist historical sites since the Sinhala language only came into being in the 6th or 7th Century AD. In any event what do Buddhist Priests know of our culture, history and language? After all it is the Buddhist Clergy which has propagated false history into the minds of our Sinhalese brethren and made them believe this is a Sinhala Buddhist country. It was they who got the Bandaranaike-Chelvanayakam Pact rescinded. Their antipathy towards the Tamils is very well known.
There is another 13 Member Presidential Task Force headed by the Defense Secretary for the protection of the country to build a secure and disciplined society consisting of Military and Police representatives. We could see the direction the country is taking towards a Sinhala Buddhist Military Dictatorship. My prayer is God save the Tamils!
Apart from these activities the Military is in possession of vast tracts of lands used and cultivated by them. There is also an area along A9 Road in Kilinochchi District where it is said that families of the members of the Military have been brought to live. Outsides are not allowed to enter this area situated somewhere around Murugandy Pillaiyar Temple.
Water
Many Military Camps are close to Tanks. Public are not allowed the free use of those Tanks. The villagers are made to be in obligation to the Military if they are to receive the favour of the use of their own local Tanks.
The idea behind bringing water from Mahaweli River to the North is a ruse to take over lands for cultivation along the area the water is earmarked to be brought and to colonize such areas with Sinhalese brought from elsewhere. Up to date not a drop of the Mahaweli water has come to the Northern Province. And our experienced and learned experts say it would not come at all. Then why the Mahaweli project? The Mahaweli Project is specially designed to bring in Sinhala colonists in to the Tamil speaking areas and decimate the Tamil population in the North and East.
Jobs, Trade etc.
Many Hotels in the East do not give jobs to locals. Sinhalese workers have been brought in from outside the Province. In the North recently despite the 15 TNA Representatives in Parliament, workers appointed such as Electricity Meter Readers have all been Sinhalese from outside the Province. If we were still in the Provincial Council we would have protested. But this was done after we relinquished office. May be Provincial Council Elections are being postponed with a purpose. I would not be surprised if the next Provincial Council has about 25% to 30% Sinhala representatives. Of course the chances of the Provincial Councils’ Elections ever taking place is something to be considered. Hope India which brought in the Provincial Councils under the Thirteenth Amendment, however powerless the institution may be today, is aware of the situation here.
Shops of various kinds have been opened along A9 by Sinhalese most of them relatives of the Sinhala Military and Sinhala Police officers. This deprives locals from setting up commercial establishments in their own areas.
When Tourists go to see the coral reef areas in the sea off Mannar District they are taken there by the Navy on payment, which payment goes to the pockets of the Navy. This has deprived the locals of their income.
Many Hotels are now coming up run by the Sinhalese in the North and East. The Tamils who had been residing in the rest of the Country in the South who had been conducting businesses there had been driven away earlier by riots and pogoms and now Sinhalisation of the North and East are taking place. Still some of our Tamils don’t realize what is taking place. They are unable to see the steady decimation of the Tamils from their traditional areas and Sinhalisation of the North and East. The idea behind all this is to destroy the individuality of the Tamil areas and annex such traditional Tamil speaking areas to the Sinhala areas. This took place from Negombo up to Puttalam areas during the last century and most of those traditionally Tamil speaking persons along those areas have now become Sinhalese. If the Title Deeds of a hundred years ago of those areas are examined, they would be found to be in Tamil. Still some very old men and women speak Tamil in their homes but the children and grand children Sinhalese.
Government Service
Due to the paucity of Tamil speaking Nurses in the North instead of crash training Tamil speaking Nurses, Sinhala speaking Nurses have been brought in to the Hospitals in the North. Many Sinhala speaking Doctors have been posted to the North and East. One such Doctor in the Kilinochchi District sometime ago prescribed wrong medicines due to her inability to converse in Tamil and the patient’s inability to understand Sinhalese.
