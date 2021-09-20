Of Vaccine Geopolitics & Pfizer’s Guinea Pigs: Covid-19 As ‘Over the Horizon’ War In Strategic Sri Lanka?

By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake –

“Despite all the rhetoric about ending “forever wars,” the President was, in effect, calling for the initiation of a new conflict, the Over the Horizon (OTH) War of 2021. If we want success, we need to accept that this new war will almost certainly be difficult and costly in both blood and treasure. It also will be a long conflict, if not a “forever” war.” ~ The dawn of America’s latest conflict by Charlie Dunlap, J.D. in Lawfare · 1 September 2021

Strategically located at the centre of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Sri Lanka appears to be flooded with Covid-19 vaccines at this time.

Many vaccine producing countries are keen to gain a larger geopolitical foothold and influence in the island nation, now, through vaccine diplomacy due to its geostrategic location on one of the busiest trade, energy, and most important at this time, Submarine or Undersea Data Cable (UDC), routes that are vital for data, economic and cybersecurity. Just this week China promised to donate another million Sinovac vaccines.

The IOR has emerged as the epicentre of a new Cold War and Amphibious Over the Horizon (OTH), hybrid war operations as the United States (US) withdraws from Afghanistan and redeploys against China in the so-called ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’. Indeed, just this week Australia-US and UK set up a new outfit called AUKUS to produce, stealth nuclear submarines escalating an environmentally damaging arms race in the oceans of the region!

Remarkably, since the American occupation of Afghanistan ended in August, Covid-19 has disappeared from that country, but gathered force and extended lockdowns in strategically located Sri Lanka at this time!

Big Pharma Guinea Pigs Winning WHO’s Global Vaccine Race?

At this time of escalating militarization of the IOR, geo-strategically located Sri Lanka, which is being kept in extended locked-downs is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and certainly in the Global South with more that 50 percent of its population double-vaccinated through a highly militarized vaccination campaign.

In comparison, Vietnam has a mere 4 percent vaccine rate at this time, and the entire continent of Africa has less than 3 percent vaccine rate, while the United States where Covid-19 hit hard has a double vaccine rate of 54%.

Sri Lanka, in the Crosshairs of great power rivalry in the IOR is certainly winning the Covid-19 vaccine race in the Global South, sponsored and funded by the WHO and Big Pharmaceutical Corporates that are earning big profits from vaccine sales, as economies crash due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Currently US-Germany manufactured Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are competing with China’s Sinopharm, and Sinovac. Russia’s Sputnik and India’s Astra Zeneca are by now a distant third in the island. China and US have been competing for geostrategic influence in the IOR using vaccine diplomacy while USAID has been conducting OTH Covid-19 scenario planning for selected strategic countries:

As Sri Lankan medical authorities and the ‘medical mafia’ for whom Covid-19 is big business, readies a new wave of vaccines for children with Pfizers mRNA vaccines in a bid to win the WHO’s Global vaccine race gold medal a dangerous breach has occurred.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) database, run by a private company named Epic Lanka, has suffered a data breach or cyberattack, and lost an estimated two terabytes—or 2,000 gigabytes—of classified information from the Lanka Government Cloud (LGC). The NMRA is the body that regulates the issuance of licenses to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and pharmacies in the country.

The files comprised information pertaining to the formulation of drugs, vaccines and other confidential supporting documents, so that monitoring Emergency Use vaccines may now be impossible? Previously vaccine politics had plagued the NMRA which delayed getting some brands of vaccines and authorizing their use.

Vaccinating Children: Covid-19 as Big Business

The highly indebted Government of this strategically-located Indian Ocean island, whose currency is in free fall thanks to WHO expert’s committees’ recommended Covid-19 lockdowns, has spent 700 billion on its Covid-19 response according to State Minister of Finance, Mr. Nivard Cabraal at this time (August 2021).

Covid-19 testing, medical equipment and technology, digitalization, big data and surveillance is big business, globally and locally for vaccine, bio-technology and pharmaceutical companies, and cybersecurity corporations and their local business agents and media partners of the Colombo regime: From PCR and Antigen tests, to testing machines, to labs, to ventilators, to Oximeters, fleets of new ambulances, imported Oxygen, personal protection equipment (PPE), quarantine hotels etc. not to mention the billions for Emergency Use vaccines, despite a lack of data to show any significant emergency in the island. So too special refrigeration storage facilities and trucks at the Pharmaceuticals Corporation for the highly-marketed, Pfizer vaccines that UNICEF rushed to secure for children.

