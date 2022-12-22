Mobile application development and best monetisation practices for them

According to the well-known statement of Forbes, Mobile is the future of everything. Back in 2019, mobile internet usage overtook desktop access (80% against 20%). PNN Tech company has more than 20 years of experience in creating mobile solutions. Mobile application development company PNN Tech is going to share some insights gained on how to monetise a robust Android and iOS applications. And, no less important, while initially promising products tend to fail or do not bring income.

Reasons why mobile applications fail. And solutions for how to level up to the top

Let us first concentrate on the first issue to help businesses prevent possible mistakes right from the beginning.

Lack of unique concept.

Some startups do not focus on delivering value to their potential customers; instead, they copy competitors’ strategies. However, the app may get lost in a multitude of similar solutions with the same technologies at its core. That is why it is critical to map out a unique value proposition from the very beginning.

Problematic UX

Statistics claim that nearly 82% of users do not return to the app, which they find inconvenient to engage. The latter term may cover numerous weaknesses of user experience, such as complicated navigation, long and complex registration or low speed of loads. While planning UI and UX implementation, try to focus on how the app will look like and how it will feel — not only the visual part is crucial, but also the client-solution interaction.

The absence of a monetisation strategy

To implement a custom mobile app, an entrepreneur should understand how to monetise it. Consider development costs, study your target audience, think through the solutions that the audience will be willing to buy, and choose the type of monetisation.

The second issue covers survival and leadership in a highly competitive application market.

Do not strive to create a unique solution, try to form a reliable approach and a stable process. While developing a mobile application, we select the technologies that will be most valuable to the future end user.

It is important to prove the concept, determine the feasibility of releasing MVP and make a good debut at the rink. Our developers and designers help in solving mentioned issues. We recommend our clients tools and platforms to use based on the needs of target customers in the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX).

Another goal you better follow when developing a mobile app is to handle concrete user cases by offering a solution to a demand. Yet to solve issues, you require, foremost, to define them clearly.

Monetisation practices. Mobile apps as business startup

If you plan and develop the app thoroughly, you might attract an audience. Another significant thing for the app is being self-sustained or making money. Therefore, the longevity of the application will be ensured. Your strategy has to comprise two primary factors for consideration: the company’s intent and the journey of users within the application. Here are the possible models of gaining income you may apply and their distinctive features.

Paying when downloading — the users pay a fee to get the app on smartphone. It either can be upfront or paid after finishing the free trial. Effectively works with sought-after solutions. Pricing has to be optimal; Ad revenue — the owner may select which kind of ad to showcase: from list ads to banners or native ads. Here is the option to consider if you want to choose the most UX-friendly monetisation type. Less annoying and intrusive. Presupposes different sub-models: Cost per click, Cost per Action, and Cost per Thousand Impressions. Freemium — users are free to download apps with ads; to get rid of ads, users need to pay a small fee. Usually is combined with the built-in ad model. Has space for creating different pricing sub-models. In-app purchases — the model, reach almost 46% of revenue generated from the application. Frequently is incorporated with in-app ads or paid downloads. Has space for creating different subscription plans. Brings one of the most portions of revenue. Affiliate programs — the model implies joining an affiliate program for solutions/services promotion. When your users perform an action, you earn a recurring commission correspondingly.

