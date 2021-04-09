‘No Myanmar In Sri Lanka!’: The Arrest Of The Mayor Of Jaffna Is A Marker Event

By Dayan Jayatilleka –
“…namely, the freedom to use reason publicly in all matters…” — Immanuel Kant
Throughout decades of conflict, the Sri Lanka state never moved against an elected Mayor of Jaffna, or indeed, of any city or town in the North and East. It never laid a hand on a Mayor nor arrested a single one.
The Tigers did, killing two: Alfred Duraiappah who was assassinated by Prabhakaran, and, decades later, Mrs. Yogeswaran, widow of the TULF MP.
During the LTTE’s offensive which took Elephant Pass, it was easier for the State to retain Jaffna, also because Douglas Devananda’s EPDP had won many municipalities. More Tamil civilians moved into state-controlled areas than flowed out of them, during the Tiger offensive of 2000.
Today, there is an ironic inversion. The state’s Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested under the PTA, the young Mayor of Jaffna, Mr. Mannivanan. He is not charged with anything remotely forceful, let alone violent, and least of all terrorist. He has not been discovered with explosives in his back office. He is supposed to have authorized the setting up of a unit attached to the Jaffna Municipal Council, wearing uniforms which bore a semblance to those worn by the illegal LTTE Police. Going by the photographs there are no militaristic or militant symbols on the uniforms.
If no other Municipal Council in Sri Lanka has such employees, or rather, employees so clad, then surely it is a matter for the Minister in charge of Local Authorities to have a word with the young Mayor of Jaffna or send him an official letter of caution of the matter. Instead, he has been arrested, under the draconian PTA at that.
Throughout the world, one of the basics of de-radicalization and counter-radicalization strategies is to work with the elected legislators of the areas in which the disaffected population lives. This is especially so at the level of the mayors, because the mayoralties are the units through which services are channeled. Even in Israel, the authorities cultivate good relations with Palestinian mayors.
Obviously, not so, or no longer so, under the Gotabaya government. The universal manuals on prevention of radicalization are being torn up and re-written. Exactly the moves that are recommended against, are being used here and now, for the first time ever.
The sudden arrest of the Mayor of Jaffna undermines the argument, not of the liberals or moderates, but precisely the ultra-nationalists in the Gotabaya administration. Their point is that the unit of devolution should not be the province but a smaller one such as the district or the Pradesheeya Sabha, which is closest to the grassroots and can be a better delivery vehicle for development and services.
The arrest of the Jaffna Mayor over a non-violent alleged offense, actually a procedural or regulatory one if at all, gives the signal that there will be no autonomous space for the minorities even at the level of the smallest unit, namely the municipality, let alone the province.
The arrest comes at a point where the Sri Lankan government is under global scrutiny on human rights issues. Either the Colombo authorities do not care, or they think that a telephone conversation with President Xi is sufficient to enable them to act with impunity. The US, UK, EU and UN are seen as ‘paper tigers’ who won’t, can’t, walk the talk (or stalk the growl).
The arrest also comes a few weeks before the Tamil Nadu election and cannot make political life easier for Prime Minister Modi. Obviously the Gotabaya government cares nothing about that either.
Any serious observer knows that the movement led by filmmaker and history student Seeman, an openly pro-Prabhakaran, pro-Tiger, charismatic personality, is contesting across the state. While it will not prevail, it is sufficiently significant to serve as a radical pressure group on the streets, acting upon the Tamil Nadu and Delhi administrations on the issue of Sri Lanka and Tamil rights. The arrest of the Jaffna mayor will only help Seeman’s movement and momentum. The Gotabaya government doesn’t know or care.
The arrest of a monk, a mayor and a former beauty queen, none of which seem necessary, and all of which are overreactions, indicate that the threshold of tolerance is very low. The shrinkage of civic space that the UN Human Rights High Commissioner cautioned about seems to be a prophecy coming true.
It is illogical to believe that a regime which behaves in this manner now, will accept electoral defeat in 2024/5. It is far more likely to try a Myanmar model.
What we are witnessing now are the first signs and symptoms. Myanmarization may be underway. Sri Lanka will get there not with a bang as in Myanmar, but by gradual, incremental moves such as which we are witnessing, i.e., by stealth.
