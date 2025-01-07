Lasantha Will Never Be Forgotten

By Lal Wickrematunge –

It was on a day like today sixteen years ago, when my brother Lasantha Wickrematunge was murdered. Yes, sixteen years ago. Lasantha’s children lost a father when they were still very young. We lost a brother and my father and mother had to bury their youngest child. How cruel was that? Animals do not kill their species. Horrible and cowardly men do that to their species. Often they get others to do the dirty, which is why it’s cowardly.

The killers, though known to some investigators, are yet free. Those who did resort to despicable acts to cover up the tracks of the murderers go high up in the security and police chain. Karma has dealt with some and it may not take long for others to suffer a similar fate.

Four successive governments deliberately dragged their feet, avoided following up and/ or made certain that the perpetrators including those who ordered the murder were not brought before the law. We were fooled time and again. Initially, we believed that justice would be done with a change of government. Stuff and nonsense.

Lasantha’s so-called political friends whilst in power did nothing. That was the corrupt system. Finally, the penny dropped. Both sides of the political fence played a game. Your turn and then it’s mine, was THE SYSTEM. Apathy had set in and murder was carried out with impunity. People at large did not care as long as they were not affected. No society can last long in such circumstances and the Aragalaya had to happen.

It is widely known that Lasantha’s murder was connected to his writing on the infamous MiG aircraft purchase. The then Secretary Defence, filed a case in the Mt Lavinia Court alleging that Lasantha and the Sunday Leader had defamed him. In his evidence in Chief, under oath no less, he stated that the MiG deal was between a Government to Government. Now we know it was not. He went on to state publicly that it was the cleanest deal done in Sri Lanka. Do I have to say more? The verdict is out there. Contempt of Court?

Be that as it may, the loss of Lasantha lingers fresh within our family. He was the youngest of three sisters and two brothers. Sixteen years have passed and yet we grieve at the loss of our youngest sibling. The toughest situation I faced in my life was to call my parents on that fateful day and tell them “I couldn’t save him”.

The single reason why Lasantha’s murderers and those who gave orders to kill remain free is the lack of political will within successive governments. Our family has renewed hope that such will is present in the new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. His intention is demonstrated by bringing back former DIG CID Ravi Seneviratne and Director CID Shani Abeysekera into service. We will wait for justice. Karma may not. But, I wish one or the other would happen.

Mr President, our family expects justice. We need closure.