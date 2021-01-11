Nandasena Sri Lanka’s Jekyll And Hyde

By Primus Salgado –
The recent outburst by Sri Lankan President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa came as no surprise to many including the International community. It was only a matter of time before he was going back to his hitherto concealed inner voice and persona. Nandasena Gotabaya is out of his depth in high office. He does not have what it takes to hold such a position bestowed upon him with humility, dignity, and benevolence. Political office is a trust placed upon a person for a brief period of time. The quicker it messes with the head the sooner the fall. The greater disappointment which brought forth was the lack of intelligence in the man. Who in his right mind other than a street thug (let alone a President of a democratic nation) would publicly threaten to kill someone?
It is moot to point out that Nandasena Gotabaya held the position of Secretary of Defence when the LTTE was vanquished. Prabakaran was killed in May of 2009. Gotabaya and Mahinda made ceratin that the plums of victory were not to be shared with anyone else. Sarath Fonseka would know best. Nandasena Gotabaya strode untrammelled through his term as Secretary (till Mahinda was defeated in 2015) with gusto trampling anyone and everyone along his path since he had the military might with him.
Recall the attempt by Mahinda and Gotabaya to cling on to power on the dreaded night they realised that defeat was facing them? It was through a very reliable source who was present at Temple Trees on that fateful day that I learnt of the shenanigans that went on to turn the tide from defeat to cling on to power. Perhaps Donald Trump took a leaf from that book. When the then-Attorney General refused to go along with Mahinda, the towel was thrown in but not before he refused to appeal to Maithripala Sirisena for enhanced security preferring to do such with Ranil Wickremesinghe. Wickremesinghe who came to Temple Trees in haste (quite like he did when President Premadasa was killed) conferred with Maithripala Sirisena on the telephone in allowing Mahinda to have his request granted for hundreds of additional security. All the while Nandasena Gotabaya was wringing his hands in a corner shaking like a leaf in fear. He too made a request to Ranil for hundreds of security which was allowed but at a reasonable level.
It is this same man who is now threatening parliamentarian Harin Fernando with death safely behind an armed military of over three hundred thousand. Probably the parliamentarian got under Nandasena Gotabaya’s self-inflated ego by saying “Sir has failed and five businessmen are running the country for him,” during his speech. One can now surmise what Nandasena Gotabaya would have done when he was out of office and did not have the military at his beck and call. Shaken like a leaf? Run to his big brother crying? More likely, than threatening to eliminate someone. We never heard such strong words from him during the period when Mahinda was out of his office. Therein lies the tale. A cardboard Tarzan who threatens people from behind an army of military men.
Remember Nandasena Gotabaya ranting at an interview with the BBC? “Who is Lasantha? Who is he? he is just one man”
Given his known conduct and the recent outburst at Harin Fernando, can one rule out if he had done some dastardly deeds by using the military when he was riding high as Secretary of Defence? His silly giggle was present once more when he threatened Harin Fernando. Please check when he giggled in this manner before. It was in early 2009.
Lasantha’s daughter Ahimsa has said quite clearly as to why her father was murdered. She says that Lasantha exposed the colossal commission (85%) made by Udayanga Weeratunga and his cohort from Singapore over the purchase of Bombers for the Sri Lankan Air Force. She quotes figures substantiating her assumption relying on sources from the Ukrainian government. Udayanga has turned from villain to hero once the Rajapaksas returned to power. He is also a relative of the current mob. Naturally, the senior politicians of the Pohottuwa are treated like the vassals of the castle and are piqued. But they dare not show dissent. Fear is the key.
The Buddhist monks who were at the forefront in bringing Nandasena Gotabaya into office are unhappy too. Is it because the economy is not doing too well? Is it because there is no overt development in plain sight? Nay, it is because the Sinhala-Buddhist hero has not completely decimated the Muslims, brought Arjuna Mahendren back and traced the bigwigs behind the Easter Sunday bombings. History is replete with stories of cardboard heroes being brought down by the same mob that foisted them into high office.
