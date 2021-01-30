Mohan Pieris Accuses UNHRC In Geneva Of Being Tool For ‘Vanquished Terrorists’; Suffers Rebuke From UN Secretary General

Disgraced former Chief Justice and Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s envoy to the United Nations in New York Mohan Pieris embarrassed himself and the Government of Sri Lanka in his very first address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday (28), accusing the Human Rights Council in Geneva of being a tool of terrorists.
With the whole world in the chamber, Pieris also accused UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet of engaging in an “exercise” in regime change in Sri Lanka, in her latest report to the Human Rights Council, which was a damning assessment of the Nandasena Regime’s human rights trajectory.
The exercise was an attempt to score points with his masters in Colombo sources told Colombo Telegraph.
The humiliating incident occurred as the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented his annual report to the UN General Assembly that did not specifically mention Sri Lanka. However during an informal interactive session soon after the Guterres’ address, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Mohan Pieris thought it fit to question the motives of the UN Secretary General and the UN system with regard to its concerns on human rights in Sri Lanka.
“I was fascinated with the theme that we must make it happen together, which was perhaps said a countless number of times during your presentation.
But Sri Lanka has a problem. We are made to feel we are not in it together. It’s 12 years since the end of the conflict and we have come a long way from those times. The temperature in the country is very low now. It is peaceful. But it appears that the global temperature for Sri Lanka, particularly in the Human Rights Council has been maintained at an all time high and that’s regrettable.”
Mohan Pieris who has a dubious record as a gross human rights violator during his tenure on the bench added “It appears today that the vanquished…it appears that terrorist groups and terrorism is making use of very civilised mechanisms to unleash a different kind of terrorism. To walk themselves into the very mechanism that protect a civilised world.”
“Should our mandates extend to interfering with local processes such as perhaps an exercise in a change of regime which is being critiqued in a recent report form the human rights council,” the Sri Lankan Envoy continued.
Pieris’ decision to equate the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), victim groups and human rights organisations as tools of “vanquished terrorists” invoked a strong response from Secretary General Guterres who decided to use the opportunity to school the former “Chief Justice” in the UN’s commitment to truth, justice and reconciliation. The Secretary General told Pieris that the involvement of others would be drastically reduced if the Sri Lankan Government takes reconciliation and justice seriously.
“It is important to recognise that in today’s world there is a growing concern and interest including international institutes from the human rights and legal dimensions on post conflict situations, mainly reconciliation and accountability. I hope that all the interventions that are taking place at present will help the process of effective reconciliation and effective accountability. ..a country has to heal its wounds. Truth is essential for this and without truth and reconciliation it is impossible to move forward. ..Accountability is an important instrument in that regard. I can only hope that the Sri Lankan people and the Sri Lankan government will take seriously these two needs, reconciliation and accountability and reduce the interest of other entities to be also directly involved,” the Secretary General of the United Nations said.
Antonio Guterres is a former prime minister of Portugal and served as the UN High Commsioner for Refugees prior to being elected as the UN SG. He was an activist against the Portuguese dictatorship until 1974.
Mohan Pieris on the other had is a disgraced Chief Justice who in 2013 entered to through the ‘exit’ with a large contingent of military personnel to be placed as Chief Justice after the flawed impeachment of Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake.
While Pieris was ‘CJ’ he informed the UN Committee on Torture that journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda was comfortably and safely living in a certain country; and when called upon by a court of law to disclose which country that was, replied that “only god knows”. Presiding over a torture and custodial death case as “Chief Justice” Pieris once proclaimed from the bench that terror suspects have no human rights after the custodial death of PTA prisoner Ganesan Nimalaruban, who died in police custody under torture. Nimalaruban was not charged for a crime at the time of his death. Nimalaruban’s parents had filed the fundamental rights petition that came before Peiris.
Prior to being elevated to the position of CJ Peiris was Chairman of the Seylan Bank, Director of Lanka Logistics (the arms purchasing unit of the Ministry of Defence), Director of Rakna Lanka Security (a security company established by then Defence Secretary Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa), Legal Adviser in the Ministry of Defence and Attorney General.
Through Mohan Peris the Sri Lankan government has framed its human rights issues as an extension of the war on terror and repeatedly eluded that those raising concerns on human rights, including the High Commissioner of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, activists victims and all others as terrorists.
In the past Sri Lanka has been successful in keeping its human rights war crimes related issues out of the agenda in New York. Mohan Pieris on his own volition, without reason or provocation has raised Sri Lanka’s human rights issues at the UNGA. A senior career diplomat quipped that Pieris’s desire to please his political masters and get a sound bite into local media has now not only highlighted Sri Lanka at the UNGA but ensured a strong and embarrassing rebuttal by the Secretary General himself.
Peiris’ irrational intervention before the General Assembly comes as the Tamil human rights lobby ups the ante on calls to move the Sri Lanka issue from Geneva to New York, which is the home of not only the UNGA but also the Security Council. The Sri Lankan Envoy’s idiotic submissions following a damning report by Bachelet, who urged member states of the Human Rights Council to consider the option of referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, because the conduct of the Sri Lankan government had proved it was unwilling to seek justice for atrocities committed during the war. The Security Council of the UN, which meets in New York, must refer a country to the ICC for prosecutions to take place.
