Open Letter To The President: Mr. President, It’s Not Too Late!

The current state of our beloved nation could be broadly described as a story, a story that is excruciatingly painful to hear, watch and read. Whilst most stories have heroes and villains, today’s tragic drama seems to have only villains.
One might say that it is absolutely futile to engage in a conversation or activity to find out who is primarily responsible for this sorry state of our melancholic story. But as the incumbent ruler of the country, you simply cannot abdicate from your fundamental function of being answerable for its existence. Finding a remedy with the least amount of bitterness and pain for our country is obligatory on your part. Those in power today have to own the problem, and if they are able to find a lasting solution to the problems, they certainly can own the answers and solutions too. No member of Sri Lankan diaspora living in the United States of America will have any issue with who comes out the winner so long as the majority of our compatriots are satisfied with the proposed solution.
It is with that selfless belief and objective mindset that we are addressing this missive to you.
In our parliamentary democracy, politicians are elected to office once every four or five years. Those who win the elections form a government. With these elections being held in reasonable regularity, those elected to office mistakenly conclude that they would have to be accountable only at these elections. Given the fact that most of these elections are held in almost unidentifiable circumstances, and the eventual winners do emerge after making undeliverable promises and election pledges, one cannot repose an ounce of faith in these complicated elections.
But every now and then, there comes a time when the rulers are being held accountable well before those artificial due dates prescribed by the Elections Commissioner. Protesters at the Aragalapitiya (Galle Face Green) have made sure it is so. The time has arrived.
When in 2019, Mr. President, you were elected, the people of this country placed faith in no unambiguous measure in you. Today the economy is on its knees. There is anger and unrest on the streets. This can take us to a horrific and violent end which must be prevented. The pandemic and the war in Europe is not an excuse. The people on the streets hold you responsible for flawed policies and decisions, some of which you have admitted were wrong.
To mention a few:
- The tax policy that resulted in the loss of an enormous amount of local money to our treasury,
- Implementation of fertilizer policy, which resulted in an anticipated loss of harvests in paddy, tea, rubber, and coconut,
- Artificial maintenance of the rupee at a fixed rate
- Refusal to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
- Unbridled nepotism and corruption rose to a level never before seen by the people. This is an unpardonable crime.
The resultant Aragalaya that emerged all over the country, including in some remote rural areas, issued a direct challenge to the day-to-day affairs of the State and paralyzed the whole government machinery for almost a couple of months. As a direct consequence of this Aragalaya movement, Basil Rajapaksa, your younger brother, had to flee from his Ministry of Finance, and Mahinda, your elder brother, had to abdicate from the post of Prime Minister.
When the protesters cried for the removal of you from the Presidency, Mahinda from the Premiership, and the removal of all 225 MPs from the governing apparatus, it was more symbolic than literal. Any person who understands elementary civics understands that within the context of the current Constitution, removal of the President, the Chief Executive, is not a possible proposition unless and until an interim solution is found.
Nevertheless, given this backdrop, we are asking you to implement the following measures in order to establish at least a modicum of stability and a more assured path to economic recovery within a reasonably acceptable timeframe.
- Come before the people and declare that you shall introduce amendments to the Constitution ensuring total dissolution of executive powers that the current holder of the presidency enjoys
- All amendments shall be in line with the proposal presented by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).
- Announce that you shall leave office within a specific timeline, a maximum of six (6) months.
- Invite all party leaders and a group of representatives of the Aragalayawith a view to forming an all-party government for one year with no more than a fifteen (15) member Cabinet of Ministers.
- Call for General Elections at the end of this one-year period.
- There won’t be any necessity to call for Presidential Elections as the new President shall be merely a ceremonial President nominated by the ruling Party in the government.
You will note, Mr. President, that these proposals would definitely lend you a dignified exit strategy.
Accountability and Transparency are two pillars upon which shall rest the entire execution of political power. Drastic results of a cavalier system of governance are on wide display today, almost in every facet of the political life of the country. It is not too late for our men, women, and children to dream of brighter and more auspicious days. Should you choose to adopt the aforementioned ideals, a new story shall be written of our Motherland. Our unborn generations might remember you as a hero, not a villain. This is the story they shall wait to hear.
