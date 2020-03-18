Party Politics Of A Pandemic 

By Sarath de Alwis –
“...since the order of the world is shaped by death, mightn’t it be better for God, if we refuse to believe in Him and struggle with all our might against death, without raising our eyes towards the heaven where He sits in silence?” ~ Albert Camus
Yesterday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressed the nation. He outlined measures taken to combat and contain the Covid-19 virus.
He entreated all Sri Lankan to cooperate with the government in the superintendence and mitigation of the threat.
People should avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Decisions of the government must address multiple issues. Parts of the country faced a drought and drinking water had to be provided. Agricultural produce should reach the market while producers received a reasonable reward. Prices of essential foods should be affordable. Government services had to be uninterrupted and efficient.
After securing his presidential mandate, he was compelled to function with a minority government. The predecessor Government had not presented a budget. He had to rely on a ‘Vote on Account.’
Hence there was no money to pay for fertilizer, medicine and numerous other necessities.
To make good on the promises he made, he needed a government with a stable majority. Therefore, I dissolved parliament at the first opportunity calling for fresh elections. I implore you to endorse the leadership of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, arguably the most endearingly acceptable leader and provide me with a stable government for me to deliver on my mandate. The President concluded with the reassuring declaration “Today this country which is yours and mine is safe.”
I listened to the President on ‘YouTube’ late last night. To be honest I expected a nuanced articulation of methods and measures to restore public confidence in our ability to meet the crisis. I was disappointed. I am appalled.
Although I did not vote for him, I was glad that Gotabaya Rajapaksa was our president when Corona hit our shores.
The prompt deployment of defense personnel to handle logistics and enforcement of quarantine imperatives was reassuring. The steady directives from medical professionals demonstrated that science had taken precedence over tribal chants and voodoo cures.
In this eerie locked-up mode, my mind roamed all over while I waited to hear our ‘strong man’ President. All though I have written plenty opposing his politics and his quest for the presidency I was happy that he was the president in this hour of the pandemic peril.
What would have happened if whoever who ate porcupines and armadillos, decided to devour them in early 2019 instead of late 2019 and early 2020?
The very thought is mindboggling.
The 19th Amendment would have become an indefensible constitutional aberration. Prime Minster Wickremesinghe would have appointed a committee of UNP lawyers to probe the virus. President Sirisena would have outsmarted him by appointing a Presidential Commission.
The Prime minster would have appeared before the commission and insisted that before dealing with the Coronavirus we should investigate the bubonic plague.
Virus clusters would have found refuge in sea front Penthouses. Virologists would be debating whether candidates for clinical trials of the vaccine should be through public auction or private placement.
The bloody pandemic would have turned in to a perpetual fiasco and only a forensic audit would have unearthed the cabriole microbes.
No thank you. No thank you. For the time being, I was content with the soldier President who won a majority of the majority in saddle. After all, the nation was gripped in existential despair. Inanities such as inclusivity and right to dissent could wait for another day.
Then I listened to the President.
When I heard about Dhal and Canned fish as soothers to fight the pandemic I was truly boxed in bewilderment.
I did not know whether to laugh or cry.
Then I heard the appeal for a stable parliamentary majority under the unequivocally adored Mahinda Rajapaksa, I made up my mind. I cried.
Events on this kind of world scale don’t come every day. When such calamities are met with ‘Parippu and Tin Malu’ what else can one do but to cry?
Today the people are watching in silence. Sooner than later the virus will hit the slums and shantytown in the Indian subcontinent. It is then that we will realize that we were watching two trains hurtling towards each other on a single track.
The argumentative South Asians are not tamed by a five-thousand-year-old civilization that regards conformity the all-embracing virtue of their society. The sub-continent will not respond with the versatility of the Chinese.
The scoundrels of Sri Lankan origin who evaded quarantine formalities on arrival are the argumentative type.
Eventually a vaccine will be developed. But not before the virus invades the shanty towns and slums in the adjoining sub-continent.
The corona virus does not discriminate between patriots and traitors. It doesn’t spare fools and infect only crooks. It will not find Dravidians more enticing than descendants of Ravana or ‘Helas’ carrying Indo-Aryan gnomes.
All citizens must sidestep and leave behind ideological, cultural, spiritual and tribal distinctions.
Hoteliers are worried about empty rooms and cashflows. There is a demand for rescheduling or moratoriums on repaying bank loans. Whose problems, are they?