Unable to leverage the country’s geostrategic location and rich mineral deposits which are being exported as “sand” including Graphite, that is turned into Graphene for mRNA vaccines, for economic growth, the GoSL, turned inwards, is now rushing to vaccinate children with the Pfizer messenger RNA vaccine, which use brand new gene therapy and technology platforms that have not been adequately trialed and tested anywhere in the world, or among South Asian populations, particularly children.

Most trials have been conducted on animals with deleterious results. Sri Lanka’s giant neighbour India has not authorized or enabled use of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, also because of Pfizer’sdemand for indemnity in the event of vaccine injury, even though the short, medium and long term impacts of these emergency use vaccines are unknown.

Questions now arise as to whether Sri Lanka children are being rendered ’guinea pigs’ for Big Pharmaceutical companies and their vaccines authorized for Emergency Use only, which were developed at “warped speed” in less than a year, and untested in Asian countries?

After all it takes between 7 to 12 years to adequately trial and test new vaccines, and the current vaccines were developed in less than a year, with phase 2/3 trials on-going!

Moreover, annual Mortality Rate Data now available from the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS), shows there was NO Health Emergency in the island for last year, 2020: Hence, the question arises why rush to vaccinate children who are a very low risk group for Covid-19 with emergency use vaccines when there is not real emergency in the county, but rather, global and local media hype and fear psychosis about Covid?

Moreover, British and Israeli researchers have noted a marked reduction in efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against the so-called Covid-19 Delta variant with some suggesting need for a booster! So why vaccinate kids who are a very low risk group for Covid-19 with Pfizer vaccines?

Annual mortality data for 2020 now available from the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) of the Government of Sri Lanka and comparative data on influenza and pneumonia cases in the past decade, indicate that there was NO Covid-19 emergency in the country last year.

On the contrary, there was a ten percent reduction in the mortality rates last year (2020), compared to the previous year. Yet the country was kept in socially and economically devastating lockdowns for months and further debt-trapped and asset stripped, also while US war games unfolded off the coasts of the island causing mass beaching and deaths of pilot whales and Dolphins

Pfizer in the Dock and No Vaccine Adverse Reaction Reporting

Despite the rush to vaccinate citizens and increasingly children, a most vulnerable group, while the country is kept in WHO sponsored lockdown, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health (MOH), and various Medical organizations and trade unions such as the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) and GMOA do not maintain a Vaccines Adverse Reactions reporting system or mechanism. That is, they have not performed due diligence with regard to vaccination roll out in this strategic island.

Covid-19 and post vaccine-related deaths of high profile individuals such as Mr. Maharajah of New First Media company and the former Finance and Foreign Minister, Managala Samaraweera after double Pfizer vaccination have been however raising concerns in some quarters, particularly, given Pfizer’s checked history in the country. Various cases and deaths of post vaccine myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported anecdotally.

Questions arise in the context of Pfizer’s checkered history in Sri Lanka with regard to Dr. Senaka Bibile’s “Pharmaceutical Policy” for patent free, affordable drugs and vaccines was sabotaged by American interventions in the early 1970s.

More recently, Pfizer was fined by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), in 2009 for concealing the contents of drugs (and arguably now vaccines) in the US Opioid crisis investigations. Pfizer was fined by the DOJ for various marketing infractions for a range of drugs, leading to a then-record $2.3 billion criminal penalty as part of its overall settlement. Pain drugs Bextra and Celebrex proved to be particularly costly for Pfizer, with the drugmaker as recently as 2016 agreeing to shell out $486 million to settle a long-running shareholder suit alleging Pfizer withheld information on the drugs’ cardiovascular risks. Sounds familiar, incidents of Myocarditis and pericarditis due to Covid-19 vaccines?

Yet, Pfizer vaccines which the WHO rushed to authorize for emergency use in December 2020, granting the company brand recognition and first mover advantage is marketed as the most desirable vaccine of them all – suitable for children who don’t have the Right to Informed consent. In reality, neither are adults who have been not told about the short or long-term risks of inadequately trialed vaccines amidst a concerted global and local media campaign to promote indiscriminate mass vaccination.

Not surprisingly, Pfizer announced USD 46 billion profits for the first three months of this year, 2021 alone!

