My Dear Sinhalese Friend

By Sivas Premjeyanth –
Dear my friend,
I am not joining your protest (Aragalaya)
Doesn’t mean I don’t wish you success…
We don’t protest anymore…..
Because…
Our voices are never heard….
Our protests are never cared…
They don’t matter to anyone anymore…
Like you very much,
I also want our country
To be corrupt free,
Ruled not by thugs and racists,
But by true leaders and visionaries,
Helped and guided by
Great thinkers and theirs ideas
Where Buddhism teaches true dharma,
Where law enforcement agencies
Judicial systems and forces
Protect the country and civilians,
Not the corrupts and politicians.
But, still I am not joining your protest (Aragalaya)
Because my association will weaken you,
Will not strengthen you…
Because I am a Tamil.
While you can shout loud at Galle Face,
Stay all day and all night at 3G
We can’t even whisper here…
Thinking of supporting you itself
May become a punishable crime here…
Let alone participating…
Because our civil and laws are
Maintained and monitored by the military…
We don’t live here..
We simply exist here…
Be they for mothers’ searches for their
Disappeared sons and daughters…
Be they for the lands forcefully taken away from us…
Be they for the release of political prisoners…
Be they against the sand mafia and their cronies…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Be they school and children programs,
Be they social and humanitarian programs…
Be they cultural and community programs,
With questionable intentions,
Or sign of oppression,
Or sign of aggression,
Military and intel officers
Are to be invited to all the functions,
We don’t feel normal…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Every morning,
We always Wake up
With an eerie feeling,
Where in vicinity
Rifle holding, combat ready
Rough looking army soldiers
Staring at us as criminals from distances..
That we always try to avoid the look…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
We know
He may be nice and innocent
But, we never smile,
we never speak.
We never understand.
We never know the reasons…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
We receive our
Documents
Even birth, and other vitals..
All in Sinhala….
And we don’t understand,
We can’t even check its veracity
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
President and Prime Minister..
Party leaders and ministers
Speak, but we never understand them.
They never bothered us too,
Because they speak
only in Sinhala,
Not even subtitle on TV
Let alone speak in Tamil.
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
We were helpless
As fathers and brothers
when our women
Stripped naked,
Beaten and paraded…
Started with Premawathi
Will not end with Isaipriya.
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
We always welcome
Sinhala friends and neighbors…
But, all we come to know
Guarded by armies
Guided by Buddhist monks
State aided settlements
Even though they are innocent,
Taught to treat us as enemies….
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Great Tamil leaders
Defended and fought with
British to save
Many Sinhala leaders
From execution to elimination
But eventually ended up
Getting expelled
From the system and governance
Still, we don’t protest anymore…
Be it
National Anthem,
National flag,
National flower,
Our opinions
Never asked…
Never bothered…
Never cared…
Never mattered..
In all decisions..
We are excluded…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Once hard working Tamils
Along with you all
Helped build
Sri Lankan economy,
Sri Lankan education,
Sri Lankan corrupt free civil services,
All were kicked out
Ended up as…
Immigrants and refugees…
In other parts of the globe…
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Economy destroyed
By riots and pogroms…
Education broke by
Sinhala only and Standardization…
Culture and heritage annihilated
From burning library to
Destroying our lands…
On a daily basis threatened by
Militarization and colonization.
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Even before Emperor
Ashoka’s son and daughter came to Sri Lanka,
Many Tamils had already known Buddhism.
Buddhism is not an alien to Tamils.
Only religion in the world
That never used army and violence to spread
Alienated Tamils for no reasons.
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
Still, we don’t protest anymore….
But My friend,
I wish you all the best and
May the protest
Become successful
May the system
get changed,
May we live in
Peace and prosperity.
Once and for all.
As we lived before our Independence.
The list is endless,
It can keep going..
Dear my friend,
As Budda said,
A lots of problems would disappear
If we talk to each other,
Instead we talk about each other…
So, I thought of writing to you…
I am not joining you …
Doesn’t mean I don’t wish you success.
Latest comments
Simon / June 27, 2022
So SORRY of your plight. Yet so SORRY to say that you are one among many “THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS” who either STRETCH out hands to the sky and pray “GIVE US ALL THAT WE NEED” or “LET OTHERS FIGHT FOR US AND GET US WHAT WE NEED” or most probably DO BOTH.
In summary, you WAIT until others WORK HARD and FIGHT to get all your needs. I don’t blame you, because you belong to the “MAJORITY”. In human history, only a “MINORITY” has STRUGGLED and FAUGHT to get WHAT is NEEDED for what we are enjoying today. This history will continue to be REPEATED with people like you around and among many of us.
Don’t worry. What that “MINORITY” would get also will be FOR YOU.
/
Humble / June 27, 2022
Ruled not by thugs and racists
————-
The only real form of racism at play in Sri Lanka (and the rest of the world) is the tares (satans serpent bloodline of cain) and freakmasons, discriminating against the rest of real humanity.
Right throughout the islands ugly history of communal violence and civil wars since 1948, the wealthy ruling class Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims etc have all been in bed together, filling each others pockets, while brainwashing the poor from all communities to oppress and kill each other.
/