There is a greater danger facing Sri Lanka. When Nandasena Gotabaya shoots his mouth publicly that he can kill someone like a dog at the BEHEST OF BUDDHIST MONKS some misguided military men may wish to carry out such a task to satisfy their master’s wishes. The powers that be will cover up such deeds done in their name as they require continued armed might to instil fear amongst those who show dissent. That is what happened before but there was a so called “war” being won. The Muslims are not biting the bait to go to war despite being provoked. No guns can be used by the military if there is no retaliation. In fact the Muslims have through fear or cunning decided to support Gotabaya.
Gotabaya is on record that the Mig deal was one which was between the governments of Sri Lanka and Ukraine. He gave such evidence on oath in a court of law. Ali Sabry if he appeared for Gotabaya in that case would know of it. It has now been proved otherwise. Many are aware of it but cannot file action out of fear. Fear as Lasantha’s daughter says is not a proven way to govern. The Army cannot and do not have the training to handle the myriad of administrative requirements of a nation. The public service is trained for such. It is not rocket science. But Nandasena Gotabaya will not do so without the military involvement in every sphere of activity. He does so because the military is easily controlled through the senior officer corps. He does not trust himself in positions unfamiliar to him hence the need to stick within familiar territory. Let us grant him his wish on that score.
Now that his government has lost it’s lustre, his own ranks not singing hosannahs and the Buddhist monks who carried him to the throne showing displeasure with his performance, people who had high expectations are not as fearful to show their anger
It is near impossible to believe that Nandasena Gotabaya does not know who killed Lasantha and thereafter four innocents to cover up the killing nor who tortured Keith Noyahr. It is also impossible to believe that he does not know who assaulted Upali Tennekoon. Can the President of Sri Lanka start from there? Can he annoy his brothers friend Ranil Wickremesighe by bringing to book Arjuna Mahendren, Arjun Aloysius and Ravi K? Incarcerating officers who investigated and questioned him for Lasantha’s murder will not bode well to effectively run a civilian police service. Officers will not work unless orders and written orders at that are issued. Crooked officers will do the President’s bidding for promotions and filty lucre lowering the morale of the service further.
He has publicly admitted that he has two personalities like Jekyll and Hyde. His people must know which role he plays in public so that they can decide when to be free and when to hide.
Ajay / January 11, 2021
Is he going to be the Rodrigo Duterte of Sri Lanka? Duterte has said that he was sexually abused by a priest when he was a minor. What is this man’s problem?
leelagemalli / January 11, 2021
Nandasena is a joker and make us sinhalayas a laughing stock to the world. This happens ballige weda buruwata baradunnama. Another 4 years to go if divine forces would nt shape it accordingly. 😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
Dear Ajay,
I thought after the war is no longer there, this country/nation would develop within shorter period of time. In ideal world, anyone who would not have studied srilanken society, would have felt so. But now we know why our people would take that long. Like Wanathamulla Kunukandha – SRILANKEN politics is interconnected with all stinky subgroups, whose survival would not be possible, if corruption and crime friendly nature would have been crushed at its bud levels. I thought, once GOTABAYA- the man who was known to be ” the best qualified person to be the hang man, if polonnaruwe donkey brought the gallow back to function”, became the president of this nation, things would have moved to the civilized mode, because he came from Army- where disipline is on their top of the list- however, now looking at him and his men (all thakkadiyas, as Mr Harin Fernando revealed in his parliamentary speech) the manner they let it go, risking the health of srialnkens, I feel, Polonnaruwe donkey was not the worst.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9P1luNBFtY
Add your thoughts what you feel after looking at Ukranians being permitted to spread germs….
I thought that bastard son of MR – Namal baby ran night car races, …. the kind of grotesque acts would not have been repeated by Medamulana Rascals… but today, people are speechless.
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
If Udayanga WEERATHUNGA became the FUHRER, why did they kill Makandure Madhussh ?
Why dont they let any other high criminals that are imprisoned today be released ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9P1luNBFtY
Nandasena behaves as if his penis is stolen by Udayanga Weerathunga et al.
What happened to Nandasena as of today, only 14 months passed, but NANDASENA became the most known caricature to this island.
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
In the days to come…
there will be no chance to FREE speeches.
Junta Regime led by MR ended up destroying his soul… and making him the joker…. in 2015.