In some quarters, however, there are growing concerns, particularly among parents as to whether Sri Lankan children would be effectively Guinea Pigs for big Pharmaceutical companies, particularly Pfizer, and its inadequately trialed and tested vaccines developed at “warped speed” which the WHO rushed to authorize for emergency use.

After all it takes between 7 to 12 years to adequately trial and test new vaccines and there was no health emergency in the island in 2020 as annual Mortality Rate Data now available from the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) shows. What Sri Lanka has right now is a PCR test emergency and scam as flu and co-morbidities deaths are logged as Covid-19 deaths using false positive PCR tests while the WHO and SLMA denies that Ivermectin works for Covid-19 care, even though the Bar Association of India is suing the WHO Chief Scientist for making the similar claim.

US CDC withdraws PCR tests but Sri Lanka Ramps up testing

At this time the Strategically located island appears to be in lockdown while a Covid-19 Emergency is again Staged, based on highly questionable PCR-test numbers and WHO epidemiology models

The PCR test has been discontinued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to high false positive rates, inaccuracies, and inability to distinguish Covid-19 from influenza. Once called the “Gold Standard’ for Covid-19 diagnosis, CDC has discontinued emergency use authorization of PCR tests because of high rates of false positives, and conflation of seasonal influenza and Covid-19 cases resulting in inflation of case numbers and deaths by orders of magnitude.

However, Sri Lanka has been ramping up PCR testing. What strategically located Sri Lanka, which aborted the MCC plan a few years ago, once again in lockdown has right now is a PCR test emergency and scam as flu and co-morbidities deaths are logged as Covid-19 deaths using false positive PCR tests, deaths as a result of vaccines.

The denial of effective early treatment drugs like Ivermectin for Covid-19 patients by the WHO and SLMA which denies that Ivermectin works for Covid-19 care, even though the Bar Association of India is suing the WHO Chief Scientist for making the similar claim is one of the main reasons for Covid-19 deaths at this time.

The Colombo regime, mired in corruption, has been unable to leverage the county’s valuable geostrategic location at the centre of the Indian Ocean Global Undersea Submarine Data Cable (UDC) Routes that keep the deeply inequitable global financial system and economy ticking and the island’s rare earth minerals (REEs) and marine assets. Rather, the Rajapaksa brothers’ regime, itself a US-Sri Lankan hybrid citizenship combine, has focused inward and conducted a highly militarized vaccine operation with the support and applause of the WHO another UN agency, funded by big Pharmaceutical companies that are producing Covid-19 vaccines, which also fund various national medical associations and organizations like the GMOA, SLMA in the island that have been promoting indiscriminate lockdowns and mass vaccination.

The Colombo regime in the dock for alleged war crimes in 2009, by the United States at the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), appears to be hoping to score brownie points winning the global vaccine race promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and big Pharmaceutical companies marketing vaccines in Sri Lanka.

However, a scenario of Lawfare, a process whereby legal process and the Law itself is used and manipulated to distort and debilitate truth and justice, appears to be unfolding in Geneva at the UNHRC, where justice is second only to realpolitik. Are trade-offs being made to conceal the truth about the CIA owned and Saudi-funded, ISIS-claimed attacks on Easter Sunday 2019 in this strategic island nation in exchange for a UNHRC soft landing for the Rajapaksa brothers’ regime?

Through the “novel” SARS-COV 2 virus (invented in labs in Gain of Function research corporation agreements between America’s bio-terrorism fortress at Fort Detrick and China’s Wuhan Virology labs), narrative and the UNHRC show in Geneva, the US appears to be leveraging the Sri Lankan military and Rajapaksa regime at this time of Over the Horizon (OTH) warfare.

However, mortality and morbidity and comparative data on influenza and phneumonia from tropical Asian and African countries increasingly show that Covid-19 is like Asian seasonal influenza, or milder in these regions of the world.

Rather it is the big pharmaceutical companies funded WHO’s, and local GMOA and SLMC advocated policies of lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and militarized mass vaccination that have debilitated and eroded society, economy and institutional structures through promotion of fear psychosis and constant instability, enabling external actors and networks to control populations and indeed re-colonize countries in the global south that is the current crisis.

With the population in lockdown and policy processes crippled, external networks and public private partnerships have gained access to policy making institutions, and control of valuable mineral resources and coastal lands amid a Pandemic of Corruption. The strategically located, resource rich, Indian Ocean island nation is being systematically asset striped in the wake of a deadly Covid-19 policy that has induced economic ruin and the Hunger Virus that stalks the country at this time.

*To be continued..