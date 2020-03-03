Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Issues Decision In Case Against Gotabaya Rajapaksa 

Last week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Ahimsa Wickrematunge’s request to vacate the lower court’s ruling that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is entitled to common law foreign official immunity for acts committed while he was Secretary of Defense of Sri Lanka. Ahimsa’s lawsuit, filed last April, sought to hold Rajapaksa – now the president of Sri Lanka – responsible for his alleged involvement in the assassination of her father, famed journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, and in the widespread and systematic targeting of journalists perceived to critical of the government. Ahimsa is represented by the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA) and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals also granted Ahimsa’s request to dismiss her case without prejudice, as Rajapaksa’s accession to the presidency of Sri Lanka last November gave him immunity from suits in US courts for so long as he remains president. The Ninth Circuit’s decision clears the way for future litigation against Rajapaksa once he no longer enjoys immunity as a head of state.
“This ruling is a victory, and a message to Gotabaya Rajapaksa: His maneuvers to escape justice for his role in my father’s assassination continue to fail. He will not enjoy immunity forever, and his presidency can only delay, not prevent, accountability. Those of us who lost everything to his barbarism and bloodshed will never give up our fight for justice,” says Ahimsa Wickrematunge.
“Lasantha’s killing was neither authorized nor ratified by the Sri Lankan government, and the violent targeting of journalists should never be considered legitimate acts of state,” said CJA Legal Director Carmen Cheung. “We are pleased that Ahimsa will have the opportunity to bring her case again.”
“The Ninth Circuit correctly vacated the lower court’s decision when Ahimsa’s appeal could no longer be heard, because of Rajapaksa’s newly acquired immunity. We are pleased that this decision gives Ahimsa another chance at justice for her father,” says Natalie Reid of Debevoise & Plimpton.
ajith / March 3, 2020
So, Srilanka people are happy to rule by an alleged murderer of another Srilankan true patriot Lasantha.
/
Patriot / March 3, 2020
Of course one set of Sri Lankan’s don’t care a toss who they elect. That is why the parliament is full of convicts, rogues , drug traffickers, money launderers the list goes on and on.
Jaya wewa.
/
Native Vedda / March 3, 2020
Ahimsa Wickrematunge
–
Could you find out whether immunity still applies to a US citizen who is happened to have been elected the president of another country.
The murder was committed while he was an American citizen.
While appreciating the travel ban on one war criminal US should seek extradition of another.
–
KASmaalam – Lester
–
Over to you for some advice on Vellala/American justice system.
/
Native Vedda / March 3, 2020
KASmaalam K A Sumanasekera
–
Were you there at the cricket match where you were behaving very patriotically. See the clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=27&v=LHuxWtq5kXU&feature=emb_logo
–
/
rama / March 3, 2020
The law could possibly request Gotta the murderer to be extradited to the U.S since according to the Immigration and Naturalization Services of the U.S Government this man is deemed to be their citizen( unless otherwise stated) and this now tantamount to him being an ex-convict under the guise of a President of a tiny country. Diplomatic immunity for such a person is a matter of opinion by the judiciary of the American Government and a war criminal does not appear to have any concessions. This was the reason why some heads of Governments of some countries in the past have committed suicide since they could not hide behind the legal facades of their respective countries. Unfortunately neither Gotta nor his brother who was aiding and abetting these dastardly acts cannot hide under each others sarongs . This whole saga could be a beginning of the end for this family. The world must support Ahimsa in her quest for justice.
/
Amarasiri / March 3, 2020
Colombo Telegraph Author,
“This ruling is a victory, and a message to Gotabaya Rajapaksa: His maneuvers to escape justice for his role in my father’s assassination continue to fail. He will not enjoy immunity forever, and his presidency can only delay, not prevent, accountability. Those of us who lost everything to his barbarism and bloodshed will never give up our fight for justice,” says Ahimsa Wickrematunge.”
Now, Gotabaya Rajapaksa will try to be President for two terms or more, with amending 19A, with the help of the monk prostrating imbeciles, mean IQ 79, and hope to die in office and then get to Apaya and Hell forever.