Gota s dictatorship will turn out to be that of Lybia sooner than later.
“Heil, mein Führer!” (Hail, my leader!), or “Sieg Heil!” (Hail victory!). It was adopted in the 1930s by the Nazi Party to signal obedience to the party’s leader, Adolf Hitler, and to glorify the German nation (and later the German war effort).
Srilanka s Gotler will make srilanka a – CONCENTRATION camp- … wait and see… my granny repeated, ” my son, dog s tail would not be straightened, even if you would put it in a bamboo sheath” Likewise, uncultured rascals would nevever learn to be civiized and dignified in this life.
Eagle Eye / January 12, 2021
Ajay,
Demalu who suffer from ‘Defeat-Syndrome’ want to humiliate the President because he gave them a humiliating blow to their pride.
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
Nandasena’s law and order
PEOPLE ARE MADE SLAVES AS OF TODAY- just because they are caught by a group of thugs as LEADERs
Internationally searched -UDAYANGA WEERATHUNGA has become FUHRER of the current millitary govt.
But pepole s man -Ranajan Ramanayaka is jailed for 4 years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gZn9NroVDo
One country one law !
Ajay / January 11, 2021
Harin’s speech was a scathing condemnation of the atrocities Nandasena is committing against the citizens of this country. Two criticisms in particular, which Harin was very bold to place on record in Parliament, has obviously thrown Nandasena off balance. These two horrible crimes are open secrets, but people are afraid to talk about them.
1) Nandasena was the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday terrorist attack. His deep state that continued to function even under Yahapalanaya staged this false flag attack to bring him to power by penetrating and steering ISIS-fanatic Zahran Group.
.
2) Nandasena has allowed his kin, the criminal Udayanga, to bring sex workers from Ukraine under the guise of reviving tourism without proper screening for Covid. Many of them have now tested positive for the virus. What was the urgency to bring these ‘tourists’ from Ukraine, a backward economy – when hundreds of Sri Lankans virtually abandoned in the streets due to the pandemic have been starving and dying almost a year now, unable to return. Why? Is it because Sinhala Buddhist ultra nationalists find white-skinned women more alluring? Well now you’re in bad luck – they have got Covid.
Whimpy Kid / January 11, 2021
The Easter Sunday bombings happened during the latter part of the “Yahapalanaya” mob.
Ranil and Mithreepala should take full responsibility for the bombings.
According to my view yahapalanaya honymoon between SLFP and UNP lasted only one year.
They should not have dragged a disfunctional government for 4 long years.
The “Yahapalanaya” disfunction and the need to appease the Muslims created a situation where islamist extreamists could freely operate in Sri Lanka.
Foreign mullas (Teachers of Islam) were freely preaching the ISIS brand of Islam while the “Moda yahapalanaya” was sleeping.
In other words the UNP and SLFP led by RW and MS neglected national security they were only interested in hanging on to power.
If Harin and SJB have concrete eveidence that the current President has a hand in the bombings they should present the evidence without just cooking up conspiracy theories.
Buddhist1 / January 11, 2021
I am not sure if Nandasena or Gotabaya is the “murderer”. What is the point in Gota going to Pansals and praying? Does he think that by offering Bhodi Pooja all his sins will be washed clean? Buddha said what you do in life it becomes Karma and no one can get rid of the Karma until they suffer if its a bad Karma. So as a Buddhist either Nandasena or Gotabaya will definitely have to face his Karma.
Gotabaya’s or Nandasena’s speech had no “Moral Nobility” or “Social Justice”. It was a death threat. In addition to the death threat he also implied that “he killed” Prabaharan like a dog. Well, either Gotabaya or Nandasena was not in the battle field so how did he kill Prabaharan? Rumors were out in the past that Prabaharan was taken to Gotabaya when he was captured and it was Gotabaya who hit him with an axe. I do not know if this is the truth or not. But this statement of Nandasena or Gotabaya made me wonder and remember that news item.