It was public cash in the banks that sustained the stock market. Now the stock market is shut. Why? Because stock market valuations belong in the moon and has no relationship to our productive capacity on earth. It was ‘Api’ who kept ‘thopi ‘on the merry go round. We build Hotels with funds from our pension funds. We subsidize the national carrier to bring holiday makers on lower than cost prices to fill those hotels.
What the Virus crisis has exposed is a universal truth applicable to all lands and people who adopted market economics that became fashionable in the eighties.
It resulted in a universal trend. It systematically implemented upward redistribution of social wealth to a privileged financial oligarchy.
The corona virus must be contained. We must not underestimate the enormity of the threat or the magnitude of the task of resolving it.
The battle to contain the viral menace should not be made a manipulative tool to trivialize ongoing judicial inquiries in to rip-offs in buying aircraft, swindling of sovereign bonds and dark money trails of dubious diplomats.
babalawathie mudunkotuwa / March 18, 2020
I wonder why he said – ” ape pawata bombawalin ithriwuna – for our bad luck, we were escaped by the bombs”. May well, be, he is hinting, that he cant do the job with his brother s henchmen. Gotler came to power promising to do various things… making wonders, but today, he has proved, that he failed to cancell ” thomian match”. HI HI :::: most famous hik hik…. but nothing he has done sofar, to be praised with ” WOW effect”.
Let me recap:
This man himself visited RMV, but what progress he made there – reports say nothing.
This man himself visited BIA and the mafia areas carried out in that vicinity – but what progress he made there, nothing.
He could not even interfere his brother s agendas allowing all BPs – high criminals with much high allegations for high crimes- nevertheless allowed to be the nominees for the upcoming GE.
I think … Gota has proved, that HE IS JUST A LEADER who came through blatant lies made by LANKEN media mafia. So long even if a DOWN syndrome patients would stay UNTURN or silent, others would feel that he could be more intelligent.
/
rama / March 18, 2020
Of course Gotler has been lying through his teeth he did not even have the guts to tell the Sri Lankan people the magnitude of the Corona Virus infection,it is only now the truth is coming out in dribs and drabs.He lied to Modi on one side and to China on the other and tried to take the Americans on a ride but failed,he is definitely not a leader nor even a follower. He should honorably step down he is just a waste of time in SL politics . He has absolutely no knowledge even on foreign affairs, his army cohorts are a bunch of uneducated,undesirable thugs who are adding more fuel to the fire.
/
Jehan / March 18, 2020
He has done well up to now, he must stop the monks from having festivities and making a big party in Adams peak. We need a leader to tell all to behave or go to jail. No exceptions. After this is over festivities can began.
We don’t need an election, we need good healthcare, not hugging ministers of virus infected Chinese.
This behavior made us look like fools.
/
Shamil / March 18, 2020
All the corrupt politicians in all the parties – UNP, SLFP, PP, TNA, SLMC fear the people and voters because now the people are aware of the big ticket corruption in these parties.
Corona is a bio-weapon – and there are probably stocks in the fortress like US embassy in Colombo to be released on Easter Sunday 2020, just as the CIA and Saudi funded IS staged Easter carnage last year.
Meanwhile the corrupt political establishment off all parties , headed by the US citizen first family of Sri Lanka, want to post pone elections using the Corona panic NOT pandemic as an excuse.
They are scared to face the people! Long live Miracle of Modayas!
/
Shamil / March 18, 2020
Sarath, please do not panic.
Corona is a FAKE Pandemic, to cover up D. Trump’s hybrid and biological warfare against China, trigger de-globalization and attack Asian economies – to make America Great again.
Conona virus dies in hot climates, and came late to South Asia – only after Trump came and went – and will not transmit well in hot climates unless a new strain is developed. Better that Sri Lankans get a mild version in this hot season and develop immunity rather than panic and shut down the economy!
Australian virologist have mapped the disease path. Only 20 percent are serious, most people recover fast or are asyptomatic. No need to panic at all!
More people die of normal flu than corona virus, which is global hype and spreads in cold climates during flu season
/
Leelagemalli / March 18, 2020
Yes the question arises, if a president who fails to cancell a school-cricket match, how on the earth be able to bring any tangible changes to the prevailing highly corrupted nation ?
