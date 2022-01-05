Livelihood: Liberalism Vs. Left

By Kumar David –

The Livelihood versus Liberalism not a Left versus Right dispute. Leftists and radical mind folk are often not religious, support public enterprises, and are less conventional in social attitudes, behaviour and caste and class matters. The other side of the spectrum, those likely to have conservative views, often religious, opponents of abortion rights and supporter of low taxation and what is known as free-market or pro private enterprise economics. Exceptions are numerous and render the classification almost useless when addressing livelihood issues of the poor. Paul Caspersz SJ, a Jesuit worked tirelessly for upliftment of plantation workers, enjoyed his tot (at least with me) and led delegations to Jaffna to expose murders of Tamil radical-youth (often not LTTE) by the military and the police. One must look at the content of issues than at labels.

What brings this into current context is whether a more liberal, free-market and private enterprise oriented economic outlook, or a more guided economic strategy should replace the now thoroughly discredited GR-MR-BR non-policy non-package when soon, hopefully, it is discarded on a garbage dump. Actually in our current context the better dichotomy is the JR-Premadasa and its brief forerunner Sirima-Felix approach or a prospective JVP-NPP model. The former we have familiarity and experience with, the latter could be an extrapolation from experience Vietnam and Mongolia but a far-ranging interview with JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake by Susitha Fernando is a better guide because it goes well beyond the NPP programme published on 20 December 2021.

Let me quote AKD’s remarks about economic plan. All quotes throughout are edited for length by me:

“In the midterm we will restructure investment. About 35 percent of the recent investments were on roads and highways, but we need to focus on investments that ensure dollar earning. True, traditional crops can generate income in the world market but we must enter the global software market; I am sure we can win USD 15 billion in that market. We will prepare a long-term economic plan taking account of our geographical setting, human and other resources and world politics. We can’t do it overnight, but we will do it within five to six years”. AKD’s confidence, determination to lead, his flexibility in re private and global capital is new while Sajith and his SJB are dumb and the Double-Paksa government is floundering on the floor.

“With regard to change of government our first option is elections. But when corrupt and disastrous regimes are toppled by people getting on to the streets that is also democracy. That is not our plan but we are ready if people do it. The reality is that people are fed up with injustice and queuing up for everything. Corrupt, dictatorial regimes have been toppled by elections or by people on the streets. We understand the sensitivity, needs and movements of the masses”.

But I think AKD is too complacent when he says “There is no room for a military regime in Sri Lanka. Though a few high ranking and privileged section of the military are with the government, the majority in the middle and lower ranks are not with this disastrous regime. They do not want to be a part of ruinous governance. So I don’t think that even if the Rajapaksas have such intentions, they can’t do it.” This is simply not true, the world over history shows that armies are trained like sheep to obey their commanders. It is rarely that a military mutinies.

What really took me aback was AKD’s revision of the JVP’s historical position on the war and injustice done to Tamils and a political solution: “The Provincial Council system is in the Constitutional system; it is a failed system but if people believe that it is their right PCs have to exist”.

“We accept religious freedom and language and cultural equality; there are no second-class citizens. If (minorities) want to be a part of our government they will be equal stakeholders in governance. Tamils and Muslims have been deceived (by governments and their own parties). We will respect every religion and culture and guarantee the right to communicate in their own language. In administration we accept them as equals; they should be allowed to go forward in development of their own areas and be stakeholders in power. We ourselves don’t believe in a federal system, but will guarantee minorities equal political rights and rights to hold power. Without that a federal system is meaningless”.

The next two comments went much further than I expected: “During the war we should have thought more seriously about the difficulties faced by the ordinary Tamil civilians. As a left political movement we failed in our responsibilities; we have to self-analysis our failures”. And when asked whether he willing to work with the TNA he replied “Our doors are open we are ready to work with the political parties that represent the North and East”. This is a new JVP or an unusually bold and confident leader. I hope both.