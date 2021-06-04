Office On Missing Persons & The Zero Policy On Justice

By Basil Fernando –
One of the issues that demonstrated the approach of the Sri Lankan authorities to the problem of enforced disappearances could be discovered in a close study of the narrative of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP). In essence, what it shows is the international diplomacy of deception that Sri Lankan authorities have cleverly developed and practiced over a long period of time in dealing with the United Nations (UN) Human Rights High Commissioner’s Office and other UN agencies relating to human rights.
The diplomacy of the deception became quite blatantly manifest with the appointment of the new Commissioners to this Office very recently. Some of the names included will naturally create cynical laughter among anyone who know something about these individuals who have been appointed and their own involvements in the events relating to enforced disappearances and also in the diplomacy of deception, particularly in relation to matters relating to justice.
It is simply impossible for anyone to grasp the whole exercise relating to enforced disappearances in all parts of the country: South, North and East without touching on some of the most difficult problems relating to the administration of justice that has evolved over several decades in Sri Lanka.
The issue that the international community has found it difficult to deal with is the fact that enforced disappearances in Sri Lanka developed as a State policy. The greatest manifestation of this State policy is that the largest amount of cases of persons who had disappeared has faced that fate while they were in the custody of the security forces. Commissions on involuntary disappearances which is the only somewhat serious attempt to investigate into enforced disappearances have clearly recorded in their reports that disappearances in Sri Lanka means the abduction in place of arrests, and interrogations and torture while a person is in the Police custody and finally the causing of death and the disposal of the bodies of these persons by the security authorities. These were not accidental events for which only some errant officers were responsible.
The laws were made in order to enable enforced disappearances. The suspension of the laws relating to the disposal of bodies of suspicious deaths was done through gazette notifications which announced emergency regulations. An officer, not below the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was allowed to decide on the disposal of the body of a person without following any procedures or without subjecting themselves to judicial scrutiny. Thus, in talking about disappearances in Sri Lanka, what we have is a situation where a policy of allowing enforced disappearances was pursued through national security laws and regulations.
It is only a government that is willing to admit that wrong policies have been adopted and allowed in the past which were of a criminal nature and is willing now to reveal this fact to their own society and to make a genuine resolve in order to end this practice, could undertake a serious investigation into enforced disappearances.
The only time that things came closer towards accepting this responsibility, was during the early period of former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s Government which appointed Commissions on involuntary disappearances. The recordings were through a genuine process without overt obstructions from the Government at the time. That led to a body of information that if pursued further would have made a significant difference not only about the persons who have disappeared but also about the damage done to the legal system, particularly the criminal justice system in Sri Lanka. Due to various reasons, these Commissions reports did not lead to a healthy conclusion.
The OMP was created by the Government of former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, to create the impression that the Government is not at “war” with the UN human rights bodies. It was meant to reduce tensions and to buy time to allow a slow process of undermining the demand for compliance with the State obligations to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these violations. However, the Government knew that such investigations were very problematic, as the chain of command that led to such violations, extended beyond those who carried out the actual criminal acts.
While several commissions were keenly interested in carrying out there functions, the Government’s way to undermine their efforts was by delaying processes by creating technical difficulties in setting up a functioning office. It took a considerable time in getting the computers.
However, some dedicated work was done by the Commissioners, who received floods of applications from families in the North and the East. A lot of sweat was spent to collect the tearful tales and to find the credible facts and to record them.
Change of Government
When the Government changed, the policy also changed. Zero justice is the new policy. Justice is now seen as a threat to the stability of the Government. War on justice is now the tacit policy. The OMP now must be transformed to a justice denying instrument. Therefore, those chosen to carry out this function must be those who are willing to carry out this function.
Their real tasks will be the following:
Discredit the complaints and witnesses.
Destroy the evidences of facts that have been collected.
Erase the very idea of the right to seek justice for enforced disappearances.
It brings back the original policy that made disappearances possible: In Sri Lanka, it is a right of the State to cause disappearances when the State thinks it necessary to do so. Thus, what is asserted is that Sri Lanka has its own view on the killing of human beings. These may not be the same as what is found in the law, locally or internationally. In short, the policy is ‘We decide what crimes are and what is or not a crime’. It is this policy that will determine the fate of the OMP.
Ajith / June 4, 2021
“When the Government changed, the policy also changed. Zero justice is the new policy.”
Zero justice is a necessity for this government because the truth is that it is not the officers decision to the death of the voluntarily surrendered persons but it is the decision made by the Rajapaksa family. So, the current President and former President and current Prime Ministers joint decision to kill them.
