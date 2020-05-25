Multiplicity Of Cults In The Name Of Buddhism

By Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thero –
“Bhikkhus, there are two things that lead to the decline and disappearance of the good Dhamma. What two? Badly set down words and phrases and badly interpreted meaning. When the words and phrases are badly set down, the meaning is badly interpreted. These are two things that lead to the decline and disappearance of the good Dhamma”
“Good is restraint in the body; good is restraint in speech; good is restraint in thought. Restraint everywhere is good. The monk restrained in every way is freed from all suffering.”
“He who has control over his hands, feet, and tongue, who is fully controlled, delights in meditation, is inwardly absorbed, keeps to himself and is contented – him do people call a monk ( bhikkhu)”
“That monk who has control over his tongue, is moderate in speech, unassuming and who explains the teaching in both letter and spirit-whatever he says is pleasing”
“Because he has discarded evil, he is called a holy man (Brahmana). Because he is serene in conduct, he is called a recluse (Samana). And because he has renounced his own impurities, he is called a renunciate (Pabbajita).”
Above mentioned remarkable statements and profound words of the Buddha comprehensively characterise and give an account of his disciple who completely depend on our pious devotes in the globe.
DHAMMA-VINAYA was the exclusive and peculiar word the great Master, the Guatama Buddha has pronounced and proclaimed for the reality or the truth he founded.
DHAMMA – the truth – is what he realised and pointed out as advice for all who want to get rid of suffering.
VINAYA- discipline- is what the Blessed One compassionately constituted as disciplinary codes and standards of behaviour for those of his followers who go forth from home life to take up the quest for release in greater earnestness.
In other word, what the Buddha taught us is the PATH OF PURIFICATION or PATH OF FREEDOM. Dhamma and Vinaya function together. In theory they may be individual or distinct, but in the person, who practices them they amalgamate and merge as qualities developed in the mind and character.
Unfortunately, when one reflects on and observes in both printed and electronic media what one learns, and grasps is very poignant and distressing.
We are proud to express that we had many venerable and virtuous Buddhist monks namely Late Most Venerable Balangoda Ananda Maithreeya Maha Rattha Guru, Late Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Madihe Maha Nayaka Maha Thera, Late Most Venerable Nauyane Ariyadhamma Maha Thero, Late Most Venerable Ampitiye Sri Rahula Maha Thero, and many more but they are no more now. Even though they departed from us, they have left their exemplary and worthy characters for us to follow. Even in the present, Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotogoda Dhammawasa Maha Nayaka Maha Thera is a very exemplary, virtuous, and self-effacing high prelate in our country.
So called Buddhist monks those who are uncultured and undisciplined gradually have changed and propagandized their own concepts and hypotheses in some parts of Sri Lanka.
It is disgraceful and ignominious that even corrupted politicians who have no single knowledge of Dhamma-Vinaya (Doctrine& Discipline) visit and take part of their organized events of these crooks.
Because of selfishness High Prelates in Sangha community and Law makers are silent. They never think of the present or the future generations. They always voraciously concentrate on their own political power and accumulation of wealth only.
These particular individuals who are attiring yellow colour robe have damaged and destroyed the unique character of the Gautama Buddha and his incomparable teaching by claiming that they also have become a Buddha. Some of them are claiming that they have mastered and developed superpower mental energies. Another group has been changing the original words and their meaning of the Buddha. Some of them are claiming that the Guatama Buddha was born and lived in Sri Lanka. Some of them have become henchmen and vassals of utterly corrupted so-called politicians.
The shameful and dangerous fact is that some people believe in these wrong interpretations and blindly follow those sick people.
Unfortunately, some unwise and uneducated followers flock around these crooks and scoundrels. The distinctive nature of our Sinhalese Buddhists is that they follow and embrace everything without study and investigation.
Lack of knowledge, discipline, and proper training have led to a perplexity and bewilderment. Unfortunately, our younger generation would be confused to single out and decide on the right path in the very near future.
