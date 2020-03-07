Of Symbols & Political Parties

By Gitanjali Marcelline –

Symbols! Why do we need signs and symbols? In society symbols provide a sense of belonging, authority and identity. Symbols of Political parties portray the party’s ideology or movement.

In N. U. Gunarathna’s research regarding the ‘Symbolic Significance of the Elephant in Post Independent Political Context of Sri Lanka’, in the Abstract, it is said that “In the post independent Sri Lanka, the symbol of the ‘elephant’ more accurately the ‘Tusker’, has been directly associated with the Sri Lankan Political Party System. Scientifically known as ‘Elephas Maximus Maxmus, the Sri Lankan elephant has stood as a symbol of power and sovereignty for millenniums. Therefore, the elephant was chosen as the political party symbol of the United National Party (UNP). Emergence of the symbol of elephant as the UNP Party symbol occurred in 1956, with the recognition in the law of a political party system. Since then to date, the symbol of the symbol of the elephant was used in UNP propaganda, gradually becoming a synonym for UNP.”

Two words stand out with regard to the elephant symbol – ‘Power’ and ‘Sovereignty’. Power! sure, the UNP in its heyday was powerful, held sway over the entire country and had the ability to convince people of its policies and did not ignore the strength of public opinion. As for sovereignty, the founder members believed in dominion status resulting in them fighting for and the people being granted independence to self-govern.

But today, the United National Party, has proved itself to be a weak and disunited party, with infighting for power and glory. The old guard does not want to give way to young, to prove themselves as being capable of leading the party and bringing in meaningful change. If at all, the leadership is more intent on safeguarding their own and their kith and kin’s interests. I am in no doubt the founder members (including my Great-Grandfather, Hon. Dr. T. B. Jayah), would roll over in their graves if they witnessed the turn of events where their beloved United National Party is concerned.

But considering the stubborn albeit selfish motives of the leadership, a change was imminent, and that change came in the form of ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ (United Force), an alliance comprising the majority of UNP members, members of 5 political parties and 10 more organizations comprising civil society members and professionals – the alliance that young Sajith Premadasa will lead at the Parliamentary General Election to be held in April 2020.

Whatever symbol the Samagi Jana Balavegaya takes on, one fact is clear, it will be a force to be reckoned with. Woe to the UNP leadership for their selfishness and stupidity in wanting to go it alone at the next Parliamentary General Election without joining the United Force and bringing the party to its former honor and glory.