But in a country, reptiles be believed to have brought RELICs to Kelaniya, light radiations set on higher structures such as the Dagabas, Temple structures are interpreted as “buddha’s radiations”, not knowing the basics of the basics in this life, how would they ever be able to come up with any catastropies.
:
Not because the bugger are able, but where there is higher temperatures and ones with eating patterns based on hot food (spicy), the levels reported about COVID-19 CASES are yet lower. But if those poor nations such as black africa would be attacked by COVID-19, the bell curve would never be able to be flattened, but millions would die within days.
:
/
Ranil BondScamSinghe / March 18, 2020
Obviously Gota did not try hard to cancel the Royal Thomian, but merely asked them to do it. He thought good sense will prevail. But the Royal-Thomian types think that the virus will not hit them – or, even if it hits them, only 3-4% get to serious illness!! But they didn’t realize that they can’t fly to Singapore to get treatment.
/
Sam Fernando / March 18, 2020
Even if we stood against Rajakashes, I thought Gota would be other way around. This was under my mind.
Now I see, that Gota is almost like a SIRISENA NUMBER II:
Payagala lebbe would behave better than this caricature GOTA.
–
BPs, see, how POWERLESS Gota has turned out to be.
/
Amarasiri / March 18, 2020
Mr. Sarath de Alwis,
“Events on this kind of world scale don’t come every day. When such calamities are met with ‘Parippu and Tin Malu’ what else can one do but to cry? “
“Today the people are watching in silence. Sooner than later the virus will hit the slums and shantytown in the Indian subcontinent. It is then that we will realize that we were watching two trains hurtling towards each other on a single track.“
Thanks for your article.
The most of the focus should have been in the Coronavirus pandemic, and what each and ever citizen should be doing to protect themselves.
Unfortunately, due to self-interest, he probably thought this us what the imbeciles, mean IQ 79 wanted to hear,
Pathetic. Do they all prostrate to monks? One monk wants to go on with the butterfly mountain pilgrimage. School boys wanted to have the Royal-Thomian cricket match. It was all right with the President, Gon Rajapaksa.
/
Champa / March 18, 2020
This is more of a political speech than an address by a leader of a country amidst the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
According to him, the situation in Sri Lanka is not serious.
At the time of President’s speech, there were 38 infected people.
Now it has gone up to 51.
I wonder how many more should be infected for the President to take the corona outbreak serious.
What is more irritating is the politicians handing over nominations and government Ministers holding media briefings to talk about the election, as if Sri Lanka has zero infected people.
Over 2200 people are in quarantine centres while another similar number is evading quarantine.
Upto now there are 51 corona patients, including a baby and teenagers.
To my utter dismay, the Sri Lankan President doesn’t think the situation is serious as he is all out to hold the general election to gain more powers.
For the sake of all innocent citizens in Sri Lanka, the majority of which have no voice as the Parliament is also dissolved prematurely, I urge Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization to personally intervene to request the Sri Lankan President to postpone the general election so that he and his government have time, space and mind to focus on the seriousness of the rapidly developing COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. Thank you.
/
✍Fahim Knight / March 18, 2020
Good unbiased article , like I responded to an earlier comment from another article , everyone deserves appreciation of what is rightfully due to them.
Yes Thank heavens our President today is HE.Gotabaya Rajapakshe.
It is not a matter of being inconsistent or insinsincere
when you call a spade a spade , for which I been accused to of even being a fraud.
It is racists and bigots who hide under various cover ups who find it hard to accept people who are candid and judicious when they express themselves be it critical or praises .
Thank you for the wonderful article appreciating The sincere efforts of our dear President .
May he be blessed with good health and long life
He is already winning many hearts and next Election am sure the good lot of The UNP will become part of his government, same like how many from other parties recognised LKY’s PAP and joined him and why not ?
If it will serve The Country and people….
/
Ubhaya de Silva / March 18, 2020
/
meer / March 18, 2020
This uneducated, uncultured, rascal is NOT a leader. Our Excellunacy is an American citizen and is NOT qualified to lead the grass eating voters who voted for him. The sooner the Rajafucksha Group of Companies are wiped out the better!
/
babalath appu / March 18, 2020
Athana methana natana rathana is ultra angry with this BP.
–
I thought Gota would be a good leader, but proved the nation that his penis is stolen by his brother and their thugs.
