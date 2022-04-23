Munafiqun Within Muslim Leadership

By Ameer Ali –
The Quranic term munafiqun is plural for munafiq or hypocrite, one of three categories of people mentioned in Muslim’s Holy scripture, which is read, memorized either entirely or partially and recited in parts during daily prayers and on other occasions. The other two categories are believers and non-unbelievers. On a rough count, almost in 100 verses, the Quran refers to and warn believers to beware of the machinations of hypocrites. Very early on in chapter two, the Quran says: “When it is said to them: “Make no mischief on earth, they say: Why we only want to make peace! Of a surety, they are the ones who make mischief, but they realize it not. When it is said to them, “believe as the others believe”: They say: shall we believe as the fools believe?” Nay, of a surety they are the fools, but they do not know. When they meet those who believe, they say: “we believe”, but when they are alone with their evil ones, they say: “We are really with you, we were only jesting”, … “These are they who have bartered guidance for error” (Quran, ch.2, verses 11-16).
I am neither a scholar in Quranic studies nor an alim or mufti to issue fatwas. Yet, I am left with no other term to call those Muslim leaders who had sold and brought shame to their community for personal profit and prestige, at a time when that community, in the hands of a new generation of men and women, has thrown itself whole heartedly to participate in the nationwide aragalaya and calling for an end to a regime that had bankrupted this country and betrayed its people. Never in the history of Sri Lanka so much had been lost in so short a time. The regime has no legitimacy to govern even a day longer.
Political summersaults and turncoats in parliament are not the monopoly of any community or religion. But when such behaviour is committed to protect a rotten status quo when almost an entire nation demands systemic change is unpardonable. The two Muslims who accepted ministerial positions from President GR should have known better that it was not sympathy towards Muslims but political expediency and chicanery to rope unprincipled individuals like the two into a cabinet in order to sustain a tottering regime. The so-called new cabinet with inexperienced members has not changed anything. It is old wine in a new bottle.
Even previously, these two were of the seven Muslim turncoats who voted for the 20th Amendment, which empowered GR to become what he is now, a virtual autocrat. It was revealed later that those dirty seven were given the green light by their respective party leaders to raise their hands in support of that amendment. One of those seven even confessed later that they were promised state ministries by Rajapaksas. This clearly exposes the hidden agenda of the two Muslim parties, SLMC and its breakaway ACMC. These parties opiated Muslim voters with Islam for the sake of gaining political power and influence. Now, two from that black sheep company had done a summersault again. Is it wrong to call them munafiqun?
This is not to dub all Muslim leaders as hypocrites. There were in the past and there are at present a few really praiseworthy ones with total dedication to the welfare and progress of the country and community. Their loyalty to the party they represent, their sense of patriotism and commitment to serve all communities stand majestically tall in comparison to the disreputable record of a bunch of self-seeking parvenus who, like the biblical Judas are prepared to sell their community for a few silvers.
What is more shocking than the treachery of these hypocrites is the silence of Muslim religious organization like ACJU and the National Shura Council. There was no condemnation of this behaviour from either of them. Was their silence meant to be an endorsement? Or, are they afraid of vengeful reprisals from Gotacracy?
Ultimately, the buck stops with the community that elected these leaders. Like the Sinhalese Buddhists who were hallucinated by SLPP’s ethno-nationalist campaign, Muslims too were deceived by the religious politics of SLMC and ACMC. If there is one lesson to be learnt from today’s raging aragalaya it is the awakening of a new generation with a determination not to fall prey to sectarian politics again. Over seven decades of sectarianism had destroyed the peace and prosperity of this country. It is time for its Muslim counterpart to take control of its own community’s politics and sweep away the turncoats into history’s dustbin.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
old codger / April 23, 2022
In general, Muslims are pretty good at whatever they choose to do. Unlike some who I will not name, they don’t clamour for cushy state jobs. They are born businessmen who will prosper on the slimmest of margins, which is why many “Welanda Sangamayas” around the country keep them out.
I think the Muslim attitude to politics is similar. Principles are secondary to profit.
I also think that many Sinhala politicians have learnt from the canny Muslims.
The real test of the sincerity of those now clamouring to amend the constitution is their willingness to ban political crossovers altogether. Let’s see.
/
Ajith / April 23, 2022
“The real test of the sincerity of those now clamouring to amend the constitution is their willingness to ban political crossovers altogether.”
The level of opportunism played by politicians and religious leadership are much greater than any other group because people have no clear understanding of politics or religion. This makes politicians and religious leadership to misuse both politics and religion to their advantage. Unless the people realise that they have to play a key role in politics and religion you cannot expect that politicians and religions will never ban political crossovers.
There is a great opportunity for people now to make changes to the constitution that are necessary to limit the opportunism.
/
chiv / April 23, 2022
Ameer Ali, amazing. The PSEUDOS say and do ( including those here in CT) exactly what you described as Munafiq. Shall we believe as the fools before ??? We only want to make peace ?? WOW that is our Silly Lankans. “We were only jesting “, that’s a classic example reminds me of?? Land of Munafiquan.
/
chiv / April 23, 2022
If interested see the recent article by D.B,S on Rajapaksa family,. What I find interesting is a letter then written by senior Rajapaksa to his son Chamal , prior to joining the police force, advising him to be responsible and not to do anything which could tarnish their family reputation. And now, we have bunch of criminals, corrupted, power thirsty, off springs, who the people are calling as Mafia Family. Irony is that these rogues embezzled public property and funds to built a museum honoring their late father. It is time we include some of the verses from the Holy Quran, into our constitution.
/
Jambu / April 23, 2022
So I kind of undervalued the importance of marketing. That is until I saw what the British are doing. Let me just lay out something. This is not a conspiracy theory. The British are hoarding the entire cultural wealth of this country. The entire knowledgebase that makes this a civilisation do not exist at the Colombo Meusuem or in the Sri Lankan universities. The ancient manuscripts are housed in 16 rooms in a building someowhere in UK. The Queen of Engliand refuses to hand it back. Now, this is key to what this country is as a nation. The imporance of marketing is as follows. When we write to the “Island” newspaper on this subject it does not get published. Although what gets published are articles of the nature “A Queen Unmatched” that appears now in their features section. I like to know what the heck is going on! Is someone paying for this such that one article appears and the other does not? Is there some kind of marketing going on that we don’t know of?
/
RizMoh / April 23, 2022
SLMC Rauff Hakeem published media of the party disciplinary hearings taken over the four truant ministers on his Facebook page. I believe their (4 ministers) support of the amendment was not sanctioned by party leadership.
/
pakisB / April 23, 2022
Ameer Ali including these scoundrels as leaders cannot be forgiven. They are petty thieves and a disgrace to the country. Yes there should not be room for cross overs allowed.
/