As Hannah Arendt once said somewhere, we sometimes cross invisible lines in History and are unaware about it until we look back and find they have grown into walls behind us.
Myanmar is to the 21st century what Spain was to the pre-WWII world in the 1930s. If President Biden is serious about a global ‘Alliance of Democracies’, its immediate objective must be ‘No More Myanmars!’ and such an Alliance must develop its own Charter and systems to defend democracy and prevent another Myanmar.
The Sri Lankan political parties, right, left and center, are all operating within a paradigm of an electoral endgame. They may be wrong. There may be those who are already considering, even planning for a non-electoral, extra-electoral endgame, with or without the stepping stone of a new, dictatorial Constitution using the ‘Sinhala-Buddhist State’ brand to secure acceptance at a referendum.
The structures and networks, national, local and global; South and North; must be created to pre-empt a Myanmar outcome, to secure an electoral endgame and the level playing field, and most importantly, to secure the respect of the outcome of that electoral endgame unlike in Myanmar.
As the Myanmar resistance is finding out, the unity of the democratic forces of the ethnoreligious majority and the anti-dictatorship forces of the ethnoreligious minorities, is an imperative.
The Sri Lankan democratic political parties, mainly the Opposition parties, and chiefly the parties of the left, must learn, internalize and apply the lessons of History of the struggle against autocracy throughout the world:
1. United Fronts and Coordinating Committees at the political and social movement levels are imperative.
2. The broadest international solidarity in support of democracy and against ultranationalist autocracy is imperative.
3. ‘When all the conditions are ripe to resist dictatorship, it is already too late to prepare to do so’.
*Dr. Jayatilleka is a former Vice-President of the United Nations Human Rights Council and a former Chairperson of the ILO.
Thiru / April 9, 2021
Harsha Gunasena,
Take note of the above article and don’t call me a coward for using my name Thiru.
Dayan Jayatilleka clearly enunciates the grave situation we are in: We don’t have to wait for another Myanmar to prop up before taking action.
nk / April 9, 2021
Dayan J is good at spinning.
Once again we are presented with false dichotomies, merely aimed at regime change, projecting himself as progressive, under the pretext of democracy…and the Tamils, as an oppressed group, are asked to trott along as always.
For one thing, there won’t be a change in the status quo as far as Tamils are concerned.
nimal fernando / April 9, 2021
For once I agree with Dayan!
Never thought I’ll live to see the day!
nk / April 9, 2021
Here is the question.
Will Dayan J’s preferred Sinhala buddhist populist leader, Sajith Premedaa, get rid of the draconian PTA under which Jaffna mayor Manivannan was arrested? Of course not! PTA had long been used as a repressive tool and the Tamils know all too well.
Dayan J is just having his go at the Gota regime, perhaps as a matter of international/public relations.
Dilshan / April 9, 2021
Is there anything new. A war criminal who did not care international consensus and decency and murdered in cold unarmed surrendering combatants and who directed rape, torture of innocent civilians including children like Balachandran, is worried about anything. 6.7 million idiotic voters screwed the country well and good.
The international community who supported a terror agent should rectify the mistake they made.
US used Osama to beat Russia and they had to eliminate him. Similarly international community which helped war criminal state terrorist Nandasena, should ignore the Sovereignty of Sri Lanka the way they ignored that of Pakistan when they took out Isama, should take him out ASAP to compensate for the blunder they made in supporting a psycho.
nk / April 9, 2021
If Dayan J is really concerned, he should advocate for the removal of PTA.
GATAM / April 9, 2021
Colombo Mayor should also have own police force. Lucrative!
Thiru / April 9, 2021
There is a proverb in Tamil which says in essence that “Fermenting dough is good for hoppers”.
Fomenting political unrest and taunting Tamils and Muslims is good for making hoppers out of Sri Lanka!
GATAM / April 9, 2021
He won the mayor post with EPDP help. EPDP is pro-government. Now EPDP should elect their own man for mayor post.
Thiru / April 9, 2021
Are people using pseudonyms when writing comments cowards?
