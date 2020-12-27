Kickstart Your YouTube Career With A Bang With These 10 Tips

These days, posting something on YouTube is no more just a hobby. But only a few talented people see an opportunity of making a full-time career by being a YouTuber.

So, if you are someone who loves being behind the camera — be it documenting your travel adventures, teaching others how to do something, reviewing a movie or a video game, or just telling stories through short films — you can make loads of cash out of YouTube.

So, you can create new content to build a successful YouTube channel from scratch.

All that you need is patience and perseverance (your content won’t go viral overnight), enthusiasm (loads of it), and a flair for developing your channel gradually.

Decide on a Theme and Stick to It

You have made up your mind to start a channel. But have you decided on a theme or genre? If you haven’t, do that right away. A proper theme will take your content in a positive direction and help you build your tribe.

Your themes could be anything from travel to beauty, fashion to food, or anything else that you are passionate about.

Consistency Is Key

You will have to be consistent while posting videos. You will not get the perfect video in your first take. If a video has not turned out the way you wanted it to, tell yourself, “This isn’t good enough. I need to reshoot it.”

But never give up. Also, never delete an old video, no matter how bad it looks. The transitions can look outdated, the zoom effects can be all over the place, but whenever you watch those old videos, you will improve along the way.

We all learn from our mistakes, don’t we!

Set a Goal and Keep It Realistic

Let’s face it — you won’t be able to post a decent video every day. At the same time, you cannot afford to leave a huge time gap between two consecutive videos.

So, set a goal — it could be one video each week or two videos a month. Simultaneously, set a goal and accomplish it with discipline. Once you start getting followers, it’s important that they know that you will keep delivering and what to expect from you.

SEO Optimization

The higher your rank is on YouTube, the easier it is for viewers to find your channel. To ensure a higher rank, just posting good videos isn’t enough.

It won’t help your content’s rank or allow people to find you. To grow your channel, you will have to master the art of SEO or Search Engine Optimization. Let’s dive into how to do it:

Title Matters

Give your video a title that explains what it is all about. Get keywords in your title.

If you are not sure of the keyword, type a word or phrase on YouTube, and it will hand you a list of keywords related to what you typed in.

Describe Your Video

Give a brief description of your video, tell people what it is about. Ensure that you write a search engine-friendly description. Don’t be sparse with your usage of keywords.

Tag Your Videos

Tags are keywords through which others can find your videos. If you are posting a video on ‘How to sell your car,’ you can use titles such as a car, sales, old car, selling an old car.

Add a Personal Touch

Your content should be a reflection of who you are. Don’t try to mimic someone else; you’ll fall flat.

Make sure that through your content, you speak from your heart. Add your personal touch.

For example, if you want to launch a food channel while talking about a specific recipe, you can add some of your personal anecdotes or memories of eating that food in it. For example, how your grandmother used to cook a particular dish and how, over the years, it has evolved!

Don’t Compare Yourself With Other Youtubers

Look at popular YouTube channels for inspiration, but don’t let those dictate the way you are going to put out your content. If you do that, you let the fear creep in, which, obviously, isn’t your goal.

Keep in mind that every popular channel started out the way you did and grew from there. Every popular channel started out with zero subscriber views and are today probably make a living out of their YouTube earnings. If they can, so can you!

Watch as Many TV Shows or Videos

To be a perfectionist, you need to master the technique first. In this case, you can do that by watching hundreds of videos and studying them. Be curious! If you see the shot of an unusual angle or lighting, go back and watch it over and over again.

Then try replicating it; experiment with various camera angles and light settings till you don’t get that perfect shot. Before you realize it, you will be able to do serious magic with your camera.

Audio Is Advanced

You have taken days to shoot the perfect video! But all your efforts may go down the drain if your audio quality is not up to the mark. For example, you have to be very careful with audio when you’re shooting somewhere windy so that your footage doesn’t go to waste.

Similarly, while shooting with your mobile phone, make sure your hand isn’t covering the microphone.

For Editing, Don’t Use Complex Software

Don’t break your head over an advanced video editing software.

Don't break your head over an advanced video editing software. You can use simple movie makers with ready-to-use templates, texts, sounds, and other effects.

Share, Socialize and Collaborate

Share your YouTube videos across other social networking platforms. The more eyeballs you attract, the better it is for your channel. Last but not least, make friends with other like-minded YouTubers who have a lot of following.

Leave comments (nothing nasty, only positive ones) on their channels. Show them that you are genuinely interested in their content. Ask them for tips to make them feel special.

That way, even they will start taking an interest in your channel. Who knows, you may end up working on a video together!

