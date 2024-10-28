Let Them Settle Down

By Suranimala –

The expected shenanigans of the Rajapaksas and Wickremesinghe have started with renewed vigour with the General Election 2024 looming. Pathetic as it may appear it is reminiscent of drowning men shrieking for help. Sadly, none are listening or even prepared to help. When the racist Udaya Gammanpila appeared from the woodwork to cast aspersions that the retired DIG of the Criminal Investigations must take the blame for not preventing the Easter Sunday attack it smacked of hypocrisy. Why? Apart from the dodgy Commission of Inquiry, which had the stamp of Ranil Wickremesinghe splayed all over it, nothing worthy came out of it to pacify the families of the dead.

Where was any reference to the Maha Mola Karu? The involvement of the Army Intel Unit? The political motives if any? The history leading to the dastardly crime? If none of these were the focus of the Commission, for God’s sake what was its purpose? Why did Gammanpila make haste to target Rtd DIG Ravi Seneviratne when there was a judgment on who was responsible by omission of duty? who or why did someone post the reports to him? Again it smells like Ranil Wickremesinghe got one of his lap dogs to do the needful. That is quintessential Wickremesinghe. Never in the frontline to be found fault with. Never ( he ) mind that such action will get the poor guy into trouble. Nary a finger will he lift to get the guy out of trouble unless he or she is from the upper stables. Arjuna Mahendren is a case in point. What about the young buck of a former education minister who paid over Seventy Million rupees in cash to purchase a luxury apartment adjacent to a five-star hotel? No Sir, RW doesn’t know of such.

For too long since Independence, have we seen the Greens and Blues waffle around spending money the Nation had not earned and then throw morsels down from their high tables to stay in power. Remember the era when our Finance Ministers went overseas with the begging bowl to return as heroes? Times have changed, and so has the world. Sadly we did not. The Greens and the Blues, too, have not. Corruption, Bribery, and even murder were resorted to. They believed the carnival would be forever. The worm had to turn and it did in 2022. That too was when the people did not have gas or kerosene in their kitchens, no petrol nor diesel for personal or commercial transportation, power outages etc. Then they did revolt. Corruption was endemic. The top was aware of the spread. They cared not. “I am alright Jacks”, did not care. They felt the circus would go on forever.

The Blues and the Greens splintered only to follow down the same path. The people who for too long been watching the self-destructing style of governance carried on with impunity, rebelled. The young led from the front educating their elders. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a known coward fled. Mahinda resigned. Ranil was waiting to pounce and he did. One could never understand why the Rajapaksa acolytes accepted Ranil being foisted on them as the new messiah and not one of them. They had no shame. They stood by the Pakshas through thick and thin only to be finally shunned in favour of Ranil, who pretended to be vehemently opposed to them. Remember the comical and infantile ranting in Parliament? Kawda Hora, Kawda Hora. Yet, look how the reverse takes place when Ranil needs systems to remain to hang on to power. Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered the known corrupt – sleepy crawly Nimal Siripala to resign from his Ministerial position when the Japanese Ambassador complained of impropriety (read Bribe) in connection with a tender. Ranil after assuming power forms a Committee and exonerates Siripala. Huh? Here is the man who portrays himself as the most suitable person on this Island with International connections calling the envoy of the Japanese government a liar. The damage done to Sri Lanka-Japanese relations will not be forgotten for a considerable time. Naturally, the Japanese Ambassador within couched diplomatic language had his say in an interview before relinquishing his duties in Sri Lanka.

Corruption and Bribery are not singular events separate from each other. A politician, a high government official or both would resort to bribery in awarding a tender or contract. Please pause for a moment. Who gives the money? The filthy lucre. Only those who want Access to arms deals, road contracts and god knows what else. Yet, they love God and filthy lucre at the same time. It was widely known that Siripalas, Basils, Amunugamas et al love the Access they have as much as the Nadasens, Sumals, Mani’s, and a host of others love the resultant benefits. Nevertheless, it is about filthy lucre. One is a bribe taker and the other a bribe giver. Both are guilty. The takers may be traced through the assets they have amassed. The givers?

Anura Kumara Dissanayake positioned himself right to win the battle. Late as it were to throw the Greens, Blues and the breakaways, this was Sajith Premadasa’s election to lose. He did not voice strongly about corruption or bribery. People were not as a collective group prepared to believe he would have zero tolerance for such. Some who attached themselves to his party were themselves viewed with suspicion by the electorate. The system changes the people wished for did not work based on 3% to 43%. Collectively they wished for change. The old guard did not believe that the penny had dropped on Gunapalas, Yasawathys, Murugans, Hussains, Jeromes et al.

We have got change. Now what? AKD has secured the trust of the majority, not based on ethnicity, caste or creed. The battle is over he has to win the war. The changes envisaged need to be set on course immediately, before the trust factor wanes. Our people have been taught that the State owes them a living. True, the pile at the bottom needs help and the government must. But, not forever. Direct them to earn an honest living. Call the Union leaders and coerce them to get their cadres to work more efficiently. Be more productive. Earn more for their employers. The government can earn more from the enhanced taxes such results will bring. What the employers cannot give can be given to them through better Health, Education, Public Transportation, Housing and a host of others. AKD will do well to get the people disciplined. Make them behave in a civilised and inclusive approach towards each other. Train them how to walk on the streets in an orderly manner, and drive properly on the roads with due concern for other motorists. An average of seven people die on our roads due to accidents. Such simple tasks need to be put in place. Sounds basic? Yes, we need that. Collectively we think our need is more important than anyone else’s.

Those who have plundered, robbed and enriched themselves need to be put away. This is non-negotiable. The murderers, rapists and even the bribe-givers and takers should be brought before the law. That rule Mr President must hold to your party officials too. Sri Lankans hold their breath.