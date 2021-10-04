Pandora Papers: ICIJ’s Questions To Nirupama Rajapaksa & Thirukumar Nadesan

Former Sri Lanka Minister and a niece of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nirupama Rajapaksa’s name has been mentioned in Pandora Papers.
According to the ICIJ report Nirupama Rajapaksa and Nadesan together controlled a shell company they used to buy luxury apartments in London and Sydney, and to make investments. Nadesan set up other shell companies and trusts in secrecy jurisdictions, and he used them to obtain lucrative consulting contracts from foreign companies doing business with the Sri Lankan government and to buy artwork.
In 2018, one of the companies, Pacific Commodities, transferred 31 paintings and other South Asian art pieces to the Geneva Freeport, an ultra-secure warehouse where assets are not subject to taxes or duties.
In confidential emails to Asiaciti Trust, a Singapore-based offshore services provider, a longtime adviser of Nadesan’s put his overall wealth, as of 2011, at more than $160 million. ICIJ couldn’t independently verify the figure. Asiaciti Trust managed some of Nadesan’s offshore companies and trusts, with assets valued at about $18 million, according to an ICIJ analysis.
The questions below posed to both Nirupama Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan by the ICJI. They were failed to answer by September 20, 2021:
Questions for Nirupama Rajapaksa:
Documents we have seen show that from the early 1990s until early 2010s (during part of Sri Lanka’s conflict) you were a “controlling party” of Rosetti Ltd, an offshore company used to receive consultancy fees and buy properties in Sydney and London. Is this correct? What was your role in Rosetti?
Did you declare your ownership of Rosetti when you became a member of parliament, if required to do so by local law? Did you declare your ownership of the properties?
Did you disclose ownership of Rosetti to the government agencies that hired your company as a contractor? If no, why not?
Documents we have seen show you are one of the beneficiaries of the Pacific Trust, which holds a $51 million art collection. Is this accurate? If so, did you declare the trust to tax authorities, if required to do so by local law?
What was your role in the offshore companies and trusts set up by your husband Nadesan, namely Sri Nithi Trust, Pacific Trust, Pacific commodities, Pallene, Chalan Oil and Red Ruth Investments?
In a 2014 interview, you said “As women, we have better qualities than men and are more honest and are less vulnerable to bribes and corruption.” Can you elaborate on that please?
Questions for Thirukumar Nadesan:
A 2011 document we have seen says your family fortune amounts to 100 million pounds ($160 million) while, in 2017, the Sri Nithi Trust and the Pacific Trust combined held about $18 million in total. Is it accurate? What is the source of your wealth?
Documents we have seen show that you set up consultancy companies called Rosetti and Pacific commodities in Jersey, a known tax haven. The companies provided consultancy for government contracts in Sri Lanka. Why did you establish the companies offshore instead of incorporating them in Sri Lanka?
Your company Pacific Commodities Ltd. provided services to Sumitomo Corp, as well as to German company Contract GMBH. What was your company’s role? What type of consultancy did it provide? Did you use your political connections with the Rajapaksa family to obtain the contracts?
According to records, Rosetti was used to buy apartments in Sydney and London worth more than $4 million. Is this accurate? Why did you use a company to own properties instead of buying directly under your name?
Documents show you retrieved thousands of dollars in income from London property in cash – why cash?
Files show that in 2013 you applied for Cypriot citizenship, and that your children’s application was successful. Why did you apply? Did you obtain it?
Documents show that you own an art collection with 51 pieces, including artworks by Raj Ravi Varma and George Keyt, worth about $4 million, and that, in 2018, you moved it to the Geneva freeport — a tax free warehouse — using your Pacific Commodities company. Is it accurate? Why did you store it in the freeport? And why do you own it through an offshore company?
In 2015, you requested Asiaciti to send your documents via courier saying that your source of funds could be “challenged.” Can you please explain what you were concerned about?
In 2016, you were arrested and charged with embezzlement. Authorities alleged you acted as proxy for Basil Rajapaksa and helped him build a villa on your property in Malwana, using Rs. 250 million from public funds. How do you respond? What was the outcome of the investigation?
