On Being Committed To The Reconciliation Process In Words And Deeds 

The significance of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena’s speech at the ongoing UN Human Rights Commission session in Geneva must not be missed. There is a possibility it will be, in the greater attention given to the issue of Sri Lanka’s withdrawal from co-sponsorship of UN Human Rights Council resolution No 30/1 of 2015. The government of that time co-sponsored the resolution, which set out in detail a process for reconciliation and justice in the country, in order to demonstrate its good faith to the international community. In the previous five years there had been several occasions on which Sri Lanka was subjected to strictures by the UNHRC acting collectively, and two occasions in which Sri Lanka lost in the voting despite its strenuous efforts to win. The willingness to comply with the UNHRC in 2015 permitted the government to gain both international goodwill and time, first two years, and then another two years, in which to implement its commitments.
Foreign Minister Gunawardena’s speech highlighted three important issues. The first, and most important to Sri Lanka’s future, is that the government did not wish to break its relationships with the UN system and its mechanisms. The Foreign Minister affirmed that within the new framework of national reconciliation it was proposing the government will continue to welcome the visits, advice and technical support from the UN system. He said, “Sri Lanka will continue to remain engaged with, and seek as required, the assistance of the UN and its agencies including the regular human rights mandates/bodies and mechanisms in capacity building and technical assistance, in keeping with domestic priorities and policies.”
The second significant factor in the Foreign Minister’s speech was the need of the government to keep in mind the constituency back home in Sri Lanka who will be voting at next month’s general election. Given Sri Lanka’s long history of battling foreign invasions and resistance to colonial rule, those who are willing to speak against foreign domination with passion tend to generate political support from the general population as being leaders who love the country. This contrasts with liberal leaders who see the good and bad in both internal affairs and international affairs and therefore do not take too strong or passionate a stand on either side. The leaders of the former government were seen in this latter light, as too weak to counter the pressures from the international community.
In addition, in an increasingly inter-connected world, in which social media has got a grip over the imagination of people, the general population is well educated on issues of international double standards. They see unmanned drones sent to kill enemies of the states with dozens of civilians caught up in the collateral damage that results and invasions of other countries in which tens of thousands of innocents if not more perish. They question why the Sri Lankan state is targeted for different treatment. In this context, a government that pledges to protect its military and political leaders who won a war will assuredly be more popular with the electorate than those who are seen as yielding to international pressure. There could be a softening of the government’s stance on such controversial issues after the forthcoming general election when the pressure to obtain popular support is reduced.
In this context, the third significant element of the Foreign Minister’s speech was the affirmation of Sri Lanka as a multi ethnic and multi religious country. This may seem to be a truism to those who are objective and rational in their observations. Sri Lanka’s population consists of different ethnicities and religions and the minorities among them comprise around 30 percent of the population, which is a substantial amount. However, few Sri Lankan political leaders have been willing to publicly admit to this reality. They are aware that majorities in most countries see the polity as representing their culture and values predominantly. This is especially so at the present time when ethnic majority nationalism is on the rise in different parts of the world including both the developed and less developed countries. This is not only a specifically Sri Lankan problem but a global problem.
In an unprecedented manner in an international forum in which media attention was directed at Sri Lanka, the Foreign Minister concluding his speech at the UNHRC session in Geneva said “No one has the well-being of the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multicultural people of Sri Lanka closer to their heart, than the Government of Sri Lanka. It is this motivation that guides our commitment and resolve to move towards comprehensive reconciliation and an era of stable peace and prosperity for our people. It is therefore our strong conviction that the aforementioned actions within the framework of Sri Lanka’s domestic priorities and policies, are not only realistic but also deliverable. We call upon all stakeholders, within and outside this august body, to cooperate with Sri Lanka in this endeavor.” This is a call that needs a positive response and engagement with.
The question is whether the withdrawal of Sri Lanka from co-sponsorship of the UNHRC resolution will change the nature of the government’s obligations to fulfill the commitments made in 2015 in term of the resolution. According to Foreign Minister Gunawardena, the government’s position is that it will fulfill these commitments to the extent they are within the political mandate given to the government by the people and also within the country’s constitution. This indicates that there is no possibility of the full implementation of the UNHRC resolution at this time as called for by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, which is according to international standards. She has objected to the government’s proposal to set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into previous reports regarding the issues of accountability and violations of human rights and to recommend follow up actions.
The challenge to the government will be to set up a framework for national reconciliation that will actually work out on the ground. The framework for national reconciliation contains many other aspects that could and need to be implemented immediately to improve the lives of the people. First and foremost would be to look after, and take some measure of responsibility of the lives of those who materially and emotionally have lost their most cherished possessions most of all their loved ones. Second, would be to institute reforms in the structures of governance that correspond to the requirements of a multi ethnic, multi lingual, multi cultural and multi religious country as affirmed by the Foreign Minister. Other issues may be need to be dealt with later. The most difficult of these would be the issues of war time accountability for human rights violations and for alleged war crimes for which there is no political will or popular support at the present time.
