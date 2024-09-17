“Made From People’s Atoms”

By Mevan Perera –

In a few days’ time Sri Lankan people would have elected their most uncertain President. Through the prevailing socio-economic instabilities, Sajith Premadasa, Ranil Wickremesinghe or Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be elected President. This ‘Uncertain President’ will lead a nation consisting of a majority of immature, dramatic, childish, ultra-sensitive and sentimental people. This vast majority are quite an unbelievable bunch.

Whoever is elected this Uncertain President, they have my sympathy. Because the cursed seat of the Presidency with executive powers has historically destroyed the man, woman, their virtue, reasoning, humanity and wisdom. There is no greater enslaving defeat such as the Sri Lankan Presidency with executive power. The very fact that 38 conscious and rational males, in their present minds are fighting this election, literally forsaking their lives (one actually passed away, may he rest in peace) is a testament to the vivid hilariousness of the world created by the maker.

All three election campaigns of the three front runners consisting of hyper emotional, romanticized content are potent enough to dumbfound any rational man or woman. Those sentimental ladies and emotional “educated“ who write cringe love poems and claim that they lost their reason looking at him and lost consciousness listening to his voice deserve a minute of silence at this historic juncture reminding us that the world, for all its troubles has not run out of mirth. Such serenaders cause grave harm not just to Anura but to any politician. If you want to know the danger of massaging the ego of any man look no farther than Ranil. A distinguished man has been reduced to a tiny narcissist thanks in part to an overfed ego. Like a human balloon he floats up and up, aimlessly fed by the helium of false praise. Why does he do that? He could have exited with grace, and been a diamond in the crown of history.

To those who ask me whom I will vote for, I say “it’s a secret vote”.

But there is a voice in my heart.

Amongst the Presidential candidates, Anura is one of the few who possesses the rare intellect that is required to build the society we dream of. He is able to entertain ideas without bias. He possesses the human decency of being able to respond to the other without political bias. He is a person who travels this land and meets people with a present mind. He is able to process being adored without being consumed by adoration. He loves himself but is not intoxicated by love. He is well aware of the utility, ills and the limitations of socialism. Anura is aware that he is made from the atoms of the people. He has experienced untold poverty and inequality, and yet he has managed to survive. He is a living tribute to free education and free health- two pillars of our social morality that has no about ensured his survival.

Those who vote for Ranil are better than Ranil as humans. Those who vote for Sajith are more honest than Sajith. Ironically, the majority who have come forward to vote for Anura are not really as good or as honest as him. The ‘artists’ who flank Anura (that consist of a new human species called changed after realizing their mistakes) and the Viyathmaga type ‘professionals’ scare me. When I see them, I feel sorry for Anura. I fear for him too. I feel so because amongst the current candidates Anura is the only politician who I feel is better, more honest, more humane and fairer minded that his following. He is better than his predecessors, followers, serenaders and ‘friends’. He is wiser and sharper than them.

Our leader should be someone who is ahead of us. He or she should be nonchalant by praise and able to look beyond the arc of reality to imagine the future of humanity. This has been force- forgotten by us.

The leader should be better than I.

To me, Anura is better than I.

Do we need such a person? ‎