Signatories:
Senaka Abeywickrama – Engineer
Prabha Chandran – Accountant
Pradeep Gunaratne – Engineer
Dr. Nandi Jasentuliyana – Former Dep. DG/UN
Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara – Surgeon
Palitha Pelpola – Former PS/President & DG/MASL
Jayantha Puswella – Accountant/Entrepreneur
Darshan Sudharshan – Engineer
Dr. Stanley Wijesekera – Physician
Thiru / July 2, 2022
I cannot stop laughing at this missive:
This is like asking a mass-murderer and palace thief to do good for the people. Will he?
What is happening to the country is karma of continuing Sinhalese Buddhist tyranny on Tamils for 74 years; the irony is the hapless Tamils are suffering with the racist Sinhalese majority lead by their well-fed racist Mahanayakes.
54 billion dollar loan to defeat the Tamils’ fight for their rights has now resulted in the state begging for more loans to live, taking the arrogant Sinhalese also down with the Tamils.
ramona therese fernando / July 2, 2022
Nothing can be done if it is Karma. He will sit up there in personification of the curse for several decades.
ramona therese fernando / July 2, 2022
…..curse that will run for several decades and generations. He himself will be out in 4 months.
Nathan / July 2, 2022
Thiru, What is wrong with the appeal these men have made. Thank you.
Bert / July 2, 2022
Karma is a b!tch. It will show-up when you least expect. People in the north and east were denied Food, medicine, gas, etc for over thirty years. Even decent Sinhalese hid not raise their voice in protest when civilians mostly women and children were suffering. Knowing they did not have help from the rest of the country they learned to innovate and adopt for survival.
Today the whole country is getting the same treatment by the grace of god so they will realize the pain and suffering that innocent people went through.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiBg20VJup8
One of the thoughts that came to my mind when politicians homes were burnt was “Now they will realize the distress one goes through when ones dwelling is burnt and looted” Tamils went through this in late 70’s and early 80’s. Was anyone held accountable? Today 100’s are arrested and they want compensation to rebuild. LOL
Svenson / July 2, 2022
Yes Karma is a bitch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mkb3JnLl2-s You reap what you sow.
Native Vedda / July 2, 2022
Svenson
–
Thanks for the link.
Where is Sarath Fonseka’s Karava courtesy of giving proper burial or cremation to the deceased, especially to the war death warriors. VP (another Field Marshall) was let to rot in the north, or in the sea, ….. or fed to Gota’s pet shark.
Pandi Kutti / July 2, 2022
Hello my fake Viking, how is Sukkar Pappa? What are you reaping lots of sin from your hatred and reindeer meat for sukkar pappa? Oh my Viking Pappa, to me he was so wonderful. He found me on a beach and played with me all day.
hanchopancha / July 2, 2022
The countries and the NGOs who are charitable with cash and essential items are throwing good money after bad money. They never reach the most needed but end up with the same corrupt individuals. It is like putting on pampers to cure diarrhea.
RBH59 / July 2, 2022
I can’t go as a failed president, the people will be in depth trap after your term is finished. If you leave people are responsible if you leave late the blame will come to you for dragging and delaying the people view. If the President Take one step forward its only one step If All Sri Lankan takes one step forward ie 22 million will be in forward direction that’s what people need.
Simon / July 2, 2022
To the Signatories of this letter to the President:
Do you KNOW or EXPECT this President to accede to all that you have asked him to do? If “YES”, you are a party to POSTPONING and DENTING the “Aragalaya” campaign to CHASE him away soon.
If “NO” join the “Aragalaya” to GET RID of this “PISSU PORA” brought into “BEING” by the “Viyathmaga” -another body of Professionals like you, the “Saffron Clothed Brigade” and the “6.9 million” votes. That is the greatest service you could render to this country at this moment. Please invest all your skills in that struggle and “Postpone” writing “Open Letters”. We have read and know all that you say.
Ajith / July 2, 2022
Simon,
We all know that President Gotabaya and his regime should go now or later. However, it is also important that it is better to get rid of them without any damage to this country through whether with blood bath or further deterioration of economy by damaging public or private properties. Unless people start a peaceful campaign through sending letters or requests to the President, Prime Minister and all 225 parliamentarians, military, embassies, United Nations and protesting from village level. we should not blame the signatories and their effort to do at least some some steps to show that this regime should go.
Paul / July 2, 2022
I’ve heard there is a secret source
Of petrol known just to the Boss
But you don’t really care for Gota, do ya?
.
He brought the nation to it’s knees
The Amma runs, the Putha flees
The baffled king has just Wickramasinghe
.
Wickramasinghe, Wickramasinghe
Wickramasinghe, Wickramasiiiiiiiiinghe
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_NpxTWbovE
