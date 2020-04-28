Ligue 1 2019/2020 Winner Predictions

If you are looking to pick a winner in the ‘19/’20 Ligue season, then you’ve come to the right place. We will go over Ligue 1 tips and predictions as we discuss the best scientific odds in France.

The French Ligue 1 is always exciting to watch and is often more compelling for global betting. The Ligue is known for showcasing Europe’s elite young talent. The Paris Saint-Germain club has been on a spending spree, cashing in on key players. They now boast a world-class team that is ready for the spotlight.

Placing bets on the French Ligue 1 action is always popular, but choosing the best candidates can be difficult. If you want the best odds before placing your bet, you’ll want to be informed. Our upcoming Ligue 1 predictions will help you choose the best teams to come out on top.

Ligue 1 Betting Tips

If you are a footy fan looking to cash in on this season of Ligue action, look no further. The tipsters have chosen their favourites and the predictions are in.

Who Is Our Pick For The Ligue 1 Winner?

Currently, PSG is the best candidate for Ligue 1 champion, with the most wins and an SGI of 89.2, followed closely by Marseille with an 88% chance to qualify for UCL. Other teams that should qualify for UCL are Lille and Rennes but PSG is forecasted to win the league at 99% confidence.

With the current season postponed due to Covid-19, it is difficult to say when play will resume. If you are looking for the best tips or predictions around the league, look no further than mightytips.com. Mightytips features up to the minute odds on the biggest teams in France and around the globe.

How Are The Footy Teams Performing This Season?

The Safe Bet- Paris Saint-Germain

Although the sale of Neymar marked a turning point for this club, they have found their superstar in Kylian Mbappe, who is passionately committed to winning. Even with the absence of Neymar, the club is abundant with skill position players and shows no sign of slowing down. PSG have proven themself as the safest pick in French league predictions.

The team’s only glaring weakness is in the fullback position.

Unless there is an unlikely turnaround from the Lyon, Marseille or Monaco clubs, there is no genuine threat to Paris at the top of the leaderboard.

The Runner Up- Olympique Lyonnais

In a stable second place, the only legitimate threat to the previous champions is this Lyon club. Although they have had a season marked with inconsistencies at goal, the acquisition of Sylvinho has proved to produce a more balanced brand of play, especially with Mendes at midfield.

With a lethal upfront attack, Lyon could very well produce a surprise victory if they can manage to play consistent football.

The Wild Card- Lille LOSC

Last season’s 2nd place finish in Ligue 1 was a joyous and momentous rebirth for the Lille club. Led by manager Christophe Galtier, this club emerged with new life and saved a team that was looking at financial ruin.

LOSC is full of talent despite the seemingly wasted investments in Pepe and Mendes. The fact that Monaco and Marseille are still in transitions seasons means the Lille still poses a threat to the top of the table contenders.

Still in the Running AS Saint-Etienne

Last season, Saint-Etienne was less than spectacular to watch, but still, their supporters showed up in droves. Gasset seemed to provide the club with a unified sense of identity and boosted morale.

The team consistency led to a finish in 4th place and a European berth to boot. If Printant can keep the lead out, this club stands the chance of repeating the success they enjoyed last year.