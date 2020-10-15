Nawaz To Succeed Livera As AG. Will Jayawardena Replace Jayasuriya As CJ?

With the Supreme Court saying ‘yes’ to most of the clauses of the 20th Amendment, Aluthkade rumor mills have already begun churning out various scenarios about the future.
Although Attorney General Dappula De Livera played his part in the 20th Amendment case and saved many clauses from being subjected to a Referendum, it is no secret that the Rajapaksas do not like him. This dislike, quite apart for their dislike of his mannerisms and demeanor, goes back to the days of the previous Rajapaksa regime when he used to address Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa as “Mr. Secretary” when other senior government officials were virtually prostrating at his feet.
Next year, Livera is due to retire. Even under the 20th Amendment, he will not get an extension form the Rajapaksas. His deputy, Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe is under interdiction and in any case the Rajapaksas hate her. Next are Sanjaya Rajaratnam who is already being side-lined and Sarath Jayamanne who is also due to retire soon,
The buzz in Aluthkade is that the man to watch is Dileep Nawaz, President of the Court of Appeal who has always served the Rajapaksas well. Nawaz is an acolyte of Mohan Pieris. It was Pieris who saved him from dismissal. He appeared for Nawaz at the disciplinary inquiry where the latter was charged for several misdemeanors. The inquiry was conducted by a retired public servant and was all fixed. Several senior officers of the AG’s department had egg on their faces when they were disbelieved. They include a present very senior judicial officer who gave evidence against Nawaz. Nawaz is ever grateful to Pieris for this.
It was Pieris who got Nawaz appointed to the Court of Appeal over the heads of senior officers who wished to be appointed to the Court of Appeal. In the Court of Appeal, Nawaz had delivered more than one hundred judgements without writing them! Court of Appeal Presidents Preeti Padman Surasena and Yathantha Kodagoda did not permit him to sit on the Bench but required him to work in his chambers and write the outstanding judgements. Nawaz has not hidden his displeasure to Surasena and Kodagoda for this.
After Gotabaya Rajapakse became President, he nominated Nawaz to the Court of Appeal and is said to have assured him that he will be re-nominated and re-nominated until the Constitutional Council approves him. Nawaz had little difficulty in getting approval as Sajith Premadasa did not wish to antagonize the Muslim community by objecting.
The Rajapaksas cannot have a better AG than Nawaz. “Nawaz will perform even better than Mohan Pieris,” senior lawyers predict.
What about the Chief Justiceship? There the man-in-waiting is Justice Priyantha Jayawardena, Basil Rajapaksa’s former lawyer, who apparently have gone further than the other judges to determine that not a single Article in the 20th Amendment requires a Referendum.
Like Livera, CJ Jayantha Jayasuriya is also not liked by the Rajapaksas. It is no secret that the UNP leaders preferred Jayasuriya when Chief Justice Nalin Perera retired. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya in fact campaigned for him.
Aluthkade gossip is that the Rajapaksas would like to see the back of Jayantha Jayasuriya soon. “The Rajapaksas have their own ways. Remember how they gaged Sarath N Silva after he gave a few judgements against them? After Sarath N Silva struck down the fuel price increase, someone paid a not-so-friendly visit to his house and that was the end of his bravado” a pro-Rajapaksa lawyer who hates Sarath N Silva said. “Aluthkade will see interesting changes,” he confidently said. (By Ranmal Weerasekera)
Good Sense / October 15, 2020
Sri Lanka is a country where gossip and speculation finally becomes Gospel truth. One recent instance is the speculation that a Navy man would be the Foreign Secretary. Bingo! It became true. The author highlights that some characters are not liked by the Rajapaksa’s and for that reason justice will no be done to them. Is it the Rajapaksa’s only? Had Sajith got elected with a thumping majority of telephonists in the parliament, wouldn’t it be the same? When will Sri Lanka realize the need to have a President directly elected by the People but does not belong to a political party, leaving party politics to Parliament. The big man would spear-head only what is truly national in character and serve as a check on the bravados of the politician. He steps in directly in cases of importance and emergency and operates on the sidelines in other instances. Then even if you give a hell of a lot of power to that guy it has no real impact in terms of abuse and the need to have quite a lot of “independent commissions” do not exist.
chiv / October 15, 2020
Get ready to live in a Disciplined , Virtuous and Lawful nation.
Sinhala_Man / October 15, 2020
Article by Ranmal Weerasekera. The contents seem to be incredible.
The problem is that too many seemingly incredible things have recently be turning out to be truer than fiction.
Poor us, ordinary mortals.
Sinhala_Man / October 15, 2020
Looking more closely at that article:
What is it that the Rajapaksas did to Sarath Nandasiri Silva? There must be a typo there.
Should it be “gagged” or “gauged”?
Well, all of us make mistakes (me, more than others), but we correct/ explain if ambiguity is the result.
whywhy / October 15, 2020
Are we in a position to name someone who got elevated to a higher position
in public service purely based on fine quality or worth in our country ? Such
personalities are rare because political pressure is on every single individual
in the country ! Maybe some of us don’t feel it because we go with the flow
for our safety which translate our default cowardice that has something to do
with selfishness . In some cases our leaders are very strict on their subordinates
due to lack of trust and that too has a reason but trying to dictate everything to
everybody is not the solution for all this evils because dictating at the and leads
to Dictatorship that leads to superior evils !
whywhy / October 15, 2020
“dictating at the end” it has to read , sorry about the Typo.
Ajay / October 15, 2020
When it comes to “fixing” things for them, the Rajapaksas seem to prefer the Muslims: from Rishad Badurdeen to Zaharan to Ali Sabry to Nawaz.
hanchopancha / October 15, 2020
Get rid of the Parliament and the Judiciary and let HEP rule with the clear mandate handed down to him by the people. There would be only one person for the people to watch. Now there is no way of telling whether we are going or coming. There are too many cooks and the lunch or dinner never get done. (Not sure; it should be cooks or crooks.)