Continued presence of Military in the North and East
Military Camps are everywhere in the Northern and Eastern Provinces. So much so Mayor John Tory from Canada when he visited Mullaitivu asked why so many Army Camps are there in the North ten years after the War. These Camps are manned by Sinhalese only. Their connection with the Villages close by go beyond their range of Duty. Many stories are brought to our Notice. Informing the Higher ups in the Military about them would find them only faulting our people never a member of the Military. Just like how war criminals now hold high positions in Government Echelons, those complained against in the North and East go on to become high officials in the Militaryor in State Service after retirement.
Fishing
There is one law for local Tamils and another for Sinhalese Fishermen coming from outside the North and East. The Sinhalese Fishermen are allowed to indulge in illegal fishing activities and take their catch to the South. But the Tamil Fishermen are controlled by the Military. Their fishing activities are curtailed.
Propagation of Buddhism
Buddhist places of worship are opened by Buddhist Priests with the help of the Military in areas where not a single Buddhist lives except for the members of the Military in camps. Often the areas to build such Buddhist places of worship are obtained by deceit or duress with the help of the armed forces.
Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or part a national, ethnical, racial or religious group as such-
1. Killing members of the group.
2. Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group.
3. Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or part.
4. Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.
5. Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Article 3 defines crimes that can be punished under the Convention.
The Thirteenth Amendment
Though India helped us with the 13th Amendment the rights of the Provincial Council as envisaged by India during the 1987 Indo–Sri Lankan Accord have been highly curtailed. The Tamils lack authority to look after themselves under the 13th Amendment. Even with regard to items where the Provincial Council has power in terms of the Schedule to the 13th Amendment, control by the Centre or the Governor who is the President’s nominee, are the order of the day.
Just as Keppetipola felt that his people lacked freedom under the British, our people under the present dispensation feel they are constrained, controlled and dominated by the South not allowing them the freedom they are entitled to under the Law both local and International.
Education
Children are taught false and one sided history. The long and continued history of the Tamils from pre Buddhistic times are simply ignored and the fictional stories of the Pali Mahawamsa are taught. We lack the freedom to decide what is best for our children.
There are many matters that could be enumerated to show how the Tamils are being discriminated and dominated by the Sinhalese.
We therefore need our freedom within the same country. How long are the Sinhalese going to dictate terms to us? May be until full-fledged genocide takes place and it would be too late for the Tamils to do anything about it.
So let me answer your final question. We would like to have a full fledged federal constitution for the merged North and East which will ensure the integrity of the Island but give the Tamils and Muslims the elbow space to look after their affairs themselves un-interfered by the South. The Muslims will have their area demarcated within the merged North and East and they would be entitled to self government in their areas.
This is what most of the Tamil political parties have been repeatedly urging upon. However, our successive governments have time and time again failed to take account of our demand for a federal solution and all our hopes have now faded. The loss of trust in the successive governments has created a situation for our people to call upon the international community to conduct an internationally monitored referendum to determine the solution to the ethnic Question. We would be urging the International powers – that – be to consider our request favourably as otherwise there is every possibility of a full- fledged genocide taking place here.
The Government and the Sinhalese politicians must shed the false notion that this Country belongs to the Sinhala Buddhists. If majority in numbers is what is relevant the Tamil speaking are the majority in the North and East. The North and East have always been determinably different until the British brought about administrative unity in 1833. So my solution is self government for the Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims in their areas where they are in majority. Thank you.
*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Ex Chief Minister, Northern Province
srikrish / June 8, 2020
Justice CV.Wigneswaran says,”My prayer is God save the Tamils!”
By this statement, Justice C.V.Wigneswaran admits his impotents and that he will not be able to save Tamils?.
He party also will not be able to save Tamils?
Then why he and his political party is contesting the next General election?
Why you blame TNA for not saving the Tamils?
Does CVW have any strategy to save the tamils if he and his party is elected to Parliament?
On the other hand, he seems to believe that only TNA or God could save the Tamils?
Instead of contesting elections why not, continue to pray
Native Vedda / June 8, 2020
C.V. Wigneswaran
“My prayer is God save the Tamils!”
