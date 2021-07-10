My Basil Flies Over The Ocean; Oh, Bring Back My Basil To Me, My Cabinet!

By Rajan Philips –
Basil Rajapaksa is back in cabinet. He was made a Minister even before he could become an MP. Parliament had to wait for the Executive to swear Brother Basil as Minister before the Speaker could take him in as the new National List MP. SLPP MP Jayantha Ketagoda vacated his spot on the list to make way for his political master. The actor-turned politician was preordained to make this sacrifice, and he will be rewarded, the gossip goes, with a posting down under, as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Australia. Not bad at all for an Actor. Too bad for Academics permanently on the waiting list for an Aussie posting. As postings go, the one who came from Australia is now in Beijing. No one wants to go to Delhi, apparently. Everyone wants to go the US, but some want the US Ambassador in Colombo to mind her business. Especially when it comes to presidential pardons.
Basil Rajapaksa is a roving dual citizen of the US and Sri Lanka. He alternates between two homes and two countries. Basil flies east, Basil flies west, and Basil flies over the ocean. But Basil is not “My Bonnie lies over the ocean,” the Scottish folk song that apparently was sung by the supporters of “Bonnie Prince Charlie” (Prince Charles Stuart) who went into exile after losing a battle with the English in 1746. As nursery rhymes go, we are sure to hear another adaptation in short order: Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, and all the President’s brothers and nephews could not put him together again. Already, the government as a whole is flying over the cuckoo’s nest.
Basil Rajapaksa is being brought in to change everything that is going untoward and stop the great fall. But the fall has already started. Triggered not so much by the virus as by the government’s incompetence and ineptitude. Nonetheless, the virus is still hugely out of control. The government is not out of control as such; only, it is not in control of anything much. The frustration among government supporters is palpable. The government’s critics are gloating. Even sedate editorial writers are unsparing in their mockery.
Mahinda Rajapaksa is known to have weaponized the rhetorical question: “Dan Sepada?” That was to rhetorically remind voters that they made a huge mistake in defeating him in 2015 and electing instead the ill-married Sirisena-Wickremesinghe government. The SLPP turned it into one of its campaign slogans. Now it is boomeranging the new government. A few weeks ago, Dan Sepada? was the title of The Island (June 21) editorial. After the arrest of a person who had phoned the Mayor of Moratuwa to ask “Dan sepada?” Everyone has heard about the Mayor of Moratuwa and his vaccine antics. He is the SLPP type who got caught. But there are Mayors of other persuasions who are known to have organized special vaccine audiences. Then you hear of the GMOA and its jabs. And you ask, Dan sepada?
There is another political meme doing the rounds, this one printed on the back of a three wheeler by its owner, apparently a supporter of Sajith Premadasa. The message is that it is good Sajith Premadasa lost, otherwise the country would still be thinking that Gotabaya Rajapaksa “is a genius.” Hopefully, no one is thinking Sajith Premadasa is a genius. The country doesn’t have to think of, or look for, ready-made geniuses anymore. It has seen it all. And so quickly. Not even two years after the last presidential election, or one year after the parliamentary election that produced a two-thirds majority hoping for absolute geniuses.
The Rajapaksa elders settled on Gotabaya Rajapaksa as their presidential candidate for the 2019 election because he was still a new political commodity whom they could sell as a fresh face. But no one checked his fitness for the job, except, may be, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is full of political instincts. And the system as a whole – election officials, the courts, the media, chose to ignore, or question, GR’s citizenship credentials, because they did not want to stand in the way of a genius. One destined to bring deliverance to the country. Now, the clamour is for an alternative genius from the family. It will not be long before Mahinda Rajapaksa’s weaponized question is flung out again: Dan sepada?
Basil Rajapaksa is the new Finance Minister, ending heated speculations whether he would be given Finance, the portfolio held by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Actually, he has been given more. BR’s Finance portfolio includes Economic Policies and Plan Implementation, all of which were under Prime Minister Rajapaksa. Mahinda Rajapaksa was Prime Minister before he became President. Now he is Prime Minister after being President. MR is also now without Finance. BR has got Finance. And GR has got everything under 20A. Nothing is working – either for the President or for the government. Don’t mention the country.
For a highflying dual citizen, Basil Rajapaksa doesn’t want to lose the common touch. So, it seems. “Though I may serve as a minister, the farmers, fisherfolk, labourers, professions, civil servants and others in this country should think that a colleague of theirs is the minister of finance,” he is reported to have said. There you go, in one fell swoop Minister Basil is all things to all men – farmer, fisher, worker, doctor, clerk! The trouble is every one of them has one grievance or other caused by the government and they are all protesting against the government. Unlike during the yahapalanaya days, the current protests are not orchestrated by political long arms. They are spontaneous responses to unbearable situations that people in all walks of life are now facing.
