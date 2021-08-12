Nandasena Tightens Noose On Judiciary: Magistrates To Be Ordered To Ban All Public Protests At Ministry Seminar

The Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa Government has summoned all magistrates serving in the Western Province to the Ministry of Justice in Colombo on Friday (13) where orders will be issued to lower court judges to ban public gatherings when police bring the matters to court.
Magistrates from all other provinces have been instructed to join the meeting virtually because inter-provincial travel is still restricted to essential services only as Covid-19 infections spike across the island. All magistrates in the Western Province will attend the “seminar” while magistrates in all other parts of the country will attend the “webinar”. Separate lists of participants have been drafted and circulated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justice Buwanekha Aluvihare will preside over the meeting. The Seminar, titled “Matters relating to judicial proceedings in the context of Covid-19 pandemic” will be held at 9.30AM on August 13, at the Sri Lanka Judges Institute inside the Ministry of Justice.
A letter to participant magistrates representing every district in the island from Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Secretary Sanjeewa Somaratne makes it clear that attendance will be mandatory and warning that failure to comply could result in dire consequences for the lower court judges.
“I have been further directed by the commission (JSC) to inform you that failure to participate at this seminar will be taken into consideration when recommendations are made for promotions, annual salary increments, foreign training and appointment to the High Court,” the JSC Secretary’s letter to participants threaten.
Colombo Telegraph learns that the JSC was badgered into summoning magistrates and threatening told hold back promotions and other perks if they failed to participate by none other than Justice Minister and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s personal lawyer, Mohammed Ali Sabry.
The implied threat in the letter from the JSC Secretary is also unprecedented affront to judicial independence, legal experts said, since the Commission is insisting that the magistrates attend a Government seminar, while making it clear that attendance could affect career prospects.
The Nandasena Regime’s move to strong-arm lower court judges comes amid a wave of protests against the President’s disastrous policies on agriculture and education. Magistrates have reacted lukewarmly at best to police requests to stop these demonstrations considering the coronavirus situation. In Weligama recently, a magistrate allowed a fuel price hike protest organized by former Urban Council Chairman Rehaan Jayawickrema to go ahead, despite police efforts to stop it.
All over the country, farmers are protesting the Government’s horrendously short-sighted ban on agrochemicals. Farmers have been forced to abandon thousands of acres of cultivated land, where yield is sure to be poor due to the fertilizer shortage. Farmers and agriculture experts are warning about food scarcity in the coming months because of the ban. The Nandasena Government is viciously cracking down on teachers and academics protesting the draconian KNDU bill which will set up a highly militarized university outside the jurisdiction of the University Grants Commission and will enroll civilian students as well as military personnel. Several union leaders have been arrested over the demonstrations, with some of them abducted at night allegedly by policemen in plainclothes.
Gas, milk powder and salt shortages are also increasing public frustration and fuelling discontent, with Government leaders now concerned that hunger riots could be in the offing. Daily death-tolls have crossed the 100-mark with medical experts and statisticians warning that Sri Lanka could be looking at 20,000 dead before the country sees the back of the pandemic.
Cash-strapped and facing public ire, the Government is determined to move mountains if necessary to end protests and demonstrations in Colombo and other parts of the country, sources told Colombo Telegraph. Manipulating the magistrates who will be faced with a spate of such requests from the police to ban protests in the near future will be key to ensuring that rising public discontent over the Government’s failures and mismanagement will not be captured on camera and broadcast around the country. (Janakie Mediwake)
Latest comments
MyView / August 12, 2021
Nothing to be surprised about this. Always expected – matter of “when” only left to guess.
Monkey called democracy – slowly slowly is how to catch a monkey – then tighten the noose.
/
leelagemalli / August 12, 2021
Nandasena’s short time he acted as ” president of srilanka”, is more than enough to stand against him. His has so far been very unconstitutional, unethical and morally no right.
Alone leaving innocient masses be misled by the govt, not having proper mechanism on the containment of the COVID 19, caused people fall dead all these few weeks. There are reports that the dead in hundreds get accumulated in mortuaries without any identifications. All these are the consequences of his improper actions taken just going by hearsays of unskilled officers. Not every leaders got elected have good advisers, but the leader himself should see it right to rely on the good advisers. If the leader himself is a wrong person by every means, the greater impact the nation faces is inevitable. That is the reality in today s context in SL. It has become a pariah state as of today. It took only less than 2 years since bitch s sons are back.
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lykyWThQink
/
leelagemalli / August 12, 2021
Folks,
please watch this below
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lykyWThQink
–
Chamuditha is not talented enough to respect a man of NK nature. Anyway, this interview reveals a lot.
/
Dinuk / August 12, 2021
The Covid-19 hoax to destroy with lockdowns, digitalize and do surveillance of economy, society and education is ongoing.
US Govt. which invented and patented the Covid-19 virus and mRNA vaccines bioweapon in order to print money for Covid-19 Bailouts, has printed $ 9 trillion in the past two years. The US is the biggest debtor country on the planet!
The US dollar will crash soon. Time to get rid of your $$$, Russia, China and even tiny El Salvador are using Bitcoin. The end of the US dollar debt and derivatives based global financial system is near.
/
chiv / August 12, 2021
Retard, take your medicine and see your doctor ASAP.