Please pray to God
“Please save the Tamils from themselves, they can take care of their enemies”.
SJ / June 9, 2020
Sri
He has link to gods through god-men who perform miracles to amuse him.
One of them is supposed to have saved the earth from the comet Hale-Bopp which got threateningly close to this planet (a mere 197 million km). How he did it is interesting. I will narrate it another time.
SJVC said in desperation “Only god can save the Tamils now”. CVW is doing something that SJVC forgot to do. He prays to God.
God hears better when one speaks from the parliament. There is some kind out of space Internet there.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / June 8, 2020
What Justice C.V.Wigneswaran said was absolutely correct. It is sad that educated people who are allowed to rule this country did not know the difference between Federalism and Separation. They are just blindly following a stupid statement of Srimavo Bandaranayake that Federalism means Separation, when some learned Sinhalese politicians like N.M.Perera said Federalism is ideal for Sri Lanka. Is she an authority on Federalism and recognized at international level? Even when the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord was signed, it was an indication that Federalism was ideal. Mahinda Rajapakse was able to divide the North-East Province, but was unable to abrogate the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord which sends the message Mahinda was cheating the public. The unity of Sri Lanka could have been strengthened had high-Line Canal System been introduced which regulated the supply of water without any waste. One cannot say there is insufficient water. Their evil motive was to suppress the Tamils and not to allow the unity between the Sinhalese and the Tamils because the Sinhalese politicians feared losing commissions. Instead they created different laws for the Tamils and different for the Sinhalese for their personal gains. The country is in great debt when Buddhist Viharas are built in non-Buddhist areas and maintained at peoples’ tax monies.
a14455 / June 8, 2020
This guy has dementia. Colonize? Sinhalese going to the north is colonizing. but Tamils living all over are protected.
I suggest you are the colonizers if any , go back to T nadu
Native Vedda / June 9, 2020
a14455
“Sinhalese going to the north is colonizing. “
–
Do you think so?
“I suggest you are the colonizers if any , go back to T nadu”
–
Its not fair.
When you go home take them with you.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / June 9, 2020
First colonizers are bunch of Kallathoni criminals from Bengal who landed 2500 years ago, killed a chieftain who allowed them in and usurped their land. Before that there was peace with Dravidians in north and north-west and Veddhas in east and south-east. Tamils living in south and Sinhalese living in north are different. Tamils are living in south under Sinhala rule with Sinhala police controlling them with no power to change Sinhala names of places to Tamil, build Hindu temples everywhere or to kill Sinhalese and destroy their properties.. In contrast, Sinhalese settling in Tamil areas live under Sinhala rule with Sinhala GA, Policemen and officers, change Tamil place names to Sinhala, want shops built and given to them, build Buddhist temples everywhere, place Buddha statues at every nook and corner, and run riot time and again to kill Tamils, destroy their properties, drive them away and usurp their lands. All those Sinhalese who deny Dravidian ancestry must be deported to Myanmar and settled in Rakhine state lands vacated by Rohingyas.
rj1952 / June 8, 2020
during the pre-independence era, the ruling British and other colonial masters found that the members of the Tamil community were more studious, willing to be educated were diligent in performing the given tasks and were hard workers.
therefore they set up missionary schools in the north, the east and most of the government sector jobs along with the private sector were manned by the minority Tamil’s.
=
=
Sinhala a lingo spoken only in this sad sorry now made the shittiest country in the world has been given prominence and has been the main reason as to the downward trek of the once-rich country.
now this beleaguered isle has the pride of place as one of the world’s best Lord Buddha’s begging bowl carrying beggar nations in the globe.
Dilshan / June 8, 2020
Mr.Wigneswaran failed as Chief Minister of Northern Province, simply because he did not do what little he could have done. He has been merely a judge not leader not a manager.. He could have done a lot to the Tamils.rather mere rhetoric
But his case for self determination is without blemish.
I think it is for Sinhala intellectuals to lead without being parochial and racists not to recognize the need to give self governance to the Tamils in the North East.