The country is on a split screen. In one half of the screen, you can see protestors. The other half has been showing government supporters hanging banners and lighting firecrackers to welcome the new Minister of Finance. As if they were not happy with the old Minister of Finance. It is not a new government. They are all in the same government. And as Pieter Keuneman used to say, there is no point in shuffling cabinets when you have only jokers and no aces! And two state ministers were shuffled the same day after Basil Rajapaksa was sworn in as the new Finance Minister and Mahinda Rajapaksa was re-sworn as Prime Minister minus Finance & Economic Affairs.
The two state ministers are Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a nephew, and Mohan de Silva, not identified as part of the family. As the Economy Next noted, Sheeshandra Rajapaksa, the son of the president’s brother Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, might be holding “the longest ministry title in Sri Lanka’s history as State Minister of Organic Fertilizer Production, Supply and Regulation and the Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology for Agriculture.” I thought Nivard Cabraal has the longest title, but the Rajapaksa scion is beating Cabraal easily by a mile. Mohan de Silva is given a short title – Coast Conservation and Low-Lying Lands Development. To keep the average title length manageable. Isn’t it curious, that Sri Lanka should have not only a large cabinet, but also each Minister should be padded with multiple portfolios? There is nothing to be curious when you see how much of the cabinet is padded with Rajapaksa family members.
The four Rajapaksa brothers carry seven portfolios, three state ministries, and chief of two Task Forces – Gotabaya (2 – Defence and Digital); Mahinda (3 – Home Affairs, Urban Development, Buddhist and Cultural Affairs); Basil (Finance; he is also ‘Chief’ of two Task Forces); Chamal (Irrigation; he is also Minister of State for Defence, Disaster Management, and Home Affairs). Below them are the next generation – Namal, Yoshitha, Shashindra (with the longest title). And affinal families are also looked after: Namal’s father-in-law and Yoshitha’s mother-in-law are both Directors at the Airport and Aviation Company.
There is no point in going into an analysis of the taxonomy or typology of the state-family system that is now unfolding in Sri Lanka. The point is – it is a non-system pretending to be a system. The reprehensible Saudi state-family system has a long tradition. There is no such tradition in Sri Lanka. And you cannot create one by constitutional chicanery. There are no clever-enough lawyers to do even that. There is power, but there is no government. There are ministers, but there is no competence. There are supporters, but there is no satisfaction. But there are people, and they are suffering. That is the stark reality.
cugan / July 11, 2021
Now finance minister,tomorrow he could be our PM……without election..what a back door…business..
Once popular and crown king ….now he lost his credentials from his greediness,
Am not fan of VP but he sacrificed his whole family for the course ,and doesn’t have own bank account.but that doesn’t make him perfect though
Sugandh / July 11, 2021
When the seams are coming undone, the Rajapaksas are busy tightening the grip on power.
How stupid were the 6.9million to allow this repeat of a Rajapaksa regime?
Clearly a means to a selfish end, shielding themselves from the insecurities of past wrong doings, continuing to thrust a family dynasty, pre-empt any competent members to outshine the totality of incompetence we have come to expect from the Rajapaksa clan, enabling unchecked dealings on all key fronts, and yet again enriching themselves, the extended families and the loyalists.
One thing is for sure, the cahoots of Rajapaksas and the 6.9 million epitomise all that has been so very wrong for so long in SriLanka.
Ajay / July 11, 2021
Basil is a real scoundrel no doubt. But there’s something more going on here. His brothers and the rest of the bandit dynasty always use Basil, because the whole country thinks he’s a scumbag and already has an irredeemable reputation, to distract the stupid 69 lakhs with some ridiculously bogus strategy. If the people are not fooled and get mad – as it happens usually – well then … it’s always “Basil Mahaththaya Nisa Ne.” The poorly-educated and somewhat psychopathically greedy Basil is always game for these kinds of stunts concocted by his more cunning older Medamulana siblings. In a sense the bugger is a victim.
Sugandh / July 11, 2021
Dear Ajay:
Seems Basil Rajapaksa had his own ambition back in 2015 upon Mahinda Rajapaksa’s election loss for a third presidential term;
Mahila / July 11, 2021
Sugandh,
Tend to agree with you on those sentiments as to BR’s ambitions – Presidency.
These are possibilities and MR’s health is making it a reality.
Further I saw in a News Clip – I cannot remember where – that NR has stated in clear terms that he will not contest for Presidential elections in 2024.