This is the urgent and vital appeal for wise, educated and individuals who respect and devotedly follow the original teaching of the Buddha to eradicate this perilous virus and disgraceful activities from pure land of Buddhism which has propagated the authentic words of the Gautama Buddha around the globe for many decades.
Latest comments
chiv / May 25, 2020
Venerable Sir, Thank you so so much. It is indeed consoling and comforting, to know true followers like you still exist. .
/
leelagemalli / May 25, 2020
Rev Sir,
.
thank you so much for your great article which will definitely help the masses to differentiate today FAKE buddhism with true teachings of buddhism. Buddhagama monks in media today deliberately are no different to Superstars. They are highly demanded invitees on a sizable gauge. They are in other words modern business men hidden behind the SIVURA.
–
I was surprised by watching a video clip of COLOMBO KOTUWE hamuduruwo and his hatreds being spread on some srilankens, just because they did not want to quarantine them in the camps.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5NBwrgKPeE
–
I think it is high time the kind of pseudo monks be punished by SANGA SABHAWA. This monk has become a joker in SOCIAL MEDIA. He is funded by srilankens migrants in Korea, Italy and Dubai. These men are real good examples proving that they have entered to MONK HOOD in order to live up their fantasies on the cost of the people.
–
VINAYA injection would be the need of the hour than anything else, even going beyond to a COVID 19 vaccination.
–
I thought our people would have learned a lot after 30 years of brutal civil war. But people behave as if they are all suffering from selective amnesia on today politics.
/
Ajith / May 25, 2020
Dear Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thera,
I am not a Buddhist but I love Buddhism. I read your thoughts from your heart which is necessary at this time for the beautiful Srilanka. Unfortunately majority of the civilian Buddhists in Srilanka will not get these true understanding of Lord Buddha’s teachings because they are kept in dark with powerful propaganda by selfishness High Prelates in Sangha community and Law makers.
A revolution is urgently need in Srilanka among Buddhist Monks who do not bother about saving the future of Buddhism in this island. It is sad that selfishness of few Sangha community and lawmakers destroy have already destroyed the peace, harmony and unity of the people and future is bleak. Hope your thoughts reach every one in Srilanka!
/
Champa / May 25, 2020
Boralle Sirisumana, who is a total disgrace to bhikkhuhood should have been arrested the moment his video was out.
No mercy should be shown to any yellow robed man who disgraces Buddhism with malicious intent.
Rulers have no regard for Buddhism or they have no guts to protect Buddhism from being discredited. Otherwise, Boralle Sirisumana should have been in jail by now.
Same inaction goes with the Most Venerable Tri-faction Chief Prelates. They have no backbone to remove Boralle Sirisumana from bhikkhuhood.
Yellow robed men like Pitaduwa and Dambara Amila who live sinful lives totally against Lord Buddha’s teachings were not expelled from bhikkhuhood.
Kotuwe Podi Haamuduro, whose sermons are full of salacious innuendos and double-entendres, is allowed to corrupt the minds of the younger generation in the name of the yellow robe.
The latest is Boralle Sirisumana!
In the run-up to the Presidential election, we saw “a set of Naga Eye Balls” being “appeared” in Kelaniya Temple.
Now, “Naga Buddha.”
The Most Venerable Tri-faction Chief Prelates should be ashamed of the state of anarchy in Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka.
If they are unable to guide and discipline 15,000 monks, how could they guide the country, its rulers and 15 million laymen?
/
Raj-UK / May 25, 2020
A refreshing view from a true Buddhist monk. It is time the Mahanayakas also joined in reformed Buddhism in SL. The disgraceful thugs in robes should be banished & all monks should be reminded that their primary purpose is to provide spiritual guidance & not dabble in politics, even for the greater good, therefore, active participation in politics should be discouraged. In Buddhism, everyone is equal, there should be no religious & racial hatred, anyone breaking this fundamental principal should not be tolerated.
/