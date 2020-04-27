Major Surge In Lanka’s Coronavirus Cases; Govt Asks ICRC For 1000 Body-Bags

Seven days after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Government decided to lift the curfew in most districts around the island Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 infections recorded the steepest rise since the first local case was detected on March 10.
By the end of day on 26 April the caseload had increased to 523 with 63 patients reported in the 24 hour period.
Amid the major surge in cases Health Ministry correspondence with the ICRC forensics department requesting 1000 body-bags leaked on Sunday. The letter from MoH additional secretary Dr Sunil De Alwis was initially denied as a fake but the official eventually admitted the letter had been sent and the bodybags requested for use in the future.
Colombo Telegraph learns that the body bags are being used to transport the bodies of persons who have died of Covid-19 to the crematorium.
The Health Ministry has lodged an official complaint to the Police asking for an inquiry about how the internal communication became public.
In just five days the number of cases increased from 304-523, indicating that Sri Lanka’s curve which should have been flattening after over a month of lockdown, was on an upward trajectory.
The biggest cluster of new infections have centered around the Welisara Navy camp where 70 sailors have already tested positive. The entire camp has been placed in quarantine. But the Sri Lanka Navy has also reported 27 other positive cases bringing the total to 97 infections in the Navy alone.
The Army has cancelled home leave for all its personnel and ordered them back to camps in order to prevent community spread in their home villages.
In a desperate rush to create an atmosphere of normalcy in order to ensure an election can be held in May the Government decided to lift the curfew in most districts around the country and reopen public and private offices.
Crowds of people have thronged the public markets and public transport has been packed to capacity making it impossible to enforce the Government’s social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
The curfew is still in place in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam. The Government planned to lift the curfew in these high risk districts that have seen the worst infection numbers on 23 April, but quickly shifted plans when a spate of new infections were reported on April 20th the day the country re-opened in other districts.
Curfew due to be lifted on April 27 in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara has been further extended till May 4. (Chinthika de Silva)
Latest comments
Native Vedda / April 27, 2020
KASmaalam K A Sumanasekera
–
Where are you?
Hope you are alright.
What does body bag signify?
–
No one knows the names and details of those who were quarantined between Jan 2020 and now. No one knows the names and details of those who were released between Jan 2020 and now.
Many of us know from past not many of those who entered the premises of armed forces never returned.
–
You should have counted the victims in then counted them out.
–
Do you think body bags enhances the chances of National Hangman winning 2/3?
–
You have been missing for a while any chance you been employed to deal with unaccounted corpses?
/
Linar / April 27, 2020
Why is the letter a secret unless the number of deaths are a secret and the bodies are being secretly and immediately cremated? Are the crematoriums accepting bodies in bags with no family present, for quick cremation? And if so how do we know if Victims who did not die of Corona too are going to be quickly cremated. Cremation means no future exhumations or post-mortems.
/
Raj-UK / April 27, 2020
Obviously the curfew has not worked. Even after almost 6 weeks of curfew, the infection rate has not been contained but increased. We do not know the true number of deaths & testing for the virus is negligible compared to other countries where the death rate has been higher. Back in early April, the GMOA pundits, who seemed to have taken over the advisory role on the pandemic, was confident the virus spreading was under control, even patting themselves on the back. So whats the strategy now? Is the curfew going to be indefinite until every single infected person is rounded up & quarantined?
In Europe, the pandemic is believed to have plateaued, therefore, considering gradual easing of the lockdown. UK was badly affected & the original death toll forecasted has been exceeded but the UK govt. is concerned about the health of the people, mentally & physically, confined to the house, even without a curfew. The press & the opposition are critical of the govt.’s slow response initially, which is being blamed for the high number of deaths. The UK govt. is advised by the SAGE committee, consisting of epidemiologists & scientists but it has leaked out that two special advisers to the PM, who are non experts on the subject, have been sitting on the committee as well & the question raised is whether they have been influential in policy decisions overriding the experts’ view. In this context, who is advising the govt. of SL? Is GR capitalising on the pandemic for his own political gain but in the dark when it comes to actually combating the virus? After 6 weeks of curfew & the country in a total shutdown, what is the plan for post pandemic economic recovery with country already bankrupt? With elections round the corner, can GR come up with credible answers?
/