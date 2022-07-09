Leaked: Security Deployment Plans To Obstruct July 9 Protests  

* 07 water canons, 09 riot police units, roadblocks manned by tri-forces and STF

* Police surveillance teams and camera units to film demonstrations

* Intelligence via SIS, special police WhatsApp Group RoadBlock/Col.Central

Extensive security plans and protocols to protect President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the wake of massive public demonstrations planned for Saturday morning in the capital Colombo have been leaked, revealing sinister orders to police filming units and surveillance teams to record and monitor leaders of the aragalaya and the intelligence networks that will be operational in the area during the protest.

The orders dated July 7, 2022 have gone out to all DIGS, SSPs, SPs and ASPs and police divisions, signed by SSP Nishantha Chandrasekera (Colombo Central Division).

SSP Chandrasekera’s preamble states that the main objective of the deployment of a massive security contingent and riot control operations is “to ensure the safety of His Excellency the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and to take necessary precautions in this regard.”

Secondary to this goal is the police intention to prevent damage to government buildings and public property.

The leaked document also makes clear that the Police Department fully anticipated the issuing of court orders that would have enabled security forces to set up at least six new roadblocks that would prevent the entry of demonstrators into the entire Colombo Fort area. However, on Thursday (7) the Fort Magistrate refused to issue orders preventing the protests.

Chandrasekera’s deployment plan reveals that film crews attached to the Crime Record Division will be mobilised at Saturday’s demonstration. The film crews will be assisted by special surveillance teams deployed around the agitation sites, the document shows.

SSP Chandrasekera orders all of his officers to stay tuned into a Whatsapp Group titled RoadBlock/Col.Central for intelligence reports. He also provides a list of telephone numbers for various intelligence commanders who will be in charge of intel delivery to police on duty in the Fort area on Saturday (9).

To serve our readers and for the safety of those who will participate in the protests on Saturday, Colombo Telegraph translated the salient sections of SSP Chandrasekera’s deployment orders. That translation follows below.

The original in the Sinhala language is also available in PDF here.

7 July 2022

To: All Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of police and Assistant Superintendents of Police, All Officers in Charge of police stations, regional police divisions

Operational orders concerning 8-9 July protests

PREAMBLE

Social media communications reveal that a massive demonstration calling efor the removal of His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been organised by individuals including apolitical protestors at Galle Face, numerous organisations and political parties, trade unions, civil society organisations, university students, lawyers and religious leaders of all faiths. The demonstration will seek to obstruct the access to the President’s House.

Therefore a special security plan is in place in the Colombo Fort area.

Senior security officials have instructed that human and material police resources are placed in areas where apolitical activists are expected to congregate in order to prevent clashes and unexpected developments.

Objective of our deployment

The main objective is to ensure the safety of His Excellency the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and to take necessary precautions in this regard.

In addition, it seeks to prevent the unauthorised entry of protestors into government offices, the obstruction of work inside government offices and damage to public property etc, illegal activities and obstruction of police personnel on duty and disturbance the peace.

Potential threats

1. Protests, rallies and disruptive activities that could cause inconvenience to the President and the Government.

2. Rallies and demonstrations held to fulfill narrow political agendas.

3. Activities by extremist groups

4. Illegal activities by protestors at the protest site

5. Arson attacks, damage to property

6. Obstruction of roads and pavements

7. Obstruction of police personnel on duty

8. Provocative actions during peaceful protest

DEPLOYMENT PLANS

* Additional roadblocks to be established with Special Task Force (STF) and tri-forces security forces personnel in the following places:

* Ceramic Junction at the top of York Street

* Junction between Olcott Street and Lower Chatham Street

* Baron Jayatillake Street between building and York Street

* The Junction between York Street and Lead (sic) Bastian Street

NOTE:

* Under no circumstances should protestors be permitted to move beyond these roadblocks

Tear gas and gas masks supplies for roadblocks to be obtained from the Fort and Slave Island Police Stations. Senior officers in charge of each roadblock to obtain supplies as necessary.

Dispersing crowds

Rioters should be dispersed using anti-riot gear and water canons using proportionate force.

The sequence of force to be used to disperse protestors is as follows:

1. Use loudspeakers and demand protestors disperse

2. Permit sufficient time for protestors to disperse

3. Identify protest leaders and explain matters

4. Permit more time to disperse

5. Use water canons to disperse crowds

6. Permit time to disperse

7. Advise protestors to disperse again and then use tear gas and water canons

8. Permit time to disperse

9. If protestors respond violently use baton charge below the knees

LEGAL ACTION

* The officer in charge of Fort Police, under instructions of DIG Rohan Premaratne should take legal action to obtain injunction orders from the court to prevent the protest.

* Take necessary action to inform protestors using loudspeakers about the court order and publicise the orders of the court once obtained in the media. (Court rejected the police application).

* Subsequent to obtaining court order, the following roadblocks to be set up – Each Roadblock will have one DIG and one SSP in charge.

POSITIONS OF WATER CANONS AND RIOT POLICE UNITS

* 9 units of riot police to be deployed in the following places:

* One per roadblock

* 07 water canons – one per roadblock and one inside the security perimeter.

FILMING & SURVEILLANCE

* Make arrangements to deploy the crime record division’s camera units to provide full coverage of the entire demonstration.

* Surveillance teams to gather information required for camera teams and to inform ASP Dias through mobile telephone 0701209623 and coordinate the recording of the demonstrations.

Coordination of army personnel near President’s House: Major General Udaya Herath: 0766907026

Coordination of army personnel in Western Province: Brigadier Anil Somaweera: 0766907175

Coordination of the navy and obtaining water canons: Rear Admiral Ponnamperuma: 0763578363

Coordination of Sri Lanka Air Force (Western Province): Group Captain M Seneviratne: 0760550683

Coordination with Special Task Force: SSP Nishedha / SSP Roy Sumanawardhane / SSP Pandiwita

INTELLIGENCE

All officers are instructed to focus on intelligence relayed through the Whatsapp Group [ROADBLOCK/Col.Central] and provided through the following persons:

Western Province Intelligence: SSP Pushpakumara – Tel : 0718591980

Special Branch: SSP Jagath Vishantha – Tel: 0718592066

State Intelligence: ASP Harsha Amarasinghe – Tel: 0713682959

Divisional Intelligence: OIC IP Sahan – Tel : 0713822840

COMMUNICATIONS

USE FREQUENCY NO 5 for support services and communication between officers within the division

USE FREQUENCE NO 2 for issues regarding vehicle movements

JOINT OPERATIONS CENTER – Inside the Chartered Building

Presidential Security Division: 011 4354150

STF: 011 4354151

Army: 011 4354154

Inspector of Police Wijesinghe: 0718564169 (daytime duty)

Sub Inspector of Police: 0713811548 (night duty)

Signed:

Nishantha Chandrasekera

SSP

Colombo Central Division