Navigating Online Casino Security Issues: What to Do When Your Account is Compromised

There is no telling what kind of damage someone can do if they get a hold of your email and password. So much of our data is stored online that a well-timed phishing attempt or information theft can deal a serious blow to our finances. This is one of the reasons why online casino players are hesitant to leave their sensitive information on these sites. Luckily, there are certain safety measures in place that can mitigate these risks, or help you if your account is compromised. So, let’s see how you can avoid these threats.

Choose Online Casinos Carefully

The first thing you should do is make sure that an online casino is legitimate and safe. If they are complying with a lawful gambling commission, and if they’ve been audited and certified then it’s automatically a safer choice. This is because regulated sites are often obliged to keep casino funds and user funds separate. If you don’t want to leave your personal info on the site then pick an instant play casino operator that is available in your country. Here you are not required to download any app or make an account for that matter. Moreover, you can claim bonuses without making a deposit, so you can start playing for free.

Use Secure Payment Methods

Even if you play on a reputable site, it is always wise not to use your main bank account number and credit card. Many players rely on e-wallets or other payment providers where a small portion of their finances is stored. One of the most secure payment methods nowadays is Apple Pay as your information is never shared with the operator. So, if you are using iOS it would be wise to look for apple pay casinos and take advantage of Apple’s security system. This is something you should always do when you spend money online. It doesn’t matter whether you are shopping, gaming, or subscribing to a new service. Don’t use your main bank account.

Anti-Virus and Spyware Software

If you are frequently browsing the web with your phone or on your PC you really need to have anti-virus software. Of course, there is sophisticated spyware nowadays, most notably Pegasus , but not all cybercriminals have access to it. So, anti-virus will deter most of the threats or notify you if your device has been exposed to malware. You can also see where you pick up the malware, and know which sites to avoid.

Use VPN

Another great layer of security is VPN. Many use it to browse sites or unlock content that is inaccessible in their region. Of course, you don’t need to use it in this way to play online casino games. You should simply use it to mask your original IP address and make it difficult for others to steal your data.

What to Do if You Become a Victim of a Cyber Attack

Even if you get hacked it isn’t the end of the world. There are lots of things you can do to protect your data. First, you need to reach out to the customer support of the online casino you are using. Explain the situation and ask them to immediately freeze your account. It will also be useful to change your password.

You can also call your bank and tell them to cancel your card if you believe that someone has gained access to your bank account information. Finally, you can inform the authority of the potential cyber theft. Then you can format your PC or phone and get rid of the malware. It’s also possible to ask your internet provider to give you static IP which is more secure but comes at a higher cost.

Simple Steps to Avoid Data Theft

Most cyber-attacks are made possible through negligence. These aren’t very sophisticated attacks, and they can easily be avoided. All you need to do is be more cautious in general:

Don’t use open Wi-Fi in public

Make sure you are using strong passwords

Make sure you change your passwords every month or so.

Install the authenticator app on your phone, and use it to confirm login attempts.

Delete accounts you are not using on older sites

Don’t open suspicious emails, and don’t click on suspicious links in emails

Pay close attention when clicking on certain links, sometimes they will try to impersonate a reputable and big brand. If some things look fishy then look it up before you click to see if someone was scammed recently. Users are very vocal about these experiences, and they will share their stories on online forums. Also, if something like this has happened to you, then share your story online in order to warn others.