Open Call For Data-King Ravana Air Dominance Heritage Research

By Sabes Sugunasabesan –

Dear reader,

You are invited to assist in the urgent matter of collecting evidence on King Ravana of Lanka’s aviation heritage. It is a lost heritage that deserves to be resurrected. See notice above. As you may know Ravana feature in the epic Ramayana believed to have been written 5000 years ago. Important matters deserve serious consideration. Therefore I decided to make a specification for the type a data that would be required for a research.

The evidence sought could consist the following:

We need confirmation of the name Ravana used for his fleet. Would ‘The Royal Pushpaka Air Transport ‘ be correct?

Technical drawings.

Specifications for the air crafts.

Names of aviation engineers and scientists from Arabia, Greece or India who worked in Ravana’s hangers and air bases.

Photographs –

Photographs can include passengers of some note such as Sitha, Ravana and his sister and brothers.

Drawings, analogue photographs or digital images all dated to the period of the epic Ramayana in which Ravana features.

Flight and passenger data.

Air traffic data.

War expeditions undertaken by Ravana’s fleet.

Digital images should carry the metadata and should not have been altered in any sense.

Satellite images and Google Earth images of the fleet and their locations with date.

Tools used in building the aircrafts.

Documents of specifications to contractors, contract documents and payment details from Ravana’s technical and financial services.

Flight menu, specially used during the abduction of Sitha

Data of caterers to the fleet

Vehicles used in the abduction and their registration numbers

News paper reports, tv coverage and the names of the media workers

Damages caused to the Ravana-fleet by Hanuman on the rescue mission of Sitha.

Tourist photographs walls of Sitha Eliya where she was imprisoned

Evidence of secret links between Garuda Air used by Hanuman and Ravana’s Pushpaka Air Fleet.

If favourable to our standpoints we may consider works by Ananda Gruge, Gananath Obesyesegara and Anuradha Seneviratne. Certainly not Heinz Bechert.

Any firsthand oral evidence from your Ravana branch of the family from the Ramayana period.

Napkins, soap or toilet roles that you may have inadvertently put in your flight wash bags are also welcome. Total confidentiality will be maintained.

Type and amount of fuel used and supplier data.

Parts bought from other countries (we suspect there is hardly any as the Ravana Pushpaka Air was unique in the whole universe and Lanka was fully self sufficient as always)

Fleet sold by Ravana to other countries-there should be a abundant evidence around

If available credentials of Ravana’s teachers and masters.

All evidence should be sent before 30th July 2020. Yes in a week. As the election is nearing we need to receive all data before the purdha period. The research will be conducted by the Sri Lanka Military Archeological Resurrection Unit.

The following is to remind you, the reader, who may be already well versed in the history of the epic Ramayana. In this epic Ravana was portrayed as a demon king with ten heads, a musical virtuoso and a scholar. He had a soft spot for Sitha and abducts and imprisons her. Sitha was the wife of Prince Rama of Ayodhya in India (remember Modi and the Mosque of Ayodhya?) Not elaborated here as irrelevant to our research. Anyway, Sitha did not reciprocate Ravana’s advances which is of great sadness for our country but that is not the focus of our research either. Ravana’s Pushpaka fleet may have undertaken many honourable expeditions but sadly only remembered for the abduction of Sitha. We aim to disrupt this impression with the our own research.

Ramayana was initially written by Valmiki over 5000 years ago. This is also before the period of settlement of the current communities in Sri Lanka. This is also most likely before the development of current languages and religions of Sri Lanka. These are besides the point. Some parts of the epic were added at later stages therefore the epic contains internally contradictory stories (as this essay). It is not clear if the story is based on reality, partial reality or imagination. We in Sri Lanka believe that it was real. Different Researchers have put the date of Ramayana period from 5000 BCE to present day.

To our knowledge there are no photographic evidence of dominance of the airways by Ravana. However, a France based photographer has recorded characters from the epic Ramayana as late as 2017. It is unlikely that he would have documented the Ravana legacy as his documentation took place in India and not in Sri Lanka where Ravana was the king of. Despite being French he has a Tamil name and therefore we doubt if he would have cared to document anything pertaining to Ravana. In any event, we invite him to submit any evidence he may have about the dominance of Ravana’s air fleet. We also know of a London based artist of Sri Lankan Tamil origin who depicts outbound air traffic routes out of Lanka in his paintings on sheets of metal used for building aircrafts. We strongly suspect that he may have some research data on Ravana’s heritage of air dominance. We humbly invite him to submit his findings too.

We very much hope you will have some evidence of Ravana in your computer harddrives, basements or attics. In the absence of anything please make up something-anything and send to us. Our country respects facts but celebrates imagination.

Your work can be posted here or anywhere. Data will get to us.

Foot note: We do not agree with the Valmiki, Kamban or any other version of Ramayana. We may consider Dasharatha Jataka as it is a Buddhist version although not in Sinhala. We are committed to make our own version.

*Sabes Sugunasabesan is a multi media artist of Lankan origin living in UK.