/
rama / March 3, 2020
The US government could expedite the whole matter before Gotta falls at the feet of the monks and change the constitution. The Geneva Convention has made it clear that Sri Lanka is being carefully watched. It is for the people of the country not to support these rapscallions at the forthcoming elections. They probably regret for bringing a sadist to power
/
Real Peace / March 3, 2020
Until every Sri Lankan is treated equally and respectfully no one can take this country out of gutter!
/
rama / March 3, 2020
The country is fast going down the gurgler and what we should do is to push the Przy and their whole family down this never to float again
/
Manel / March 3, 2020
If Lasantha’s daughter cannot get justice in his own country, no one can fault the her for trying to get it elsewhere. We have to applaud her for trying so hard to get those who brutally killed her father, to be held responsible. In Sri Lanka, murderers, crooks, and criminals, get away with terrible crimes, and it all depends on who you know, and how powerful they are.
/
A R / March 3, 2020
Feel miserable when seeing how ordinary people gather round this corrupt murderer and struggle to touch him and let him touch their children. They are the people from the 69 lakhs who are clueless about family’s disgraceful past filled with all types of crimes.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / March 3, 2020
Ms Ahimsa now has to wait till 2030 in California..
–
Wonder whether Ms Ahimsa can do something in Lankawe with the savings in California…-
–
Now that Dr Rani is nobody, can Ms Ahimsa force the CID through the Courts in Lankawe for Dr Rani to be called for interrogation about the the murder of Mr Lasantha?..
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / March 3, 2020
As an American citizen, the present president of Sri Lanka would probably have to sleep with a disturbed conscience until his term of office ends. If, however, the victim’s daughter also becomes a victim of a mysterious accidental death, the case may never be heard again…
/
rama / March 3, 2020
You got a point there anything is possible with these murderous hooligans the R family
/
MirakRajBanda / March 3, 2020
More to follow after the April election. Journalists, Human Rights Activists, Minorities, NGO’s, Interlectuals, those who love this mother nation will on the firing range.
/
Thondamany / March 3, 2020
Ajith…Yes…… See for yourself 6.9m Voters if you know your numbers.
Ahimsha, before your fathers demise, your father was snatched by another Woman. Were you not concerned for the plight of your mother had to undergo? If you were half concerned or had the interest or the people backing you now, you could have rectified it. Did you not feel sorry for your Mother?
I have my doubts on your sincererity…. However, I know what it is to loose a father in a brutal manner.
My sympathies continue to be with you.
/
rama / March 3, 2020
The law could possibly request Gotta the murderer to be extradited to the U.S since according to the Immigration and Naturalization Services of the U.S Government this man is deemed to be their citizen( unless otherwise stated) and this now tantamount to him being an ex-convict under the guise of a President of a tiny country. Diplomatic immunity for such a person is a matter of opinion by the judiciary of the American Government and a war criminal does not appear to have any concessions. This was the reason why some heads of Governments of some countries in the past have committed suicide since they could not hide behind the legal facades of their respective countries. Unfortunately neither Gotta nor his brother who was aiding and abetting these dastardly acts cannot hide under each others sarongs . This whole saga could be a beginning of the end for this family. The world must support Ahimsa in her quest for justice.
/
SKM / March 3, 2020
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a decision now, he must still be an American?
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / March 3, 2020
with this court ruling, the kallathoni war criminal will have no other option but to rule forever and ever till death do him part.
=
the 0nly two ways are that he hopes for a 2/3 majority at the upcoming poll, in the event of his not being able to achieve this he has to produce a military-led coup to rule continuously.?
=
the day he has to step down from his kallathoni presidency there will be a court case being filed in the Lankan judicial system.
=
the 6.9 million Sinhala Buddhist booruwas must come to his rescue again to enable him to feed his white van victims to be ravished by his frightened ahimsa looking wife’s pet sharks.?
this is what this pussy coward brazenly stated during the Bbc hard-talk interview which he gave soon after he was elected on dubious grounds.
=
mahindan rajapuka and his clan must be in shock.?
the synthetic bogus lawyer his oldest son must be beating his chest over and over again in frustration.?
=
shortly it will be ahimsa.w vs ahimsa. r battle.?
=
my bets are on ahimsa.w win.?
/