I saw in the Website of Avanka Lanka Foundation statement from his founder Lasantha “until such time people in th south fight for the rights and privileges of their brethren in the Norh Sri Lanka can not progress”.
We need to follow people like.him rather than the war criminals
Native Vedda / June 9, 2020
Dilshan
“Mr.Wigneswaran failed as Chief Minister of Northern Province, simply because he did not do what little he could have done. “
–
So did many leaders, since 1948.
Why single out former Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran who was only following his predecessors, Ponna, Chelva, Amir, Thonda, VP, Douglas, …. and his brethren DS Sena Nayaken, Banda Nayaken, Siri Mao, Dudley, JR, Premadasa, Wijetunge, Rohana, Somawansa, Chandrika, NM Perera, Peter, Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, M. L. A. M. Hizbullah, Athuraliye Rathana , Rajapaksas, Malwathus, Asgirias, ………….Sajith Premadasa and Anagarika Homeless Dharmapala.
The entire home grown leadership is a huge disaster.
SJ / June 9, 2020
D
His plea is for federation.
Is that the same as self determination?
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / June 9, 2020
Dilshan, you are saying exactly what I have said before. Wigneswaran failed for two reasons, one where he is responsible for one and not for the other. Firstly he failed because his leadership skills are deficient and he has no organisational skills at all. He showed leadership qualities as a prefect at Royal and as the last Tamil president of law students union. But he did not get the opportunity to demonstrate it after becoming a judge and gradually lost it. Since he had never been a head of government department, business organisation or social association, he could not develop organisational skill. Secondly knowing very well that government is sabotaging northern province by way of delaying allocating funds, he did not take measure to make use of what was there, while indulging in matters outside the purview of his office. Though he is a failure at provincial level, he will be a great asset in parliament for his forthright views.
Kuviyam / June 9, 2020
In Sri Lanka, there is one rule for a Singhala rebel who is honored as a National hero and another rule for Tamil rebel who fought for the rights of Tamisone of the original people of the island. SWRD Bandaranaike’s father helped the British to capture Kandyan king Wickramarajindke. He was honored with lands in Attnalagalle and given th title Sir. The treaty of the Bristish- Kandyan kingdom was signed by Adigars and some signed in Tamil. That document is available in Colombo Museum
Now a Military group is established by Goatabaya who claims to be the incarnation of Dutugemuneu (a Tamil ) to destroy Tamil heritage site and distort history. Former CM of NPC is absolutely correct and exposing the Singhaa politicians at his old age., Wicky’s sons; FIL Nanayakkara ( Name itself is a Tamil Name means an honest man ) should get tuition from Wicky. Great service by Wicky. Majority of Sri Lankans do not know the heritage of the salad That is the root cause of the ethnic problem in Sri Lanka
Jack / June 9, 2020
Wigneswaran has been very divisive individual and his contribution to politics is mainly communal. Just as much as Rajapkses are not good for Sinhalese , Wiggy is equally bad for Tamils. When TNA was trying to reach middle ground he jumped and took the side of racist element in Tamil people. When you are blinded by race you can’t perform your role as national politician. People like Laxman Kadiragarmar are good example for Tamil politicians to follow and contribute to public of Sri Lanka in total, not exclusively marginalizing one ethnic group.
GATAM / June 9, 2020
That leaves only one solution – Tamil only Elam and Sinhala only Elam.
Does CVW agree to it? No Sinhalese in the north and the east and no Tamil in other parts of the island. Colombo will be Sinhala only and Jaffna will be Tamil only. Like the Pakistan-Bangladesh division.
Sinhala Elam will not do another India because they don’t have a Gandhi anyway and only have many versions of Nathuram Godse. Many more Nathurams will creep from woodwork at the division. Tamil Elam will not do another India because they don’t have a Gandhi anyway and only have many versions of Nathuram Godse. Many more Nathurams will creep from woodwork at the division.
Is this the solution CVW wants?