/
Dinuk / August 12, 2021
Dude, Wake up!
US CDC has the patents on Corona, Covid-19 VIRUS produced with Gain of Function Research by Fauci , and was developing Covid-19 vaccines since 2015!
US is the biggest bio-terrorist check out patents on US Fall Army Worm or Sena Catapillar. US Deepstate with its corporates that front the biggest Rogue state on the planet and its 800 military bases cannot save its corrupt system which is built on war and militarization and environmental destruction of the planet.
We shall be cutting those submarine, Undersea data cables (UDC) s soon to bring down the whole corrupt Big Data and CIA global Governance and Surveillance project and US dollar based global financial system which is a ponzy scheme of debt and derivatives.
Watch that stock market crash and the Bezos, and Gates and the other Face book clown Zuckerberg and other Trillionairs crash with the corrupt Stock market
The US stock market which sky rocketed while the world is in Covid-19 lockdowns and crisis and the US printed Trillions with the CARES act for Covid Bailouts one year before Covid-19 is DOOMED!
/
chiv / August 12, 2021
I give up. Try ECT electro convulsive therapy.
/
SJ / August 12, 2021
D
I do not see the relevance of any of your statements to anything on this page.
I will not call you anything, but kindly note that there is a time and place for everything.
/
Captain Morgan / August 12, 2021
Agriculture screwed up. Economy screwed up. Education screwed up. Energy (supply of petroleum products) screwed up. Environment screwed up. Foreign policy screwed up. Health screwed up. Justice and Law & Order screwed up. Democratic Freedoms screwed up. Reconciliation between communities screwed up. Supply of Essential Food Items screwed up. Even now, after so many promises, the Estate Workers are not getting that paltry Rs. 1000/- a day.
Hail to the King! Jayawewa!!
/
Eagle Eye / August 12, 2021
Captain Morgan,
There is at least one thing that Rajapakshes did not screw up; eliminating Tamil terrorists who bragged that they cannot be defeated militarily. If they did screw that up like Ranil and Chandrika, still Tamil terrorists may be massacring Sinhalayo.
/
Humble / August 12, 2021
Eagle eye
There is at least one thing that Rajapakshes did not screw up; eliminating Tamil
—————
Not only rajapaksas but all sinhala leaders have done that one thing very well since 1948.
The other thing they do well is stealing the nations money.
Genocide and fraud are their fortes.
/
GATAM / August 12, 2021
A Chinese takeover is the only hope for SL now.
Surely no one can be worse than Rajapaksas.
/
Eagle Eye / August 12, 2021
GATAM,
Ranil and Chandrika were worse than Rajapakshes. Thanks to Rajapakshes, Sinhalayo do not get massacred by Tamil terrorists.
/
Thiru / August 12, 2021
… orders will be issued to lower court judges to ban public gatherings when police bring the matters to court.
Why not tell the police not to bring matters to the court? Let the police decide what to do.
Rule of law is a waste of time, money and energy. We know that 20A is the grave for rule of law.
Appe Aanduwa at its very best after 72 years of labor. Pinnacle of the Sinhalese civilization and splendor that the rulers promised in the elections.
In a land of fools and murderers the most mass murdering fool is the leader. What you wanted is what you got – a fools paradise!
/
Eagle Eye / August 12, 2021
/
chiv / August 12, 2021
Most awaited “SHOW TIME, let the fun begin. If any of those 6.9 million try voicing their dissent they too will meet the same fate.
/
justice / August 12, 2021
The military regime is finally unmasked.
Judges have to carry out repression “lawfully”.
Lawyers will be sidelined.
Will the opposition MPs protest in parliament/walk out if repression is continued?
/
Buddhist1 / August 12, 2021
Did this guy ever live in the United States? I wonder! If he has lived in the USA he should know the difference between “Independent Judiciary” and “Enslaved Judiciary”. I think it’s time for the countries where the “Independent Judiciary” is there to impose a travel ban on all Magistrates of Sri Lanka including the Chief Justice, Attorney General, and the Minister of Justice.
/
Ajay Sundara Devan / August 12, 2021
On the other hand, isn’t this draconian measure an acknowledgement on Gota’s part that he has totally fucked up his presidency, and now only naked force can save his ass.
/
Humble / August 12, 2021
Daily death-tolls have crossed the 100-mark with medical experts and statisticians warning that Sri Lanka could be looking at 20,000 dead
——————–
Who are these ‘medical experts’ ?
Guaranteed to be freemasons.
/
Humble / August 12, 2021
The islands racists wanted a hitler and they got it! But they didnt count on this hitler starving them to death also. They only wanted him to do that in the NE.
Then you have the crooked businessmen (from all tribes) who wanted this hitler in power as he promised them an increase in profits (even if the rest of the country rots).
/
paragon / August 12, 2021
In the guise of eliminating LTTE GOTHAPAYA Killed thousands of innocent tamils who had nothing to do with LTTE.NOW THE TIME HAS FOR THE SINGALAYAS TO KILL EACH OTHER.GOOD LUCK 69 LAKS OF MODAYYS.Retribution at its best.tamils nandikadal will be repeated at GALEFACE TO BE FACED BY SIGALAYAAS AND SINGALA ARMY.HOME AND HOME MATCH WILL BE PLAYED AT ALL PRISONS VERY SOON.
/