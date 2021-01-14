Lions, Tigers And Animal Welfare

By C.V. Wigneswaran –
There is an Animal Welfare Bill coming up before Parliament soon. The subject is topical. Let me state my views generally.
It was King Ashoka who became a Buddhist after the Kalinga War who first officially built various facilities and accessories and brought in Laws to ensure Animal Welfare.
There are two types of people or two types of thoughts that prevail among human beings regarding Animal Welfare.
Some say we owe nothing to the Animals. Others differ. They recognize that Animals, Birds and all living beings have rights because they share this Planet with the humans and humans cannot arrogate everything for themselves.
The first category believes that animals have been created for their benefit. Let the Animals look after themselves, we will look after ourselves, they say. They are people who will kill animals not only for food but for profit also. When an animal kills another animal it kills for food. Once its hunger is appeased the carnivorous animal would not kill until it is hungry again. Human beings kill not for their hunger only but for profit also.There lies the reason for cruelty among humans towards the animals. Once profit becomes our main motive we would go on killing.
The animal would not be a living being. It would be a target for our profit. They go on killing to make their personal profit. Because killing becomes their instinct, cruelty to animals and other beings do not affect their feelings nor consciousness.
In recent times we had a war in Sri Lanka. We called each other by animal names and killed each other mercilessly. We refer to animals as being wild, ferocious, frightening and brutal but human beings adopting animal names have acted most cruelly, brutally and vulgarly. The Lions and Tigers are noble creatures. But we humans who Christen ourselves as Lions and Tigers have brought a bad name to them having borrowed their names to call ourselves.
I referred to one section of people who did not accept that animals have rights, that they have to be protected and their welfare should be our concern.
There is the other section of people who think like King Ashoka. What was a noble quality in him was that he changed for the better unlike many modern politicians. He was brutal in his wars until the end of the Kalinga War. The Kalinga war he won but over 300000 people died. 300000 at that time was a huge amount. His demeanour changed after hearing the words of wisdom of the Buddha. He understood the meaning of Love. Earlier he hated everyone except himself and his Military and those closely related to him. Now he understood the need to Love all whether friend or foe; Love all whether human or animal; Love all whether in luxury or in penury. His changes in outlook were put into effect by him. He took measures to save the Animals, wild or tame. So the concern for animals must come from our hearts and not our brains. Brains only see a problem from the point of view of the Self. But the heart feels. That feeling could pervade the Universe. It is expansive and all encompassing.
Animal welfare must be seen from the larger perspective of Love towards all beings, compassion towards all beings and sympathy towards all beings. It must be seen from the perspective of Empathy which puts us into the shoes of others and make us feel the way the other beings feel.
I have not seen the Animal Welfare Bill. But I am 100 percent in favour of providing all help, protection, facilities and aid for the Animals. Nay! for all living beings!
*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran – Member of Parliament, Jaffna District.
Eagle Eye / January 14, 2021
old codger / January 14, 2021
Eagle,
Yes, eagles have rights too. But not when they act like vultures.
srikrish / January 14, 2021
Mr C.V.Wigneswaran,
You conclude your article with the following remarks!.
“But I am 100 percent in favour of providing all help .protection, facilities and aid for the animals. Nay! for all living beings.!”
This means that man is at a pedestal who is in a position like a King or God to take a decision whether to provide facilities and aid to any living organism to live to die or to suffer or destroy their habitation.
Human beings kill not for their hunger only but for profit also and even for game.
The human beings will have the choice. The choice is not with the other organism, How unfair?.
Do you believe that the human beings have the right to kill other living organisms for food?
How unfair, I am at a dilemma
Kanapathy Varunan / January 14, 2021
The animals which kill for food do not use any weapons to kill unlike humans who use various weapons to kill for food, game and to show his pseudo valor. Thus animals are better than humans. Humans go into the animals territory to kill where as animals seldom come into human territory to kill. The recent elephant vs human conflicts arose due to humans encroaching into their area.
Ajith / January 14, 2021
“Human beings kill not for their hunger only but for profit also”
It is very true and exactly it is appropriate to the ruling family. The ruling family made billions worth of profit by killing innocent civilians during the war and thereafter. They became richest in Asia.
Rajash / January 14, 2021
Mr C.V.Wigneswaran, – when you say animal , I am sure you mean the animal kingdom “collectively” including birds, reptiles etc
It was the “snake” that finally decided the fate of the Tiger.
The monkeys in the parliament that is destroying the country in the pretext of saving the Lion.
