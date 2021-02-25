Lanka’s (Executioner) Ambassador In Geneva Set To Align With World’s Worst Human Rights Violators

Candauda Arachchige Chandraprema better known in para-military circles as Thadi Priyantha (Large Priyantha) and current Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva has aligned Sri Lanka with some of the worst human rights violators in the world.
Colombo Telegraph can confirm that on Ambassador Chandraprema’s recommendation the Foreign Ministry has granted approval for the Sri Lanka delegation in Geneva to intervene at the Human Rights Council in support of Syria, Eretria, Belarus and several other autocratic regimes.
Just before discussing Human Rights High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet’s report on Sri Lanka, the Council discussed an oral update by the Special Rapporteur on Eretria. Many democratic and civilised countries from across the world, including those from Asia, Africa and Latin America spoke in sport of the work of the Special Rapporteur and called for decisive action on Eretria,
However Sri Lanka’s ambassador took the floor in support of Eritrea. Candauda Chandraprema said the Council should limit its interventions to the Universal Periodic Review, a once in four years review of each UN country. Sri Lanka criticized country specific actions on Eritrea and called on the UN not to interfere into internal affairs of countries.
Eritrea’s government remains one of the world’s most repressive, subjecting its population to widespread forced labour and conscription, imposing restrictions on freedom of expression, opinion, and faith, and restricting independent scrutiny by international monitors.
Eritrea remains a one-man dictatorship under President Isaias Afewerki, with no legislature, no independent civil society organizations or media outlets, and no independent judiciary. Elections have never been held in the country since it gained independence in 1993.
Ironically Eretria was also one of the few countries to openly support the LTTE. According to the Hindustan Times the LTTE were due to get 10 new aircraft through an Eritrea-based arms smuggling network in 2009 and it was widely speculated at that time that LTTE leader Prabhakaran had plans to escape to Eritrea by air.
A US Senate Foreign Relations Committee report in December 2006 stated that the Eritrean government provided direct support to the LTTE. The LTTE, according to news reports, had established a presence in Eritrea primarily to operate in the informal arms market.
Today Nandasena Rajapaksa’s handpicked Ambassador is speaking in defence of this very country.
Meanwhile Candauda Chandraprema’s other alliances with regimes that abuse human rights with impunity will alarm its long-time bilateral donors.
The authoritarian President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, who has ruled that country since 1994 is called the ‘Last Dictator of Europe.’ His government has cracked down on opposition leaders and movements and abused civil rights to freedom of assembly and association. The regime of Bashar Hafez al-Assad of Syria has not only brought that country to absolute ruin but has committed countless crimes against humanity. The record of the rest of Sri Lanka’s new allies are no better.
A Foreign Ministry source who confirmed that Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage had granted approval for Chandraprema’s actions in Geneva said that these actions have dragged Sri Lanka to an all-time low point in its engagement with the international community where it is now bundled along with some of the worst human rights violators in the world.
Chandraprema alias Thadi Priyantha was a known member of a government sponsored death squad in teh 1980s and was alleged by an ex policeman to have been responsible for the killing of at least three Sinhalese human lawyers in 1989.
(see full dossier on Chandraprema here)
During the late eighties Chandraprema was a key member of the PRRA, the People’s Revolutionary Red Army. In 2000 he was arrested in connection with the execution of two human rights lawyers, Kanchana Abhayapala and Charitha Lankapura but later released. Chandraprema’s arrest occurred after a former police officer, himself implicated in torture, was arrested on 3 August 2000. SSP Douglas Peiris gave an affidavit after his arrest saying that Thadi Priyatha (aka Chandraprema) had killed four people, including three human rights lawyers.
International media has already drawn attention to Sri Lanka sending an accused killer as its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, the seat of human rights in the world. A news report on Candauda Chandraprema appeared on the foreign policy site Just Security a few weeks ago. (By Chinthika De Silva)
Latest comments
westham / February 25, 2021
World’s Worst Human Rights Violators are the Americans and I am an American citizen. Tamils must of heard of Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, Somali, Sudan and Yemen. Tamils are less likely to have heard of American atrocities in Argentina, Peru, El Salvador, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, and several other Latin American countries.
This is an domestic issue and was settled to the satisfaction of 75% of this citizens. An democratically elected government put down an brutal terrorist group that used child soldiers, women, suicide bombings, and killed thousands of Tamils, Sinhalese, Indians and Muslims, crippling the nations economy for over 30 years, Because of Tamil terrors , thousands of Sri Lankas fled the island for greener pastures. Depriving the nation of thousands university graduates and skilled workers. Tamils should have done some Gandhi type protest to get their demands ,instead of killing people and ruing a nation. Karma is a bitch !
/
Nathan / February 25, 2021
westham,
You make me laugh!
Look at, ‘Tamils should have done some Gandhi type protest to get their demands’. Do you know that the former Tamil leader SJV was called the local Gandhi?
.
What type of ‘Gandhi type protest’ have you undertaken to let your US know that they are the ‘World’s Worst Human Rights Violators’!