May be to support the thought expressed by you or allow NR another term and contest in 2028 as he is young in age.
Who knows? Mysterious as they get serious with Politics and Politrics1
Easton Scott / July 11, 2021
Thank you, Rajan, for a very punchy essay, delivered with your characteristic panache. The situation is truly reaching desperate levels, and tea leaves say that the suffering populace is on the brink of fulminating. Here is the heartfelt feedback of one such person, essentially giving voice to everything wrong in mother lanka: https://www.facebook.com/135086140496775/videos/193018055997512
He will probably be targeted for this, which he acknowledges, but says he is willing to pay the price.
Revolution seems inevitable. Desperate measures will be taken by the Medamulana meeharakas to quell any organised campaign against the government, but people power will inevitably prevail.
Rajash / July 11, 2021
“But there are people, and they are suffering”
But There are people 6.9 million of them who will prop up the Rajapaksa’s.
Rajapaksa coolies in Jaffna, I repeat in Jaffna, welcomed Basil with fire crackers and sweet rice
so there you go
nimal fernando / July 11, 2021
Why those red place-mats on the table? Why red? Why that particular color? …… Why do Lankans love red?
School-days …… helped a friend’s sister wallpaper the living room in their house in Ealing ….. blood-red carpets and gold wallpaper …… very very Lankan.
Is that a mind thang SJ? ……… Mao too had a thang for red.
Forget the rest of the antics …….. if we solve this puzzle we’ll finally begin to understand Lankans ……… a deep peek into the human mind …………
Heart of Darkness ……. The horror! The horror! …….. and the rest of the shindig ………
Nathan / July 11, 2021
Fun with a twist.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / July 11, 2021
Well written. None of the Rajapaksas are qualified to perform their tasks in accordance with the democratic norms. There may be a rebellion soon.
Pandi Kutti / July 11, 2021
Basil is a very good herb and widely used in cooking. The Rajapussies now want to use Basil and cook a nice curry to feed the gullible Chingkallams. Especially the 6.9 racist gullible who voted for them. I know some selfish Thamizh and Thullkans also voted but 99.99% of the 6.9 million votes are from Chingkallams who voted the Rajapussies , so that they can complete the structural genocide of the Eezham Thamizh and then start their good work on the rest. Now they are eagerly awaiting their spiced Basil Curry to be dished from the Rajapussy kitchen. A very special Malaccan Catholic curry. A secret recipe from their ancestral homeland. Yum Yum . Now smack your lips and await spicy Basil Malacan chicken curry.
Pandi Kutti / July 11, 2021
Then after a good feed, then gather around the piano and sing loudly ” Bring Back Oh Bring Back, Bring Back my Basil curry to me to me and then burp and dream of other wonderful things to come from the Rajapussy kitchen.
Good Sense / July 11, 2021
The article is written in such a way that it can be read repeatedly even as a pastime. The title equating Basil to Bonnie is apt. My observation is that recent events indicate that brother MR was merely acting as the figurehead of the finance ministry giving credence to the belief that he is not as fit as before. In the sugar daddy affair, he merely signed the gazette orders. The recent grant of license to operate a liquor manufacturing concern pending payment of arrears and its withdrawal at the best of the President is yet another example showing that something “uncontrollable” is going on in the Finance Ministry. The public explanation of the ST is not acceptable to people I know. They ask the basic question what evidence is there for the liquor manufacturer would pay the arrears in installments and what safeguards have been made to ensure compliance of the deal. To decide on mere assurances is insane and unbecoming of a senior public servant. So, it looks as if that MR is gradually giving up his area of authority to a sharper fellow for better or for worse.
Ashan / July 11, 2021
Nepotism Rajapaksa style. The mafia gang is getting larger, laws are being broken, and we are in a cesspit put there by the Rajapaksa’s. What happened to the election promises of not having nepotism?
You have to be naive to think the man who was expelled from school, has no qualification, nor the experience, will save us from looming disaster, and that he will turn it all around.
Coming colors no good people, the foxes are guarding the hen house.
So what will China be given this time? Any guesses?
chiv / July 11, 2021
Dan sepada ? Dosen’t the country deserve this ?? There are supporters but many are racist . They voted for different reasons and they got what they deserve. Dan sepada ? See the picture and notice their gestures. Basil gleeful, Mahinda dosen’t look unhappy sharing the loot ,Gotha trying hard to keep a straight face. I am sure they would have had a good laugh at the retarded 7 million after all inclusive family ceremony . Supporters preparing for another Rajapaksa this time probably Basil. Dan sepada? Prior to election I wrote it may NOT be bad to loose elections , and now lI am not the onlyone.
