 Modi & BJP On The Vestibule Of Victory In Karnataka

By S. Sivathasan –

Brimming with confidence in every step and posture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported to the hilt by a chosen few of the Union Cabinet, forayed into the state elections in Karnataka. In all a dedicated team of forty composed by the PM fanned out into 224 constituencies to collect 130 seats or more and place those instruments of power at the feet of Modi. What started as a little snowball 12 days ago is today an unstoppable giant. How large it is will be known on May 10th when poll closes. On May13, counting will reveal the exact magnitude of BJP victory. As of now Amit Shah the architect of victory in 2014 and 2019 has a forecast 130 seats. Likewise astute minds including Annamalai, one among those spearheading the state election has placed the BJP victory mark at 130 + seats. Quite a large number concur in this figure.

When the election campaign was launched the voters had the template of BJP governance that had changed the face of several states in India. Karnataka itself had experienced the benefits of BJP’s trajectory of growth. What a contrast it was to the successive stagnant terms of Congress. Yet it was unable to recognize the developing chasm between the challenger and the challenged. Neither did the Congress wake up to the wisdom of drawing up an attractive programme of good governance and development. Congress could speak only of non-existent corruption. Sillier still was railing against BJP’s incumbency. Has Singapore’s PAP had the distaste of incumbency even after 11 terms of consecutive governance? Did not Malaysia with as many or more elections have the pleasure of success. Rational analysis and comparisons with other countries will be enriching.

A team of forty in high positions of state with electioneering experience among diverse ethnicities, honeycombing a single state was more than a match for the Congress ensemble. The Modi juggernaut thundered through several electorates along more than 50 KMs over the last four days. While the preparations by the team had made the iron hot, Modi beat it to advantage and is reaping the benefits of hefty votes. Modi mystique reached the polity through the efficacy of Road Shows. Substantial tilting of the voter mind was ensured thereby.

While Modi set the pace, Amit Shah’s Booth Committees arranged for the ardent supporters of the BJP to change voter consciousness through comparable Road Shows. The next 2 days will be devoted by the mass of voters to chewing the cud and assimilating the message of the BJP.

At hand to Amit Shah, is an able lieutenant in K. Annamalai. The BJP has appointed him, co in charge for a substantial number of electorates in and around Bangaluru, Karnataka. It is an unprecedented move for the party leader of one state to work in an adjacent state in nearly a third of the electorates. Having had a 10 year tenure of splendid IPS tenure in Bangaluru, now he has captivated the hearts and minds of its citizens. With his untiring efforts for months he has reached the voters having the advantage of great fluency in Tamil and Kannada. Sensing assured victory, he has declared 130 plus seats for BJP.

The writer dismissing the proud boasts of the Congress, saw its negative tilt by 26th April and positive demise by early May. The BJP is getting a sure 130 if not more.