All in all what he sows he has to reap and he will as per Gauthama Buddha’s teachings.
leelagemalli / January 11, 2021
My dear buddhist dont u notice yet that the criminals behave like strong Buddhists than us who would nt go after religion s as they are used to.? They know how deep they are fallen in. MaRA goes after temples more than he is used to go to washroom, that was lot overlooked prior to get elected.
Ubrigens, these buggers gave oath before Ruwanwlisaeya, remember?
Who do they think they are ? Can they deceive the same gallery on and on ? 😌😌😌😌😌😌😌😌😌😌
/
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
Rajakshes miracles.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtvJDCgQh48
One country – one law
GATAM / January 12, 2021
USA has charged 3 SL Muslims under terrorism charges for the Easter Sunday Terrorist attack in 2019.
SL is still dragging its feet.
Ashan / January 12, 2021
IF Nandasena had nothing to do with any of the assassinations, disappearances, and white van kidnappings, of journalists, activists, or political opponents, he would have opened the door widely, and invited ANY foreign or local investigators, to come in and do their best to find the criminals responsible.
Instead he has shut that door and bolted it firmly, and attacking those who want answers. A leopard does not change it’s spots, and this man still is capable of threatening, and even getting people killed.
The country had better watch out.
westham / January 12, 2021
Buddhist’s have finally come of age. Like the Hindus of India, we have finally understood how the white man runs the system. However, the Hindus and Buddhists are yet to master Psychological Misdirection. That will take another 15-20 years. Still congratulations are in order, to my fellow Buddhists’. Keep up the Good work, Chaps. Heil Gota !
sitrep24 / January 12, 2021
Just a casual nod to commit genocide in the future eh ??
How pathetic do you extremist sinhala buddhist have to be that you think your “problems” can only be solved by the mass murder of select ethnic groups ??
There has to be a final solution to deal with you extremist sinhala buddhists, even if your numbers are in the 70 lakh minus one lakh of individuals. This county will not survive so long as the extremist sinhala buddhists are causing problems to citizens of this country.
Native Vedda / January 12, 2021
westham
“Keep up the Good work, Chaps. Heil Gota !”
Seriously, you too type like a deluded nutter though seems b***sless pathetic impersonator.
As a fellow human being aren’t you worried about Ioma Rajapaksa’s life if she still shares her bed with him, leaving apart your Romantic Interlude with the butcher of Palatuwa.
cugan / January 12, 2021
What a holier is this pirth nool in the wrist regardless
Rajash / January 12, 2021
What’s your name
I am Sena
Nandana Sena
And I can kill you like a dog
Like the one I killed on Galle
SarathP / January 12, 2021
A worthy supplement to the BBC Hard Talk interview is the New Yorker article titled “Death of the tiger” from 2011. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/01/17/death-of-the-tiger
Read the article to learn about Gota’s shark tanks, his giggling interviews, who keeps Prabhakaran’s Tamil Tiger ID, that Prabha was shot on the back of his head, and other interesting info.
That Gota is an idiot is shown by the piddling commission he made from the MIG deal. Mahinda made $400 million from Norochchalai, power plant, Chamal made hundreds of millions of dollars from the Airbus deal, but Gota only made a couple of million dollars from the MIG deal.
*
But, wait. Perhaps Gota is learning from his elders. $300 million has been allocated to refurbish Antonov aircraft belonging to the air force. Here we go!
Simon / January 12, 2021
One statement in that speech of Nandasena Gotabahya Rajpake, (I fear any more calling him Nandasena)) the President made that made me curious was: “Prbahakaran tried to kill me at Pittala junction. For that, I killed him like a dog”. What if that “Attempt” by Prabahakaran at Pittala Junction did not take place? Perhaps, by now Prabahakaran would be in a “Lead Role” along with Karuna and Pillian, and the “Treasury” of KP would have paid off all of the National Debts. Then this “Jathi Hithaishi” (Patriot) Brigade (Viyathmaga, Eliya & Yuthukama) along with “Denga Denga Peramuna” (the Sanga Peramuna) would not have had a square meal on the table. I am just guessing and remain with that”Sweet Thought” in the phrase “Would have been”.
