“Leading Social Transformation: If AKD Can’t, Who Can?”

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Since taking office, Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) has implemented several impactful measures that have caught the attention of both local and foreign observers. His leadership approach is grounded in simplicity and transparency, signaling a sharp break from the excesses of the past.

With AKD’s refusal to embrace the trappings of power—no entourages of piloting vehicles, lean security protocols, and the avoidance of lavish lifestyles , international communities are already taking note of this fresh, more restrained governance style, indicating hope that Sri Lanka will soon attract favorable attention from international investors.

However, as promising as these steps are, they bring forth a critical question: is majority of Sri Lankan society prepared for this transformation?. While AKD has introduced a wave of changes, including his clear stance on pursuing pending criminal and financial cases, a significant segment of society remains anchored in old habits and perceptions. These habits represent a considerable obstacle to social change, raising questions about the readiness of many segments for AKD’s vision.

For instance, a pervasive competitiveness in society has fostered selfishness, where individual achievement is often valued over collective welfare. This “survival of the fittest” mentality manifests in the pursuit of wealth and power, sometimes even at the cost of ethics and morality.

People may still equate material success with virtue, measuring social status by the degree of luxury or influence one can command, a mindset that directly contrasts with the modest lifestyle promoted by AKD.

Beyond materialism, there are cultural norms and blind faith that further complicate the path to transformation. In Sri Lanka, for instance, many people place great importance on auspicious times to start new ventures or engage in daily tasks, relying heavily on astrological predictions for guidance.

These practices are deeply ingrained in the culture, they sometimes hinder pragmatic and immediate decision-making. Traditional beliefs can create resistance to change, as those clinging to superstitions may reject policies that demand open-mindedness and adaptability.

Another major area where societal transformation is required is in waste management and environmental consciousness. Despite government efforts, Sri Lanka still struggles with poor waste disposal practices, with plastics and other non-biodegradable materials often carelessly discarded—even in places of worship.

This lack of environmental responsibility undermines AKD’s broader goals for sustainable development and the improvement of living conditions. Moreover, such indifference reflects a deeper issue: the failure to see the connection between individual actions and their broader social and environmental impacts.

Land disputes also offer an example of the friction between personal interests and social harmony. Minor court cases over small pieces of land continue to flood the judicial system, preventing timely resolution of more pressing national issues. These disputes, while seemingly trivial, reveal the deeper issue of a society that struggles with compromise and collective good.

For AKD’s government to succeed in the long term, a profound social transformation is necessary, one that will not be achieved solely through top-down measures. While AKD’s reforms have been bold and effective, they must be accompanied by bottom-up change, starting from the people themselves.

Public mindsets need to evolve to value simplicity over luxury, cooperation over competition, and pragmatism over superstition. The society must embrace a future where collective progress outweighs individual gain, and where environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility.

The clergy and largely the temples seem to have failed in social transformation. The political role of the Monks is diminishing and the monks have to rethink their strategy to retain recognition among masses.

This will require open dialogue and education, encouraging citizens to think critically and make decisions based on the realities of today’s world, not the outdated traditions and beliefs that have held the country back. Social transformation is not easy, and AKD, no matter how visionary, cannot enact this change alone. It requires every citizen’s participation in fostering a more thoughtful, responsible, and progressive society. Only through this collective effort can Sri Lanka truly move forward under AKD’s leadership.

( Writer of a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and currently a senior lecturer for ECU, Author, Youtuber, Spiritual speaker and Reiki healer)