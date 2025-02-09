Lasantha’s Driver Abduction & Concealing Evidence, Two Different Issues

By Suranimala –

The shocking letter sent by Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe (Jr) has taken centre stage in the news sphere during the last few days. The efforts of some to put pressure on the AG to relinquish his post and the belated start by others to defend him need to be addressed carefully with emphasis on the evidence that has been presented to Magistrates Court in Mt Lavinia, where the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge is heard.

I read carefully, a lengthy two-page spread in a print media newspaper which smacked, nay a naked attempt to whitewash the AG. Yes, the letter in question written by AG Parinda has to be viewed dispassionately but with scrutiny. Let us take the evidence presented by the CID to Mt Lavinia Magistrates Court over the lengthy period it has taken to investigate Lasantha Wickrematunge’s murder.

1. Sub Inspector Tissa Sugathapala was the first officer to visit the murder scene.

2. He took the Field Note Book of Lasantha into his custody.

3. He made his notes in the Information Book including the motor cycle numbers on the cover of the note book.

4. He handed over the Note Book having perfected the Production Register.

5. He was ordered to be produced before the DIG of the area, in this case Prasanna Nanayakkara with the Note Book and Information Book.

6. Senior Supt of Police Mt Lavinia Adikari, duly produced SI Sugathapala before DIG Nanayakkara in his office with the relevant documents.

7. DIG Nanayakkara admonishes SI Sugathapala saying “This is Gota’s job, do you also want to get killed?”

8. DIG Nanayakkara takes over the Note Book and orders SI Sugathapala to change his notes about the motorbike numbers.

9. SI Sugathapala takes out the pages in the Information Book where he made his observations including reference to motorbike numbers.

10. He goes to a printing press and gets new blank pages printed to replace the ones taken out.

11. He rewrites his notes without reference to Motorbike numbers.

12. There were other officer’s notes not connected to this case above and below the pages of his note and he gets them to rewrite such.

13. All the above were corroborated and their statements, including the Press person, were recorded by the CID once SSP Shani Abeysekera, ASP Tissera, IP Nishantha Silva took over the investigation from the TID led by SP Wakishta, whose investigation was inferring that the LTTE murdered Lasantha.

14. SP Adhikari confirmed that DIG Nanayakkara took over the Notebook and wanted the IB Notes changed in his statement to the CID.

15. The Attorney General’s Dept ordered the CID to arrest and move to remand SI Sigathapala, SP Adhikari and DIG Nanayakkara for falsifying evidence into the murder of Lasantha.

16. Mt Lavinia Magistrate remanded the officers.

17. AG’s Dept through State Counsel (same as stated later) objected to bail of these officers on a later date too.

18. Pitchai Jesudasan a motor mechanic was arrested together with Army Intel Officer K Piyawansa for using Jesudasan’s ID to take five SIM Cards, which numbers were used for the operation to murder Lasantha.

19. Piyawansa in Court said on two occasions that IP (then) Prasanna Alwis of the TID wanted him to say that Sarath Fonseka killed Lasantha and he would benefit if he did so.

20. The same Prasanna Alwis in 2020 put up a report that IP Sugathapala and DIG Nanayakkara should be acquitted to the AG’s Dept.

21. Then AG Dappula Livera, dismissed this report.

22. Present AG sends the letter stating that the State does not intend further action against three persons. Udalagama, who is accused of abducting Lasantha’s driver and SI Sugathapala and DIG Nanayakkara.

23. These are two unrelated events. The newspaper with a two page report has but three lines about the lack of evidence about the two police officers.

You Decide.