What’s your relationship with government officials: Basil, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
In an 2016 email to Asiaciti trust officers, you told them not to disclose information to a Dubai banker who was assisting you in opening a bank account for your company FP FZE. Why didn’t you want to provide details of your activity to the bank?
Files show that, from at least 2002 to 2007, your company Rosetti made annual $140,000 loans to Red Ruth Investments, another company of yours. Red Ruth then distributed the funds to your Cook Islands trust Sri Nithi and other shell companies. What was the purpose of those transactions? What was the source of those funds?
According to media reports, in 2018, Red Ruth was investigated by Sri Lankan authorities who found $22 million in a Hong Kong account associated with the company. What was the outcome of the investigation? What was the source of those funds?
Why did you choose known tax havens such as Jersey, the Cook Islands and Samoa to incorporate your companies and trusts?
Have you declared any of your companies and assets to the Sri Lankan authorities?
What was your wife’s role in all of your companies and trusts?”
Latest comments
leelagemalli / October 4, 2021
Dear senstive readers,
.
This country is made for thesurvival of the high criminals. It returned to them again, since GOOD governance is not understandable to the average. A rape victim would love to go after the perpetrators, srilanken people (majority) cant be without criminals.
No matter even if the last coin of the poor people are sucked, MAHINDA Rajapkshes and his bastard sons are held above altar…. , people would not say anything against them. In any other llike minded country, people would line up to tear off them into pieces. … but senses are permament impaired in our people by media mafia men work for high criminal politicians.
This is well studied by Rajapakshes criminals from the day one. We talk of lack of energies for the future in our island. But I believe, Lightning will be a threat to the country as a retribution for all what these criminals and their supporters deliberately made…… but wearing SATAKAYA and pirithnoole also around their penises.
–
The crime investigations based on Gampaha palace , if did properly. would have been mroe than enough to corner…. KING of money launderers, but srilanken courts failed to do the job… , alleged criminal Basil et al. what happened ? Why do srilanken judges and lawyer community stay mum today ? Why all others dont seem to utter a single word against these high criminals.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edqF6boNwOk
–
Why dont they expose their assets, collected wealth in the US of which they are citizens yet today ?
–
If SRILANKEN public sector did their job to the best, not a single AUDITOR general has chased on the issues so far ? All these men and women have something in common …. srilanken pig genes.
.
/
hanchopancha / October 4, 2021
LM. I can name six judges who issued orders not based on the material facts of cogent evidence pegged firmly laid down to ground without a fraction of an iota of doubt in court. Instead they got paid handsomely to turn fiction to facts and facts to fiction. Not one Srilankan dared to question the corrupt justice system because the BASL is in the thick of it.
/
hanchopancha / October 4, 2021
Let Glory be to our Hero, Hon. Mr. Ranjan Ramanayake presently serving a term of RI for calling the Spade the Spade. Down with the corrupt justice system.
/
justice / October 4, 2021
Pandora can go fly a kite.
All with average intelligence, save money for a rainy day and for the future of themselves and their dependents. This is human nature.
It is HOW they collect it, is the question. This happens the world over.
If there is a law to explain wealth, it should apply equally to all. Is there such a law? If so, who enforces it?
How many politicians have declared/accounted for their wealth?
The intelligent collector survives and lives well.
The Nadesans appear to collect divine protection as well. So do all who visit places of worship.
/
ReginaldShamalPerera / October 4, 2021
……………… In any other llike minded country, people would line up to tear off them into pieces. …….
I have to agree with you on this. If such nepotism happened in America, there would be blood on the streets. But Sri Lankan cowards would not dare any dissent against any government be it GR’s or Ranil’s.
The JR and Premadasa regimes made sure that the prospect of any future revolt was nullified with the way they crushed the dissenters. They paved the way for looters like the GR/MR family to go about with their family business.
/
chiv / October 4, 2021
Regi, admire to know the difference between right and wrong, unlike the guy who goes by the name Justice. Who doesn’t have average intelligence to know the difference between saving and looting. There are enough banks to deposit savings why a off shore shell company?? Dont know which is more disgusting?? The news or the enabling comment. By the way nice picture, the duo walking out of a temple, doing puja after a grand theft.
/
Simon / October 4, 2021
Dear LM; I was about to give that link and you did it well in time. Thanks.
