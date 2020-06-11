Namal Calls For Probe On Police Attack On FSP Black Lives Matter Protest – Cops Say No Way

Police Spokesman attorney at law Jaliya Senaratne has publicly turned down a demand by the Prime Minister’s son about conducting an investigation into the conduct of police officials disbanding the Frontline Socialist Party Black Lives Matter protest at Lipton Circus.

“I strongly condemn the assault on protestors and call for it to be investigated,” Namal Rajapaksa the Hambantota District MP said in a widely publicized Tweet.

However the Police Spokesman in an interview has flatly refused to conduct a probe insisting that the police officials who arrived on the scene to stop the protest had committed no wrongdoing.

This is despite widely shared visuals of a young female protestor being bodily thrown into the back of a police truck. The woman has suffered a spinal injury and is currently receiving treatment at the Karapitiya hospital. The Police Spokesman also refused to conduct an inquiry into the officer who brutally man-handled the female protestor saying she had “kicked out” when she was being lifted into the truck.

The Spokesman said that no one could resist arrest and if they do so the police have every right to use justifiable force. “That force is not limited by any law” the Police Spokesman said.