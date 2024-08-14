NPP’s Disability Policy: Empowering Inclusion & Enhancing Services

By Janakie Seneviratne –

In general, a person with a disability is someone who has a long-term physical, hearing, visual, cognitive, mental, or emotional impairment that significantly limits one or more major life activities. Disability exists on a continuum, and there is no clear boundary between those who have a disability and those who do not.

Sri Lanka signed the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) on March 30, 2007, and ratified it on February 8, 2016, with the Convention coming into force on March 9, 2016. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) requires governments to consult with and actively involve people with disabilities, including children, through their representative organizations. The World Health Organization also affirms that the rights and fundamental freedoms of persons with disabilities are inseparable, integral, and indivisible.

In Sri Lanka, individuals with disabilities make up approximately 8.7% of the total population, according to the 2012 census. The prevalence of disability is higher among women compared to men, particularly within lower socio-economic groups and rural areas, where access to adequate facilities is often limited. However, the lack of updated data poses a significant challenge in addressing the needs of people with disabilities, as the current statistics are based on the outdated 2012 census, which did not account for children under five years old living with disabilities.

National policymakers are responsible for removing barriers and discrimination to ensure that individuals with disabilities receive the opportunities and support needed to participate fully and with dignity in society. Recognizing the urgent need for a national-level program that empowers people with disabilities by addressing their rights as citizens, assisting them in fulfilling those rights, and providing them with proper opportunities and necessary social facilities, the National People’s Power (NPP) has developed a comprehensive policy document. This initiative reflects NPP’s commitment as a national movement to fostering inclusivity throughout the country.

This commitment of NPP is rooted in a deep belief in human rights, fundamental freedoms, the principles of peace, the inherent dignity and worth of every person, and the pursuit of social justice. This policy outlines a range of principles and practical measures designed to ensure the rights of individuals with disabilities are upheld.

The six principles include:

CRPD-Compliant Constitutional Legal Framework: Establishing a legal system that acknowledges the uniqueness of disability and ensures equal, fair, and full enjoyment of rights for persons with disabilities, while involving their participation in the process.

Government Mechanism: Establishing a government mechanism for the inclusion of persons with disabilities, with oversight directly under the head of state.

Participation in Decision-Making: Ensuring the involvement of persons with disabilities in decision-making processes across political, social, cultural, and economic spheres.

Accessibility: Ensuring broad accessibility to public spaces, infrastructure, information, and communication, allowing persons with disabilities to participate fully and independently in all areas of life.

Sensitive Communication: Promoting acceptance and understanding of persons with disabilities, free from prejudicial social stereotypes.

Partnerships: Fostering partnerships between governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as organizations representing persons with disabilities, to ensure a comprehensive and community-based approach to protecting their rights and addressing their needs.

Here’s a summary of the measures identified:

To optimize service management for persons with disabilities, key initiatives include: amending and enacting relevant laws and conventions; developing a national plan aligned with CRPD principles; establishing strong accountability and adequate funding; improving communication and feedback mechanisms; introducing an evaluation framework for policies and services; creating a multi-sectoral coordination mechanism and online information center; enhancing technology support and collaboration; and setting up a Foresight Research Unit to anticipate needs and address challenges.

To enhance education and learning for persons with disabilities, key measures include: providing high-quality early childhood education, ensuring inclusive and bullying-free school environments, and developing teacher training on disability education. Sign language training and courses, as well as interpreters, will be introduced. Special education resource centers and exam facilities will be established. Schools will have communication technology, and sports and extracurricular activities will be organized. Professional development and vocational counseling will be expanded, and tax relief will support non-profit institutions. Additionally, improving access to tertiary and lifelong education will help persons with disabilities reach their full potential.

To improve employment and financial security for persons with disabilities, key strategies include: reserving 5% of jobs for qualified individuals with disabilities, developing a transition mechanism from education to employment, and supporting business ownership and self-employment. Essential measures include workplace adjustments, flexible hours, and support for health conditions. Strengthening workplace networks, expanding financial assistance for low-income families, and providing income generation support for women with disabilities are also crucial.

To enhance health and well-being for persons with disabilities, key measures include: improving the skills of health service providers, expanding accessible facilities and services, and training nurses in sign language. Effective medical interventions, early detection, and comprehensive treatment to be provided, along with education on intellectual disabilities and autism. Access to mental health support and priority cards for service access. Financial assistance for surgeries and medications, improved integration into public health systems, and contingency planning for health services.

To ensure security, rights, and justice for persons with disabilities, key actions include: enacting laws to eliminate barriers to social participation, facilitating government job applications for persons with disabilities, and promoting positive public attitudes, including among transport staff. Accessibility to courts and legal aid to be improved, with enhanced protection and support for victims of crime. Addressing gender-based violence and building statutory protections to respect and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities.

To enhance personal and community support for persons with disabilities, several critical measures are outlined. Collaboration involves actively engaging persons with disabilities and their organizations in shaping social care reforms to ensure their needs are addressed. Accessibility is a focus on improving online public services and advancing assistive technologies to better serve this community. Government Support includes providing necessary interventions and tax relief for assistive devices, as well as upgrading public facilities, such as installing audio traffic signals. Inclusion emphasizes the recognition of sign language, improving access to public amenities, organized sports, and cultural venues to ensure they are accessible and welcoming. Finally, Legal and Community Actions involve setting up systems for complaints and legal recourse against non-compliant venues, combating stigmatization and discrimination, and increasing the representation of persons with disabilities in leadership roles to promote equality and integration.

To foster inclusive housing and communities, several key initiatives have been identified. Affordable Housing involves increasing access to affordable, accessible housing and raising standards for new developments to accommodate people with disabilities. Safety focuses on designing public buildings with the safety and needs of people with disabilities in mind. Social Participation aims to expand opportunities for individuals with disabilities to engage in various social, recreational, sporting, religious, and cultural activities. Accessibility to ensure that buildings, transport, parks, and playgrounds are designed according to universal design principles to be inclusive. Finally, Specialized Transport involves introducing criteria and providing tailored transport services to facilitate the use of both public and private transportation for people with disabilities.