Now is the time again to take our memories to that “LOSS OF ROYAL SWARD” from the S/L Museum during GR’s tenure of office as the Defense Secretary. Several “Suspects” were arrested and waiting for trial. Among the suspects was an “Eye Witness” who was to give evidence on the “Lost Royal Sward”. Now take back your memories of the “Prison Riots” that broke out and how “GR” sent a “Death Squad” and “CALL OUT” the names of remanded prisoners and shot them dead. Among the “Killed” was this “Eye Witness”.
Any connection to “Pacific Commodities” that “31 Arts and Arts Pieces” that have been stored in “Geneva Freeport”? This company belongs to “Thiru Nadesan” – the husband of Nurupama- the “NICE” of “GR”. Now, it would very interesting to find whether that “Royal Sward” “LOST” from S/L Museum is among the “Art Pieces”? There are very many “DOTS” in this “Roberry” (Ali Baba & Forty Thieves) to connect and make the “TRUE” picture. It will emerge soon.
/
davidthegood / October 4, 2021
Nadesan and Nirupama, Could you both please bring most of your money to our Port City which allows it and release to the government to save our nation from bankrupcy with poor people having ability to live thereby. You don’t know how much you will be blessed, knowing that you have to leave it all behind someday and be parted from it anyway. Come on build this nation which birthed you for a good purpose. Others will follow.
/
Simon / October 4, 2021
Dear LM & All Readers: Pl. see the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6q8Lf8YaHE
Please be aware of this “Royal Roberry Group” that rules the country and HOW and to WHAT extent it siphon off the country’s wealth.
/
Ashan / October 4, 2021
All good questions for which there will either be no answers, or evasive answers.
We have corruption at the HIGHEST LEVELS in this country, the tone has been set at the top, and the families and cronies of our President and Prime Minister, have fleeced us as we are struggling as a country. I guess their supporters will as usual point to crooked leaders in other countries to justify these crimes, and life will continue for Sri Lankans, while it is the common man who has to struggle, starve, stand in long lines, handle the shortages, while these crooks live the good life, and enjoy their ill gotten gains here and abroad.
You can be sure money has been laundered, stashed in tax free havens, houses and properties have been illegally bought in other countries, including the US, UK, and even Dubai, and while this country falls, these crooks will get away with all crimes, and the Aiyah’s and Malli’s and their families would have amassed Billions of Rupees, enough to last for the next few generations. The Rajapaksas will solidify their power, and we will have no brace ourselves and be prepared to live in a monarchy like North Korea.
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / October 4, 2021
Since corruption is endemic in the Sri Lankan psyche, people with no opportunity to be corrupt can only complain with jealousy. Smart Sri Lankan citizens are all clever at robbing, stealing, skullduggery, con art, deceit and sometimes thuggery. The others are mere fools who are honest and ignorant. How is that for a point of view?
/
deepthi silva / October 4, 2021
In the picture Nadesan is in pure white with red ‘pottu” . His gods must be impressed with his purity.
We know Nirupuma is just the front, she never made money, has no mind for finances, only messed around on the political stage thanks to our culture of family politics.
Nadesan is keeping the Rajapakse money, he is the shrewd courier of their black money
He is also a close friend of RW.
Gods must be very confused about their devotees in this island !
/
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 4, 2021
1) My urging then CBSL Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy to determine LEGITIMACY of offshore accounts in tax havens held by Sri Lankans named in the Panama Papers, which included his erstwhile colleague Krishan Balendra on the director board of JKH fell on deaf ears.
2) Coomaraswamy had the audacity to cite the new Foreign Exchange Act No. 12 of 2017 introduced by the Yahapalana government to JUSTIFY INACTION:
3) “The time period prescribed by the Foreign Exchange Act No. 12 of 2017 to conclude investigations under ECA expired on 19.05.2018 as stipulated in the Foreign Exchange Act No 12 of 2017. These investigations also lapsed on that date.”
4) https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/is-rerun-by-sjbs-yahapalanists-another-sham/
5) The new Act became effective when Dr. Coomaraswamy was CBSL Governor.
6) The Yahapalana State Minister of Finance at that time was now SJB stalwart Eran Wickramaratne who is now very concerned about money laundering.
Amrit Muttukumaru
/