Rajash / January 12, 2021
“Prbahakaran tried to kill me at Pittala junction”
That itself is a fake drama. I remember.
see the TV footage available on the net
deepthi silva / January 12, 2021
Everything happens in a particular culture…not that any of these guys have any quality , only that this particular enables them
Prabakaran was a smuggler who watched Clint Eastwood for inspiration. His world became the reality for most Tamils
MR is every aspect mediocre, incompetent and hell bent on getting every benefit from the State institutions and private business for his family down to his meals and clothes.
Ranil is a deeply disturbed man ( sexuality?) who has created a illusionary world for the UNP, where he is a master of diplomacy , economic theory , political manuvers, gentleman conduct etc etc.
Thiha / January 12, 2021
I listened to Harin’s speech in parliament which triggered this out burst. He outlines how Shani Abeyserkera pain stakingly pursues Udayanga Weeratunga and thru Interpol manages to nab him and extradite him back to Sri Lanka. Now Shani is in jail on trumped up charges while Ugayanga now a free man just imported 18 teenage girls who were given free three month visas to ply their trade. He describes how three CID officers were sent to court to say there are no charges against Udayanga while imprisoning the chief investigator Shani and blocking him from doing his job. He speaks about the Thomian Muslim judge Hejaaz Hizbulla. Head prefect at St Thomases and captain of the water polo team now in jail. He was put in jail to try and nail him to the Easter Sunday bombing. There are two motives to do this one is revenge. Hejaaz was the lead lawyer who won the case before the supreme court that ended the Coup attempt by Sirisena and Rajapakshe combined. The other motive is to find a scapegoat so that that actual master minds can escape. The evidence against Hejaaz is concocted i.e. that he made some speech in the Muslim school in Puttlam and that he received funds from the princess of Qatar fund.
Thiha / January 12, 2021
The princess of Qatar fund is a legitimate charitable trust set up by the Qatari Royal family. Merely receiving funds for some charitable work does not make one a suspect in a bombing. Not a single witness to the so called speech has been interrogated and or their statement recorded. This includes the priciple and staff of the school and its students. Harin makes the direct accusation that the master mind of the bombings is non other than Gotler. That this is how he got elected into power. By deceiving the idiot voting block and people with a village mentality who will buy into any old garbage told to them. The Irony is that if Hejaaz had not won the case then the bombs did not have to go off since the coup would have been a success. There are many cases that have been thrown out of court. Pillayan is now a freeman. The murder of Joseph Pararajasinham is now closed. The murders of Lasantha, Wasim etc. all covered up. The good cops who did their jobs have fled, being arrested or just given up and resigned. The same has happened to whats left of the honest government servants. Harin mentioned the secretary of his own former ministry who retired early because he cannot bare to continue in this upside down distopia.
Tamil from the north / January 12, 2021
Nandasena is the modern day Count Dracula of Hambantota. This village mutt has come out of the cave to suck the blood of the innocent people of Sri Lanka.
Whimpy Kid / January 12, 2021
The Militarisation of Sri Lanka was a direct result of the LTTE that committed crimes against humanity , terrorism, attacks against a democratically elected government for more than 30 years.
The Sri Lanka government tried their best to arraive at a negociated settlement on many occasions however the LTTE rejected them and were planning attacks on civilian targets during cease fire periods that were called by both sided which were brokered by Norway or India.
How was the LTTE able to carryout a terrorist campaign for 30 years where did the funding come from.
Although the LTTE had some illeagal businessed the main source of funding was from the Tamil Diaspora that supported the LTTE inspite of knowing very well that the faunding they so willingly provide is used for attacks agains Civilians – Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim.
So here we are in 2021 with the Frankinstine monster that the Tamil Diaspora helped to Create.
A Sinhala Bhudhist – Military leader with a 300000 battle hardened army.
The peace loving people of Sri Lanka gave an opportunity to- the Yahapalanaya Project to bring back decency and democracy to Sri Lanka and they messed it up miserably.
So here we are at the begining of 2021 recovering from Covid -19.
RBH59 / January 12, 2021
Trying to prove you are best turns to insult Somtimes. The conduct and the recent outburst or Speaks when one is angry – and try to make the best speech you’ll ever regret. when the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press is at risk, all of the other liberties we hold iS endangered.
