Muddle, Confusion & Bewilderment

By Kumar David –
The three words in my title usually denote much the same thing but their nuances are different. One or the other better fits the right-royal tangle that the Nandasena-Military-Executive cum Mahinda-Cabinet-SLPP two pronged bull-horn government of Sri Lanka has got itself into. Let me enumerate:
1. GoSL clearly has no economic policy, strategy or direction. It simply survives from day to day in a condition of bewilderment. How can anyone disagree with this?
2. There is confusion in how the authorities handle the covid pandemic. There is no clear division or hierarchy of authority; Army Silva and his 25 military supremoes – one per District – frankly admit that they are clueless about epidemiology – dire confusion prevails. You may not agree with this 100% but when you consider S Korea, Taiwan, HK, NZ and now even the US they are doing it much better.
3. Mahinda promised to let the Muslims bury their dead; his Minister of Health overruled him and told him to go to hell (no doubt at the instigation of Nandasena and the military). What a muddle!
4. Two leading racists in government, Weerawansa and Vasudeva have declared that it’s time Mahinda buggered-off and handed over leadership of the SLPP and the Parliamentary Group to Nandasena.
5. Multiple-murder convicts have been pardoned by Nandasena in response to demands by monks.
6. Harin Fernando has been promised the funeral rites of a dog. Points 4, 5 and 6 inspire no confidence.
7. Dees anyone know what’s going on about Chinese renewable energy proposals on three islands off Jaffna? Have the Indians made a counter offer which has been rejected? What’s the GoSL stance?
8. Eastern Container Terminal, Japanese funded light-rail project, Trinco oil-storage facilities, MCC-RIP; can even the government’s most splendorous friends deny that the muddle is disastrous?
9. The Great Kahn has arrived. Just this morning I had an email from a friend who threw up his hands in horror declaring “How Insane is this!?” First they insulted Imran withdrawing an invitation to address parliament, now they have prohibited him from meeting SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem and ACMA leader Rishad Bathiudeen. I should have enhanced by title by adding “Insanity”.
10. And now it’s Geneva Season. The regime has no visible strategy for compromise, accountability and winning friends. The Chinese and Russians will have to deliver the votes since GoSL seems foxed.
Any reader of my column knows that I am unsympathetic to this regime because I fear it is determined to impose an authoritarian, military led state on Sri Lanka. Some may disagree with my allegation and some (indeed many of my pro-Gota friends) are of the view that this is the best thing to do. Ok we can have our differences on fundamentals. But I candidly and sincerely ask regime supporters who may like to comment on this column: “Is it unfair to allege that the GR-MR regime is confused, muddled and bewildered”? Less than 15 months after Gota was elected as President, his regime seems to have completely lost its way – True or False?
Latest comments
leelagemalli / February 24, 2021
Dear Prof. KD@
Thank you – one could not say it better.
“Is it unfair to allege that the GR-MR regime is confused, muddled and bewildered”? Less than 15 months after Gota was elected as President, his regime seems to have completely lost its way – True or False?
Anyone with some sanity would say ” yes we agree with you 200%”. But the saddest reality is, that majority of srilankens have lost their senses for some reasons: Even if they lovely ones would have been targeted, they contine to be indifferent.
Loads of high crimes in post war episodes, committed by Gota-Mara were public secret. nevertheless, fake news was able to twist the gullible mind set of the voters to that extent, they were blessed with unexpected mandate
Rajash / February 24, 2021
” The Great Kahn has arrived. Just this morning I had an email from a friend who threw up his hands in horror declaring “How Insane is this!?” First they insulted Imran withdrawing an invitation to address parliament, now they have prohibited him from meeting SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem and ACMA leader Rishad Bathiudeen. I should have enhanced by title by adding “Insanity”.”
even worse Ali Sabry was not properly introduce.
Prasana Ranatunge was seated next to Ali Sabry. ….must be a tactical move if you watch the clip below.
Mahinda introduce Prasana and cracks a joke Cricketers brother.
Imran Cracks a joke
the Mahinda hurriedly introduce his only Muslim Delegae
Imran fails to acknowledge him in a traditional Muslim manner “Aslam Alaikum which is a universal Muslim tradition!
was it all pre planned
watch the video and judge for your self
http://www.newswire.lk/2021/02/24/watch-i-see-the-resemblance-imran-khan-tells-prasanna-after-introduced-as-cricketer-ranatungas-brother/
Nathan / February 24, 2021
I didn’t care much about the title or its contents, except for,
Two leading racists in government, Weerawansa and Vasudeva.
I applaud the mentioning of Vasudeva. Vasudeva has a free pass all these days.
Nathan / February 24, 2021
Vasudeva has had a free pass all these days.
Sinhala_Man / February 24, 2021
Would the muddle have been less had the COVID not come along? That landslide victory was because even the Rajapaksas may have thought that they had handled COVID well; even I thought so!
Mercifully, a vaccine is being given, and this week the “numbers” appear to be a little lower. “500-cases” instead of the 900s which we were seeing.
Opposed to this regime we may have been from the beginning, but I’m not contemplating economic ruin with equanimity.
BTW, please see the terrible article that Laksiri Fernando wrote on Michelle Bachelet.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/authoritarian-hypocritical-recommendations-of-the-un-high-commissioner-for-human-rights-on-sri-lanka/
I think that you will agree that the comments are ending with some hope being expressed.
Rajash / February 24, 2021
“Would the muddle have been less had the COVID not come along? “
Sinhala_Man – i think The Covid-19 was a welcome distraction to make a comedy of errors and distract the public to go on the rampage on all other fronts deforestation, Ranjan Ramanayake , Shani , Hizbullah etc etc you name it