The issue of Sri Lanka’s compliance with UNHRC Resolution 30/1 will come up at next year’s session of the UNHRC in Geneva. Although the government has withdrawn its co-sponsorship, the implementation of commitments made in 2015 will figure on a scorecard. It will be important for the country’s international reputation that it will be able to demonstrate that it has implemented most of those commitments, especially those that directly impact on the people’s wellbeing and human rights, in a manner that has strengthened the national reconciliation process. The words of Foreign Minister Gunawardena rang loud at the UNHRC. They also need to ring true. “Notwithstanding withdrawing from co-sponsorship of this Resolution, Sri Lanka remains committed to achieving the goals set by the people of Sri Lanka on accountability and human rights, towards sustainable peace and reconciliation.” The member countries of the UNHRC need to be convinced that the government’s actions have taken forward the national reconciliation process to vote to close the chapter on UNHRC resolution 30/1 in March 2021.
Burt / March 3, 2020
Too bad he is not as good a liar as Kadirgama. That straight face liar would have sold this crap with on issues.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 3, 2020
When there is no serious commitment to reconciliation in words how can you expect any commitment to reconciliation in deeds. For genuine reconciliation truth and justice are paramount. When we do not hear the truth and do not see commitment to justice, this rhetoric of reconciliation is nonsense. Talk of multi-ethnic state is for international consumption when ground situation in Sri Lanka is of rampant Sinhala Buddhist racism. Just one day after he mentioned that there is no harassment of Tamil journalists, two Tamil owners of a newspaper published from Vavuniya had been summoned to CID headquarters in Colombo for publishing the truth of what happened in Geneva. Still army is occupying lands belonging to Tamils and are refusing to vacate and harassing those who are demanding the release of lands. When two Sinhalese Desmond de Silva and Nihal Jayasinghe have been members of international panels inquiring into war crimes in Sierra Leonne and Cambodia, why is this fuss about allowing foreign judges into Sri Lanka, other than to cover up crime. Does constitutions of Sierra Leonne and Cambodia permit foreign judges to take part in investigations. Recent Japanese clause on granting loan that any dispute arising from this loan management has to be settled in Japanese courts, is a clear indictment about corrupt Sri Lanka judiciary. There was no offer of setting up of a panel of judges to inquire into war crimes committed by Sri Lanka forces, but only a single Judge review of the reports of recommendations of previous commissions. If war crimes tribunals of Bosnia, Sierra Leonne, Rwanda and Cambodia were conducted by foreign panels, to allow Sri Lanka to have its own panel is double standard by UN. This smooth talk is only to buy time till next march, the expiry date for implementation of the 2015 resolution, as they know that there is no escape from accountability.
Ajay / March 3, 2020
Dinesh Gunawardena should realize if he as a cabinet minister can attest to the multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature of Sri Lanka in Geneva but cannot do so at home, then he is a hypocritical coward, his politics is deeply flawed, and his country is totally fucked up.
M.S.Mookiah / March 3, 2020
Foreign minister at least at a time of need willing to come out with the truth of accepting that Sri Lanka is a multi ethnic, multi religious, multi lingual and multi cultural state. How many leaders including minority political leaders has the honesty of saying this truth to their electorate, nation and international communities.
rbh / March 3, 2020
No one has the well-being of the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multicultural people of Sri Lanka closer to their heart, than the Government of Sri Lanka.
The closer heart how will fit in.
The starting of National anthem last year and stoping the it this year, is this how it is Committed To The Reconciliation Process In Words And Deeds
rbh / March 3, 2020
M.S.Mookiah / March 3, 2020
If everything is taken at a time nothing is forthcoming. Under the confusing political condition which favour certain section of the polity, let us all make a request to the governors of the country to kindly look at those unfortunate section of people who suffer for being neglected after victimized by the 30 years of war in Sri Lanka. Let us a comprehensive full pledged reparation programme under the already established Off ice for Reparation. Already some 6000 rupees monthly payments to those families complaining about missing persons are approved by the government. Returning the lands owned by the public is not a charity. When war needs it taken it. Now the war is over. Please return them. If these three matters can be sorted out a greater proportion of the war cry can be subsided. But if any one wanted to take advantage of these issues for their political leverage who can serve the children of Lanka matha.
K.Anaga / March 3, 2020
Sri Lanka (Ceylon) became a multi-ethnic country because of the British rule from1833.
If not for them only Sinhalese would have been in Srilanka and Tamils in including the Muslims would have been in Tamil Eelam living happily as good neighbours?
ajith / March 3, 2020
It is said Srilanka is a Buddhist Sinhala country. Lord Buddha born in India and he came Buddha after gave up his power as King and after seeing the suffering of the victims. Unfortunately, no one gave up their power in Srilanka, the suffering of the war victims continues and bloodbath and violence continues in Srilanka. So, one can has the right to claim that this island is a buddhist land and no one claim Sinhala land because there is no Sinhala civilisation now. You can call this land. a uncivilised Sinhala Nation. Every one who hold high posts in the government including President, Prime Minister and Ministers (Including Dinesh Gunawardena) are blood on their hands.
