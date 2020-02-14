Mass Spiritual Movement For Tamil Eelam

By Usha S Sri-Skanda Rajah –

Believe Tamil Eelam is in the horizon, will manifest itself and blossom in the new decade due to certain turn of events brought on by the power of meditation. We are on the cusp of a breakthrough, attainable if we put our hearts and minds to it with dedication, consistency, patience and commitment. We have come this far, we have a little more to go to fulfill what has been our long cherished dream and that of our Maveerar – a glorious Tamil Eelam being the unwavering single goal of all of us.

Let us, with unity of purpose, standing united and strong willed, in the countries where we are living and in the homeland, in our own time zone at: 4 8 12 18 22 hours, close our eyes, still our minds and invoke the highest power there is and pray for Tamil Eelam to blossom – no matter whether we are Christian, Muslim or Hindu, no matter the political activism we are engaged in, or political party we belong to; regardless of any political office we hold or are aspiring for, let us surrender our ego and pray.

Let us pray for good governance, for good leaders – men and women of substance, integrity and high moral values in our Tamil Eelam.

Equally let us pray for good, ethical, moral, hardworking, productive and honest citizenry that would enable Tamil Eelam to reach its pinnacle and become the best country in the world.

We need to believe we will succeed. That’s key.

Let us pray for Sri Lanka too, Sri Lanka will prosper as well doing the right thing.

Let’s make it clear that this initiative is non-religious based, non-denominational. Just let’s invoke our faith and be patient. This is open to everyone – through the power of individual and collective meditation, we can overcome the worst obstacles. With prayer as our engine and faith as our fuel we can move mountains.

Let’s put our hearts and minds into it with dedication and commitment invoking the highest power there is for Eelam.

Let’s pray that this plea, this, a selfless dedication, this entreaty will manifest itself and flourish. Let’s be confident that the time is now ripe for our prayers to be answered.

Let’s envision a beautiful country where peace, harmony, love, joy, abundance, prosperity, optimism and positivity will prevail.

Let us visualise a Tamil Eelam that boasts of an exemplary egalitarian society that is firmly rooted in a coherent and transparent socio-economic-political-legal system that promotes the welfare, mutual respect and dignity of all its citizens including its men, women, seniors, the poor, the handicapped, the infirm, war veterans, war widows and orphans. A Tamil Eelam that works towards eliminating economic disparities among its citizens and to protecting their human rights. That its governance is characterized by strict adherence to the rule of both national and international law as a means to delivering equal justice to all, thereby ensuring social, cultural, linguistic and gender equality and religious freedom; it facilitates equal and unhindered access to educational, employment and economic opportunities and healthcare for all its citizens; it upholds press freedom to buttress the rights of its citizens and their right to assemble freely and protest peacefully any perceived wrong doings and to seek appropriate remedies from an independent judiciary and an independent Human Rights Commission. A Tamil Eelam that aims to establish itself as an intellectual hub and a center for academic excellence that actively promotes innovation, cutting edge technology and enterprise, environmental protection and sustainable development, whilst preserving its natural resources and wealth.

The success of this initiative would depend on our unity, our ability to invoke with one voice consistently and relentlessly.

The leaders of this Mass Spiritual Movement for Tamil Eelam are all who yearn and earnestly seek it, believe and operate in that frequency, incessantly invoking the highest powers for it.

There won’t be a need for committees. The meeting of minds is all we need. The union occurs when the congruence happens when we are united in purpose and united in prayer.

We need to devote a minute or two or more, routinely, making our submission for Eelam to blossom, bloom and prosper. Remember we have the power within us!

No denying the question whether we deserve Eelam is one we must ask ourselves. Let’s genuinely show remorse and atone for our sins as a community if that is what it takes.

Are we ready for Eelam, are we ready to create the Eelam we envision? That’s a good question but let us not worry. Whether we are ready or not is a question that will be determined by that divine power we are invoking – will there be people ready to work hard…how ready are the citizenry to carry out their obligations? These are pertinent questions that we must ask ourselves and prepare for it. We must not doubt our abilities, there will be those already born or yet to be born, those chosen to carry out the work required.

We are in the final phase; we as a people have to do our part to discharge the spiritual obligations outstanding and pay off some karmic debts.

Pirabhaharan’s blessings are with this initiative, I know it. Thalaivar was spiritual – He had a sacred duty and was born to defend the homeland from occupation and rightly so. He discharged his duty well with courage and chivalry. That was his call. Now we have ours. Let’s do it for his sake.

Unquestionably the Maveerar have to be our inspiration and the driving force behind this all inclusive mass spiritual movement.

At work, at home and even while busy we can pause for even a moment at 4 8 12 18 22 hours; still our mind; and make our submission to the highest power there is. Let us set our alarm to these hours in our time zones and when alerted, pause, invoke, meditate even for 1 minute to save Eelam.

Believe this Mass Spiritual Movement for Tamil Eelam will work. If we mind those who show pessimism they would drain our energy.

Those who love Eelam, want it free and want it badly, we have everything to gain by daily invoking the highest power to realize this cherished dream.

If you think there’s nothing to be gained and more “concrete” action is what we need, you need to think again.

There is none so profound and powerful that has the potential to move people and events in our favour and lead to concrete action than making a collective appeal to the highest power there is.

The time has come to mobilise a mass universal spiritual movement for Eelam.

Believe that Eelam will blossom in the new decade due to turn of events brought on by the power of meditation.

Believe a new dawn is breaking.

Believe by harnessing the infinite divine power that’s within us we can attain that which has been eluding us for years.

Believe in a far more potent force to deliver that which is so close to our hearts that we so earnestly seek. This sacred act of spending time and effort in deep contemplation, transcending the body and mind and reaching greater heights of awareness and higher levels of consciousness to release an unselfish, earnest aspiration into the universe for the good of our country, at the start of our session and also to reiterate at the end, will be responded to and definitely yield results. It is not to be taken lightly.

Imagine the all-round benefits of meditation – the greatest stress reliever ever discovered where everything works out with effortless ease.

The movement has no meetings; no committees; no leaders; rather it would be counting on all of us to promote the idea and inspire everyone who love Eelam; all who are seeking justice for the genocide committed on the Eelam Tamil people; all those who support our just cause for freedom, and everyone who continue to advocate for our right to self-determination, equality and justice; all who want Tamil destiny to be in Tamil hands and want a referendum conducted by the international community for Eelam Tamils in the Diaspora and in the homeland and the people of the northern and eastern provinces in the island to exercise their political will – one which the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is agitating for.

All that we need to do is to just meditate…ruminate en masse on a burgeoning and thriving Eelam.

When petitioning the highest infinite divine force for a cause higher than us, not motivated by self interest, believe it will be heard.

Let’s make our appeal and dedicate the fruits of our actions to that infinite divine power and it will be processed.

There are a plethora of techniques you can use to connect and make your submission.

Additionally, fasting as well as feeding, clothing housing and or adopting families in need, doing penance, offering one of your favourite pleasures as a sacrifice, abstinence, performing yahams and chanting mantras, all carried out in the name of Tamil Eelam will go a long way towards improving our prospects and get us closer to our destination.

This movement will only expedite and help us realize our noble and just goal sooner. This will only add vigour and inject divine energy to all of the diplomatic and political initiatives, all of the ongoing protests, all of the demands we are making for our inalienable rights. The movement will stand with everyone who, under challenging circumstances, are continuing their work for justice and freedom in a remarkable manner.

It is hoped that many see the truth of what is being advocated and will start meditating from today – so as to unleash that divine potential in us for the cause of Tamil Eelam – for Tamil Eelam to blossom into the best country in the world.