Prominent Tamil academic Dr K. Guruparan called for the Sri Lanka issue to be moved from the UN in Geneva to the UN in New York. Guruparan said in his tweet “There should be NO negotiation with Sri Lanka about a consensus resolution. Sri Lanka will whittle it down to the bare minimum and then refuse to co-sponsor. As the Tamil side has repeatedly said move it from Geneva to New York”. (By Chinthika De Silva)
leelagemalli / January 30, 2021
Not Ranjana Ramanayaka but this man Mohan Peris should have been jailed years ago for all the high crimes he deliberately committed during his tenure as CJ.
.
There are enough evidence to prove that RR is thousand times innocient regarding the charges levels at him, if yes, not even a jail session not more than a 3-month period .. would have been sufficient.
–
Now entire world would have enough evidence, if they would please act against Rajaakshes sooner than later.
/
whywhy / January 30, 2021
leelagemalli ,
All you got to do is , an easy thing ! Just try to change your glasses
and you will look at a New Srilanka , a Srilanka that is now
Developed into a Prison Cell ! Meaning , All the Culprits are in the
Open and the Saints have Locked themselves in ! That makes
sense ? It should I believe ! That is exactly what is happening
every minute right at the moment ! Look , how many criminals
have already been released into the open ? Where is this
Environment protection authority ? What are these opposition
Alternative or Future Guys are doing ? Waiting for their turn to
repeat the Circus ? Srilanka is fast becoming a World Rubbish
Bin without much effort !
/
Buddhist1 / January 30, 2021
The true colour of Mohan Pieris has to be divulged to the UN first. The simple and most effective way of doing this is to give a copy of the video where Mohan Pieris asks pardon from the Civilians for his bias wrong decision of pardoning Mahinda Rajapakse in the Tsunami Fund robbery case.
Credibility of a person who is holding these high positions is crucial if that person’s views are to be considered valuable by any group.
This must be done.
/
Simon / January 30, 2021
Buddhist1: It was not this “Joker” who asked for pardon for not sending Mahinda Rajapakse in the Tsunami Fund case to jail. He was the CJ Sarath N. Silva. The record that must be sent to UN Secretary-General and the General Assembly should be the one Mohan Pieris “Pleaded” with ex-President Sirisena to keep him in the post of CJ, promising to deliver “Judgements” in whatever way the President wants. That is more serious and “Barberic” than what ex CJ Sarath N Silva admitted and claimed pardon from the People. At least Sarath N Silva “Admitted” his “Mistake and “Apologized”, whereas, this Mohan Pieris having desecrated the entire “Justice System” and “Judiciary” get appointed as the “Permanent Representative” to UN and most hilariously speaks of “Reconciliation” and “Justice”. That is the “TYPE” of “Representations” Sri Lanka has placed at World Forums.
/
MyView / January 30, 2021
Dear B 1.
A small correction on ….Mohan Pieris asks pardon from the Civilians………….
It was Sarath N Silva, a previous scumbug of a CJ who asked for pardon.
Anyway nothing much of a difference between them.
/
MyView / January 30, 2021
Mohan Pieris is the scumbag who asked the Prez Sirisena in 2015 to keep him on as CJ after he was declared not correctly appointed to that post, by promising him that he is prepared to give any verdict as directed by Sirisena. The lowest level of shamelessness.
/
MyView / January 30, 2021
Sorry : please read “scumbag”.
/
Ajith / January 30, 2021
For the past 70 years, Tamils were cheated by Buddhist Sinhala regimes. Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalist regimes continue to play hide and seek game not only with Tamils but also with Regional and International powers. The regional and international players also try to play hide and seek game with Tamil issues to get their benefits. It is time for all the Tamils around the world unite together to make sure that both International players and Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalists do not play game to continue with genocide of Tamils.United Nations should ensure Tamils are safe in their homeland and their self-determination rights.
We now understand that Rajapakse regime is planning to cheat both Sinhalese and international community. They are making big noise for Sinhalese that International community is against Srilanka. In the same time they are trying to convince the international community and India by giving the Colombo harbour east to India and they will allow muslims to bury the Corona dead bodies and appoint a commission to see whether military violated human rights.
/
Mallaiyuran / January 30, 2021
Mohan Pieris on his own volition, without reason or provocation has raised Sri Lanka’s human rights issues at the UNGA.
A well written piece; one issue connecting with other in meaningful way from start to end. Interesting and enjoyable to read.
In 2018, in his last meeting, New King bragged in Colombo that he was going to withdraw from UNHRC, at the UNGA meeting. But some of his consultants forced to him to abandon the speech he was preparing in Colombo and rewrite in in New York. In New York he asked the General Assembly to help him to implement the resolution 30/1. Then he called Mano Ganesan back at home and said that he had made a speech acceptable to everybody. Mokan Pieris is such a low birth when Ranil wanted him to quit in 2015, he told that he will do all UNP wanted, but appoint him as Italian Ambassador. It is not Mokan Pieris, but no one on the job these in Lankawe is for duty but to fulfill personal egos. Time for Tamils to go alone so, Sinhalese need not plunge into elected Hitler dictatorship to manage Tamils. Singapore- Malaysia is an example of win-win deal. Singapore is not a threat to Malaysia, but a constructive partner in political and economic developments.
/
sitrep24 / January 30, 2021
What a fool. A political tool. These scum who lie and cheat to support the extremist sinhala buddhists should be punished as well.
/
chiv / January 30, 2021
Mohan Pieres was under the impression he was presiding in his own court.
/