Harsha Gunasena says so in his reply to my comments on his article comparing Myanmar and Sri Lanka:
Harsha Gunasena / April 8, 2021
Thiru
Sri Lanka is not under a military dictatorship as Myanmar.
What is the morality of a coward who covers himself behind a pseudonym even to make a comment, and asking me whether I am afraid? I have said what is to be said.
Does Colombo Telegraph accept such branding by Harsha Gunasena.
Rajash / April 9, 2021
what message does this arrest send out to the world hot on the heels of UNHCR resolution!
Thiru / April 9, 2021
One country,
One law, but
No rule of law.
That sums up Sri Lanka today.
Ajith / April 9, 2021
PTA was originated by the Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalist JR Jeyawardane in 1978. Since then it was used by police and military and Ruling parties not only against Tamils but also against their political enemies. So, this is not the first time that is used with false accusation and evidences. I know some of our relatives who was in Colombo were arrested after keeping a bomb in their bag and then charged them as terrorist or terrorist suspects. In some cases they were released after paying many thousands.
We only talk about LTTE and terrorism but never talk about other paramilitary groups like EPDP, EPRLF, PLOTE, TELO, and many other terrorist groups who worked with Sinhala Terrorist military. If you look at the present Government and President, there were number of suicide bombs and attacks done by themselves to put the blame on LTTE. Dr. Dayan was in the same government when such acts and PTA are used against innocents. Even JVP leader was assassinated by Sri Lankan military or police.
Gota is now becoming unpopular among Sinhala people. Rajapaksas know how to cheat Buddhist Sinhala. Rajapaksas now need to to show Sinhalese that LTTE is emerging and he is the only one who can save Sinhalese from LTTE.
The reality is Sri Lanka is on the way to collapse. The country and people need to be saved.
Muhandiram / April 9, 2021
Mr. DJ
“Even in Israel, the authorities cultivate good relations with Palestinian mayors.”
Are there any “Palestinian mayors” in Israel?
You very well know that Israel was NOT there before 1948 and came into being as a result of a plot by the West led by Britain following the victory in WWII and the West’s control of the UN. The UN was used to create the zionist Israeli entity by UN Gen.Assembly Resolution 181 of Nov 1947 which gave the zionists 56% of Palestine though they formed ONLY 33% of the Population. Though this Resolution needed Ratification by a UN Security Council Resolution, the zionists who were well armed and organised carried out several Terrorist Attacks on the Palestinians and forced hundreds of thousands of them to flee and proclaimed the State of Israel on May 14, 1948 BEFORE the UNSC could ratify Resolution 181. Since then, life was Hell for the Palestinians living in areas allotted to them by the UN. In the 1967 war, the zionists captured the rest of Palestine earmarked for them by the UN and, since then, the Entire Palestine became under the control of the zionist entity. Several UN Resolutions condemning the zionist Occupation and Demanding a withdrawal by the zionist entity have been contemptuously rejected by the zionists.
Punchi Point / April 9, 2021
‘No Myanmar In Sri Lanka!’
No Tamilnadu in Sri Lanka, either.
Also, No Tamileelam in Sri Lanka.
Wearing LTTE outfits in Srilanka by government employees is alright? Lets say German government employees wore SS uniforms in Germany today. What would happen?
Punchi Point / April 9, 2021
Daily Mirror says : “Jaffna Mayor Visvalingam Manivannan said that a five-member Police unit has been established to protect the cleanliness of Jaffna.
According to the residents, the uniforms of the five-member Police unit were used during the war by the de facto LTTE police”.
So, its actually not just these outfits “bore a semblance to those worn by the illegal LTTE Police”, they are actually LTTE outfits. The more serious question than the symbolic issue here is, where and how did they get these outfits?
Also, the Tamil Visvalingam Manivannan didn’t just establish “a unit attached to the Jaffna Municipal Council” it is a police unit according to Daily Mirror, which would mean that they had taken police powers under the Mayor! This is worse than Pradeshiya Sabha MPs playing police with their thugs down south. Rule of law is seriously threatened by these thugs, whether they are Jaffna Mayors or down south Pradeshiya Sabha MPs.