Thiru / June 4, 2021
Sri Lanka is a land where state terrorism, state enforced disappearances, lack of rule of law and impunity for the rulers and their agents is well entrenched during its existence since 1948.
It is only getting worse with time as appe aanduwa marches on!
Dilshan / June 4, 2021
Until such time, country has leaders who are interested in making this country a paradise, none of these problems will be solved.
Sinhala Buddhist should understand that their standard of living will improve not by deprivation of the rights of the minorities but by giving them equal status and together developing the country.
Until such a leader explains to the masses in a way they can understand, nothing will change.
The thieves murderers war criminals will mislead masses to continue their criminal activities to amass their own wealth.
Thanks to arrogance, idiocity of Gota, majority of the people has understood Gota can not do a ball. Vijitha Maga and business community should have known by now what a idiot they put in power.
Opposition is no better. Let us all start working on an alternative force with a new leader and group
Eagle Eye / June 4, 2021
Eagle Eye / June 4, 2021
Lester / June 4, 2021
How many people are disappearing now, those are the statistics that matter. When there is a war, any government will take extreme measures. Most of the disappearances came from PTA, which was necessary at the time.
old codger / June 4, 2021
Lester,
“How many people are disappearing now, “
Deliberately ignorant, as usual?
leelagemalli / June 4, 2021
OC@
No point of commenting on his. Lester is totally impaired persons. His senses are irreversibly manipulated by Weeraketiya cattle thieves but the stupid boy is sai6 to be living in UK?☹☹☹☹☹☹☹
soma / June 4, 2021
Disappearances took place during 1989 Bheeshanaya und
soma / June 4, 2021
Disappearances took place during 1989 Bheeshanaya under President R Premadasa in an incalculable scale. Chanrika took the reins after a brief period with Wijetunga.
Where was Basil Fernando then?
Rather where was United Nations then?
old codger / June 4, 2021
Soma,
In 1990, Mahinda Rajapaksa went to Geneva to complain about disappearances. I suppose that means the UN existed then Ask Laksiri Fernando. The first investigation of SL was by Amnesty in 1971.
. But the UNHRC was formed only in 2006.
SJ / June 4, 2021
Soma
You forget whole arrays of people who pleaded on behalf of the victims.
The UN does not take up issues until some member state takes it up on its behalf.
AI did I think.
Chandrika, in fairness, was in London at the time and was among a group of human and Civic rights activists taking up the cause of the JVP youth who were unduly punished. That was despite the JVP killing her husband and forcing her to flee.
Be fair. Are you suggesting that Basil F was with the UNP at the time?
Good Sense / June 4, 2021
I believe that “the devil is not all that black (bad) and the angel is not all that white (good)”. Those who are armed by law is a part of the society varying in character. However, since a person is armed the opportunities of abuse is greater. The reality is that although the high command of armed forces may concentrate on winning a war those below can be flagrant perpetrators of crimes. In Sri Lanka, Krishanthi Kumaraswamy case and others our courts convicted the accused and in US the courts convicted the perpetrators of the My Lai massacre. Just because one was in the hierarchy and did not plan/carry out crimes does not mean that everyone is innocent and consider the OMP as a “Yahapalana” instrument of insult to the forces. The bad eggs must be taken to task. The statement of a witness is published in the YouTube where he witnesses the cremation of Rohana Wijeweera alive at the bidding of the then highest in the land. If an OMP existed, then it too would have been a part of the tyre pyre. The OMP isn’t an ornament, but its activities must be transparent and accountable.
Ashan / June 4, 2021
Political disappearances, assassinations, and journalists having to flee for their lives. This is our shameful history, and we should be ashamed that in a Buddhist nation where we are taught to respect and value life, we are no better than rogue nations who keep resorting to human rights abuses, and act like lives are cheap. How many people missing, kidnapped, or killed, and their families have no answers, nor the killers help responsible?
Cicero / June 4, 2021
How can you expect the wolf to care about the missing sheep in its belly
paragon / June 4, 2021
This government do not know for sure what direction they are going.even the mother nature is working against this government.COVID-19 from one side THE SINKING SHIP from other side HEAVY RAIN in the middle every thing is turning out to be a disaster for this government and the people who trusted this government.NOT ONLY THE SHIP WHICH IS SINKING BUT THE GOVERNMENT ALSO SINKING TAKING THE PEOPLE ALONG WITH THE ADMINISTRATION TO SINK.
justice / June 4, 2021
In the past, many UN Rapporteurs including Manfred Novak have investigated “deaths in custody” at police stations and prisons.
The manner of deaths were diverse.
Arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act” were in the hundreds, some surviving even no
These have continued under every successive regime, and appear to be continued even now.
