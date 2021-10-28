Master Plan Of Sonic-Sonic?

By Suranimala –

Most people would wonder whether President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has flipped his lid by appointing the dastardly discredited monk Gnanasara to head a task force to ensure the One Country-One Law. First up, I would ask Justice Minister, formerly the legal representative of the then Secretary of State, Ali Sabry, if he has lost all of his marbles upstairs or if he like many others simply wish to get into the records as Chief Justice, Minister, Army Commander, Governor of Central Bank, Attorney General, et al? Mark my words, this lot will be reviled as the worst imposters who sold out for personal glory to get into the record books. History will record this chapter with warts and all and expose this lot as the dregs that sold out for personal glory. Short-lived but recorded in posterity as charlatans.

Bhikku Gnanasara has a chequered history. He was charged for drunken driving. Convicted for Contempt of Court. Never you mind, a Presidential pardon does not make him innocent. Only pardoned. Not by Court. The International community has a set standards and laws which is accepted universally. Our own laws can make a President above the law. This will be viewed with extreme aversion by many a democratic nation. His proclamations to pardon convicted murderers and other offenders though written into the Constitution of Sri Lanka need not and will not be accepted in toto by the rest of the World. It only reflects the state of this nation. Poorly or otherwise. Never with cause for pride.

Are we to consider that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Bhikku Gnanasara in a fit of amnesia? As a joke? Being playful? No. This is serious business. No sensible person let alone docile Sri Lankans would accept this appointment whether they voted for President Rajapaksa at the last Presidential election or not. THEN WHY?

Consider, the Easter Sunday attack was said to have the hand of a “Maha Mola Karu” or mastermind guiding the murderous operation via the indoctrinated extremists. Evidence of such was led before the Commission of Inquiry which has been suppressed. So, if there was mastermind, such person is yet mingling amongst the gullible Sinahala Buddhist population who does not realise that he is neither a Sinhala-Buddhist nor a civilian.

So, here’s my take. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is no spring chicken when it comes to intrigue and operations to reach a goal, whatever it takes to do so. He has said as much to many. Words such as “If I have to go from point A to B, I will bombard everything in my wake to get there”. These words were uttered during the war with the LTTE but nevertheless said; Mens Rea.

What if? Simply, what if Bhikku Gnanasara was done to in the near future? Would it be could be an extremist lunatic? Or could it be a “Maha Molakaru“? Who would be blamed? Who would gain politically or otherwise? Would not the gullible Sinhala Buddhists rally around to save the nation and Buddhism one more time? Think deep who would benefit?

I would also leave a word of caution to would be politicians, with a mistaken notion think such a “Maha Molakaru” can be made use of to ride into power by cultivating, associating or even fancy an idea that he/she is getting the best out of such association. Remember Babu?