/
Native Vedda / February 25, 2021
westham
_
“This is an domestic issue and was settled to the satisfaction of 75% of this citizens. “
–
Alright it is a domestic issue if so why the hell did Sri Lanka beg, borrow and buy arms, ammunition, bombers, multi barrels, field guns, ……. lethal weapon systems, radars, ships, ………. satellite intelligence, chemicals, from 30 odd countries? Why couldn’t the great people this island independently manufacture all these stuff locally?
–
Where did you get the idea 75% of the citizens were satisfied. Please let us have some proof? Did you do a survey among people?
I suggest you consult Deegoda Kumara Healer and Miracle-man from your head to bottom.
/
Sugandh / February 25, 2021
Gandhi and the movement of non-violence suited their call for independence from a colonial power. However, it was not without armed rebellion; some historians credit the armed rebellion at least in part for winning independence. Also, there are numerous examples of civil wars in pursuit of independence from colonial powers.
/
The Tamils of Sri Lanka were confronted with State terror which had much of the majority ethnic community’s support fuelled by the bigotry of the Buddhist clergy; the many successive Sinhala governments of post-independent SriLanka took it upon themselves to brutally terrorize the Tamils.
/
At the onset, there were peaceful protests by Tamils which weren’t welcome and were met with oppression. That hasn’t changed even today; case in point, P2P protest and how the Gotabaya regime reacted to it. The reality has always been that there was no space for protests and peaceful mobilization by the Tamils in search of equality in this multi ethnic country.
/
Let’s hope there is such a thing as karma. Let’s hope it comes down real hard on every evil element, criminal, bigot, false propagandist and hate mongerer of the past and the present.
/
leelagemalli / February 25, 2021
Dear Friends,
.
This is what I what found on the web about this criminal.
.
Candauda Arachchige Chandraprema
The new Sri Lankan representative proposed by the Sri Lankan government to the United Nations in Geneva1 is
C. A. Chandraprema, a known member of a government sponsored death squad2 and was alleged by an ex
policeman to have been responsible for the killing of three Sinhalese human lawyers in 1989.
During the late eighties Chandraprema was a key member of the PRRA, the People’s Revolutionary Red Army3
(see below), and was repeatedly referred to as “Thadi (fat) Priyantha” 4
in public sources and has never denied
that this is him.. From 1987-90, it’s estimated 40,000 Sinhalese were killed during the country’s second Sinhala
youth insurrection. PRRA helped the Sri Lankan military target their opponents and is reported to have killed
more than a thousand people in this period of conflict5
.
In 2000 Chandraprema was arrested in connection with the execution of two human rights lawyers (Kanchana
Abhayapala and Charitha Lankapura6
) but later released7
. Media reports say the Attorney General found no legal
grounds to proceed with the prosecution of Chandraprema8
. Ravaya newspaper carried a lead story at the time
saying that another PRRA member facing arrest had threatened to expose members of the government implicated
in past incidents, which he said would force them “to hide their heads in shame”9
/
Ajith / February 25, 2021
It is not surprising that Sri Lanka under Rajapakse regime supporting another human rights violating dictatorship nations such as Syria, Erithiria, Myanmar, Pakistan and China.
/
Ashan / February 25, 2021
The mere act of siding with rogue nations, pariah leaders, and worst human rights violators, show that Sri Lanka is linking itself to the level of those nations that the other nations do not trust or respect. Birds of a feather flocking together. This is the doing of the Rajapaksa’s, who are intent on covering up their own human rights abuses, and unexplained war crimes, which could be easily dealt with by being open and honest.
The Rajapaksa’s are running this country to the ground.
/
Buddhist1 / February 25, 2021
What is the President Gota’s strategy when he appoints Human Rights Violators to senior posts? Is he covering his actions of violating Human Rights? May be he is appointing these violators so that when they are defending HR violations when they are in their post now, they cannot give evidence against Gota if the table changes and Gota has to face ICC.
/
Sugandh / February 25, 2021
Dear Buddhist1,
Gotabaya is not so evolved to strategize at any technical level.
/
But surely the beast is primal. Surrounding himself with beasts of the same hue. None has a conscience. All flocking together for self-preservation, and their actions motivated by fear, hate, vengeance, and greed.
/
Captain Morgan / February 25, 2021
Once the UNHRC sessions are concluded and appropriate action is taken against Sri Lanka, the leadership of the country will be brought to its senses. From then on, Candauda Arachchige Chandraprema will be known as Kota-Uda Arachchige Chandraprema.
/
Native Vedda / February 25, 2021
Buddhist1
–
“What is the President Gota’s strategy when he appoints Human Rights Violators to senior posts?”
–
Why do you think Gota appoint an anti Hindian Milinda Moragoda the High Commissioner of Hindia, a wanted man in Chennai Hindia, Douglas Devananda being the Minister of Fisheries, Ranil sent Sisira Mendis a well known chief torturer to Geneva to defend Sri Lanka’s records on human rights, ….. mathematically illiterate Weerawansa the Minister of Industries?
–
Failure needs to be blamed on others.
/