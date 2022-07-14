NFL Betting For Rookies: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re a rookie when it comes to NFL betting, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. This comprehensive guide will teach you everything you need to know about how to bet on the NFL with the latest NFL Week 4 odds, from the basics of point spreads and money lines to more advanced concepts like parlays and futures.

By the time you’re finished reading this guide, you’ll be ready to start placing bets with confidence. So let’s get started!

Introduction to NFL betting for rookies

If you’re new to NFL betting, there are a few things you need to know.

1. The NFL is a very popular sport to bet on, so there will be plenty of options available to you. However, with so many options comes the need to be selective and choose the right bets.

3. Keep an eye on news sources like ESPN and Rotoworld, as well as follow along with our own NFL Betting Tips blog.

4. Only bet what you can afford to lose, and never chase your losses. If you stick to these basic principles, you’ll be well on your way to successful NFL betting!

The different types of bets you can make on NFL games

Now, let’s explore the different types of bets you can make on NFL games.

The most common type of bet is the point spread bet, which is a bet on the margin of victory in a game. The point spread is usually set at three points, so if you bet on the favorite, they must win by more than three points for you to win your bet. If you bet on the underdog, they can lose by up to three points and you will still win your bet.

Another common type of NFL bet is the Moneyline bet, which is a bet on which team will win the game outright. The Moneyline odds will be different for each team depending on how likely they are to win the game.

You can also bet on the total number of points that will be scored in a game (the over/under), as well as prop bets, which are bets on specific events and their likeliness of happening during a game.

Common mistakes made by NFL betting rookies

And lastly, let’s explore the most common rookie mistakes so that you can avoid them.

There are a few common mistakes that NFL betting rookies make that can cost them dearly. The first is not doing enough research on the teams and players. It is important to know as much as possible about the teams and players before placing a bet.

Another mistake is betting on too many games. It is better to focus on a few games and really know the ins and outs before placing a bet. Finally, another mistake is not managing their bankroll properly. It is important to set aside money for betting and not bet more than you can afford to lose.