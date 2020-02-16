Opposition Leader Sajith Bats For Gota – Throws Weight Behind Alleged War Criminal Shavendra Silva

Newly minted Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa continued to bat for the Gotabaya Rajapaksa Government yesterday by coming out strongly in support of Army Commander Shavendra Silva who was slapped with a travel ban by the United States on Friday for his involvement in war crimes during the final stage of the conflict in 2009.
In two tweets in sequence Premadasa claimed that the imposition of a travel ban on army commander Shavendra Silva and his immediate family was regrettable and unfortunate. “He is one of the heroic field commanders who spearheaded the national effort to eradicate terrorism” the new Opposition Leader said of the man accused of leading one of the army’s most brutal divisions in the final stage of the war. The 58 Division that Silva commanded has been accused of indiscriminate shelling of civilians in the No Fire Zone and extra-judicial killing of captives.
While it is unclear if Premadasa speaks for the UNP, he added that “all of us stand by him and his family at this hour of need. As a country we shall always stand with the war heroes that brought about an end to 30 years of terrorism.”
Neither of the tweets included a reference to the victims of Silva’s unit’s brutality over a decade ago – thousands of Tamils who voted in droves to elect Premadasa as President in November 2019. Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s performance in most of the North and East was abysmal, with the victor in the November election barely getting as many votes as his brother Mahinda did in 2005 and 2010. Since his election defeat Premadasa has been on an islandwide tour of the districts to thank his voters but is yet to step foot in the North and East where he won by the highest margins.
The travel ban against Sri Lanka’s highest ranking military officer – Lt. Gen. Silva is also acting Chief of Defence Staff – is the first time the world has taken action against a Government official for gross human rights abuses committed during the war.
But Colombo Telegraph learns that Premadasa’s support for Lt. Gen Silva dates back to August 2019 when President Maithripala Sirisena came under crushing pressure to avoid appointing the controversial military officer as commander of the army, replacing Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake.
While the bulk of the UNP stood against the appointment at the time, making private interventions to President Sirisena, Premadasa made a special effort to convince the then head of state that the appointment was fine by him. At the time Premadasa was staking a claim for the presidential nomination and waging war against his party leader and Sirisena’s bete noir, Ranil Wickremesinghe. Premadasa advocated strongly for Silva’s appointment as army chief because his wife Jalani and Silva’s wife Sujeewa Nelson were close friends. Mrs. Silva was a regular customer at the Jaal Salon owned by Premadasa’s spouse and also a dear friend of the couple. At the time, Silva used his wife’s UNP credentials to convince Premadasa and others in the Government that he was not a Rajapaksa associate and backer.
Premadasa who took up the position of Opposition Leader by vowing that he would “not play the role of a traditional opposition but support the Government to implement its policies” has remained true to his word. Earlier this month he stood by mutely while the Constitutional Council rubber-stamped Gotabaya Rajapksa’s appointment of Justice Nawaz, a judge who has been charge sheeted by the Bribery Commission on corruption charges as President of the Court of Appeal. He has refused to stand up agianst the Government’s witch hunts against his own MPs and former ministerial colleagues or speak one word for law enforcement officials who have been persecuted by the new regime for simply doing their jobs to investigate heinous crimes against journalists and civilians between 2005-2015.
Political circles are abuzz with speculation that President Rajapaksa is in possession of compromising material that could embarrass Premadasa and his family, which has won subservience from the new opposition leader. Authoritative sources told Colombo Telegraph that Premadasa was regularly in touch with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and uses Gotabaya backer and publisher Tiran Alles as an intermediary to the new president. (By Chinthika De Silva)
Latest comments
Nagalingam Ethirveerasingam / February 16, 2020
Premadasa’s position on S. Silva’s ban puts TNA who supported and got 80% of the Tamil votes for him in a questional position with respect to the impending Parliament election. Now TNA has to refrain from supporting any Sinhala political parties if it wants Tamil votes. SP will not get any significant number of Tamil votes. Nor will Ranil’s faction.
When USA banned S. Silva and family from entering USA, entry to UK may also be denied. GR and SS can test it. Will EU follow suit? The question now is, will USA begin listing others who committed war crimes for whom there is irrefutable evidence?
The question also arises whether GR and MR, who had command responsibility and who now have immunity because of their Presidency and Premiership be ever be able to visit USA and UK? If GR and MR react irrationally SL may face economic and trade sanctions not just from USA but also from UK and EU.
It is time for SL to begin implementing UNHCR resolution on war crimes and crimes against humanity instead of its irrational Defence that there were no commission of such crimes.
/
Tam Selva / February 16, 2020
From DS’s Gal Oya scheme to Gota’s 2020 army check points in NE and RW and MS’s fake feud and hide and seek last 5 years, which took minorities for a ride, Sinhalese are blindly united, even after killing 140,000 Tamils, for the cause of racist Sinhala Buddhists, bulldozing and trampling on minorities while feeding on Tamil/Muslim hard work.
What a shame. 140 000 Innocent children, elderly and sick were ruthlessly butchered in most cruel manner by this army, Tamils turned around and voted for this stupid, dumb rock. All these happened in a facebook era without a finger raised yet by IC. So this super dumb, O/L failed piece of rock, feel brave enough to say this. Same on you, son of Hema*
/
Amarasiri / February 16, 2020
Author Colombo Telegraph,
“Premadasa advocated strongly for Silva’s appointment as army chief because his wife Jalani and Silva’s wife Sujeewa Nelson were close friends. Mrs. Silva was a regular customer at the Jaal Salon owned by Premadasa’s spouse and also a dear friend of the couple. At the time, Silva used his wife’s UNP credentials to convince Premadasa and others in the Government that he was not a Rajapaksa associate and backer.“
Thanks for the tit bits.
In addition to appeasing the respective wives, Sajith Premadasa is trying to split the Para-Sinhala Para-“Buddhist “ vote, where close to 70 percent voted for the Rajapaksa Mafia.
Certainly, defeating the Para-Tamil separatists is applauded at whatever cost by the Para-Sinhala, and since Silva played a part in that despite the excesses, documented and claimed by the Para-Tamils and the other observers, including eyewitness, this is still water under the bridge. Both Para-Tamils and Para-Sinhala, need to move on.
The US is playing games, try to position itself to gain access to Sri Lanka for hegemony, for its own self-interest. The imbecile Tamils and Sinhala , mean IQ 79, cannot comprehend it.
Tigers certainly committed many war crimes. They are gone, but punished by the victors.
During WW2, many war crimes were commuted by the Allies, in addition to the horrendous war crimes, committed by the Nazis. Example is Dresden, Germany, in addition to Hamburg, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
/
Suranga / February 16, 2020
This is the other unscrupulous sly character. Not much of a difference from MR, RW or MS. When he was given the premiership by MS, he didn’t have guts to take it. He should have had courage to talk to RW, and accept it. It was not unconstitutional then. Had he taken it, many of the bad things could have been avoided. Then MS wouldn’t have gone bonkers, and wouldn’t have acted like a bull in the china shop after the rogue Prime Minister had to step down. Constitutional coup wouldn’t have happened. Easter attacks could have been avoided, 52 day rogue government wouldn’t have happened. What a lot of public funds have been wasted on all those stupid things. Then this man went to battle with RW asking for power. To gain cheap political gain, now he is batting for Gota. Have a spine to say that war crimes happened, admit it, and do the right thing and get it over with. Be a man without trying to hide behind GR. If not just keep the mouth shut without making any comment.
/