Multiplicity Of Cults In The Name Of Buddhism

By Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thero –

“Bhikkhus, there are two things that lead to the decline and disappearance of the good Dhamma. What two? Badly set down words and phrases and badly interpreted meaning. When the words and phrases are badly set down, the meaning is badly interpreted. These are two things that lead to the decline and disappearance of the good Dhamma”

“Good is restraint in the body; good is restraint in speech; good is restraint in thought. Restraint everywhere is good. The monk restrained in every way is freed from all suffering.”

“He who has control over his hands, feet, and tongue, who is fully controlled, delights in meditation, is inwardly absorbed, keeps to himself and is contented – him do people call a monk ( bhikkhu)”

“That monk who has control over his tongue, is moderate in speech, unassuming and who explains the teaching in both letter and spirit-whatever he says is pleasing”

“Because he has discarded evil, he is called a holy man (Brahmana). Because he is serene in conduct, he is called a recluse (Samana). And because he has renounced his own impurities, he is called a renunciate (Pabbajita).”

Above mentioned remarkable statements and profound words of the Buddha comprehensively characterise and give an account of his disciple who completely depend on our pious devotes in the globe.

DHAMMA-VINAYA was the exclusive and peculiar word the great Master, the Guatama Buddha has pronounced and proclaimed for the reality or the truth he founded.

DHAMMA – the truth – is what he realised and pointed out as advice for all who want to get rid of suffering.

VINAYA- discipline- is what the Blessed One compassionately constituted as disciplinary codes and standards of behaviour for those of his followers who go forth from home life to take up the quest for release in greater earnestness.

In other word, what the Buddha taught us is the PATH OF PURIFICATION or PATH OF FREEDOM. Dhamma and Vinaya function together. In theory they may be individual or distinct, but in the person, who practices them they amalgamate and merge as qualities developed in the mind and character.

Unfortunately, when one reflects on and observes in both printed and electronic media what one learns, and grasps is very poignant and distressing.

We are proud to express that we had many venerable and virtuous Buddhist monks namely Late Most Venerable Balangoda Ananda Maithreeya Maha Rattha Guru, Late Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Madihe Maha Nayaka Maha Thera, Late Most Venerable Nauyane Ariyadhamma Maha Thero, Late Most Venerable Ampitiye Sri Rahula Maha Thero, and many more but they are no more now. Even though they departed from us, they have left their exemplary and worthy characters for us to follow. Even in the present, Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotogoda Dhammawasa Maha Nayaka Maha Thera is a very exemplary, virtuous, and self-effacing high prelate in our country.

So called Buddhist monks those who are uncultured and undisciplined gradually have changed and propagandized their own concepts and hypotheses in some parts of Sri Lanka.

It is disgraceful and ignominious that even corrupted politicians who have no single knowledge of Dhamma-Vinaya (Doctrine& Discipline) visit and take part of their organized events of these crooks.

Because of selfishness High Prelates in Sangha community and Law makers are silent. They never think of the present or the future generations. They always voraciously concentrate on their own political power and accumulation of wealth only.

These particular individuals who are attiring yellow colour robe have damaged and destroyed the unique character of the Gautama Buddha and his incomparable teaching by claiming that they also have become a Buddha. Some of them are claiming that they have mastered and developed superpower mental energies. Another group has been changing the original words and their meaning of the Buddha. Some of them are claiming that the Guatama Buddha was born and lived in Sri Lanka. Some of them have become henchmen and vassals of utterly corrupted so-called politicians.

The shameful and dangerous fact is that some people believe in these wrong interpretations and blindly follow those sick people.

Unfortunately, some unwise and uneducated followers flock around these crooks and scoundrels. The distinctive nature of our Sinhalese Buddhists is that they follow and embrace everything without study and investigation.

Lack of knowledge, discipline, and proper training have led to a perplexity and bewilderment. Unfortunately, our younger generation would be confused to single out and decide on the right path in the very near future.

This is the urgent and vital appeal for wise, educated and individuals who respect and devotedly follow the original teaching of the Buddha to eradicate this perilous virus and disgraceful activities from pure land of Buddhism which has propagated the authentic words of the Gautama Buddha around the globe for many decades.