–
Any leader that would react without party biasedness… for sure, people would line up behind him… now it is becoming …. uncultured would never become real leaders.
/
Leelagemalli / March 18, 2020
You are dead right…. waiting PIG might fly would be similar if Gota would become a real good leader.
/
✍Fahim Knight / March 18, 2020
@meer
“I disapprove what you say , but I will defend you to death your right to say it”
By.
Beatrice Evelyn Hall
From The friends of Voltaire’s
/
justanotherfool / March 18, 2020
There are bigger problems waiting to implode in Sri Lanka than the virus itself.
/
rbh / March 18, 2020
Today this country which is yours and mine is safe,
Now we need infringing virus monitoring intelligent Some Claim that it is a Zoonotic disease, and all items to checked with quality inspected label, & transmission of respiratory viruses, Hand to eye mouth ie face-to-face care, when mother with infant Set a dress code or identify a institutional framework to address healthcare policy concerns in unambiguous terms. not followers to blame all their problems on other people – and to hate other people. & The 19th Amendment there’s been a filibuster.
/
dayal / March 18, 2020
all these are useless talk. can u expect anything more than what u heard. shortage of experts to advice or not prepared to listen to others.
-dayal
/
Douglas / March 18, 2020
Sarath de Alwis: You are glad that this man is the President, reason being that both ex President and PM were such pains in the ass. In the same way you would have heard and know my Jamis Maama of the village bakery (near my house) telling me : “Mahattaya, Meka Hariyata Kehi Gani Deela Hotu Gani Gatta Vagai”. Just listen to his “Plea” for a “Stable Government” under the strengths of Mahinda Rajapakse. He cries, that there is no “Budget” and that is why the Parliament was dissolved to get a “Stable” Government to carry on his work. I do not wish to go on to further details of that “Speech”. If you have time, please listen to the Address to the Nation on March 16th by the PM of Canada. He has a “Minority Government”. Does he refers to that “Political Instability” he is faced with at this moment of a National Crisis. He stands “TALL” in announcing the measures that would be in place to assure the Nation’s “SAFETY”. That “19th Amendment” is an obstacle to your President. There is no “Budget” for him to work. Yesterday he signed an agreement for a “Loan” of $ 500 from China. Under “19th” he could not get rid of the AG and appoint “CJ” to scuttle the on going court cases against his cohorts , including his cousin Udayanga. So he appointed a “Presidential Commission” and “Directed” it to take over all “FILES” of those “High Profile” cases from the CID , thinking that it would help his cohorts. NO. That did not work, because the “Judiciary” intervened and AG stood “TALL” and blasted his intentions. That is why the “19th” is “Waha Kaduru” (Bitter) to him. Leaving all that aside, I despise this President for making use of a “CRISIS”- COVID 19″. to ask for “STABLE” Government (aiming at 2/3rd majority) to get rid of the “19th” and establish a “DICTATORSHIP” with the “Military” at apex at all levels of Governing.
/
Thondamany / March 18, 2020
Now that he is at the helm, let him do it his way.
Stop the crap and the insults. It will not take anyone anywhere at this juncture.
/
Buddhist / March 18, 2020
When I heard the speech of Gota, I got the feeling that it was an election propaganda speech for the benefit of Pohottuwa. A President in his inaugural speech said he is the President of all, but in this speech he appeared as the President of the party Pohottuwa.
Under Gota important ministries and departments are being swallowed by Ministry of Defense, which does not have a Minister but a Deputy and a Secretary. All powers are being brought under one person Sharvendra who is accused by UN as a human rights violator. I begin to wonder Rajapakse knowing well that there is a strong possibility of Pohottuwa loosing the elections, Gota is gradually trying to consolidate power under the armed forces so that he can activate what he could not do when Mahinda lost the Presidential election, i.e Military take over of the Government and suspend the constitution. He tried once before but failed as the then Commander of Army did not agree to it. In every speech he makes he also talks about the present constitution.
I am also shocked to see all sorts of Poojas are being held in Pansal with the support of politicians such as Gammanpilla. Even if 5 monks get together and if one of them have the virus then they are going to carry it and spread it to the others and also carry to their residences and spread it to other monks, not mentioning public who attend these events. Why places of worship have not been banned/closed, as all religions believe God is every where (although in Buddhism there are no Gods) why still keep places of worship open?
I am also shocked to note that the police today have the time to investigate non Pohottuwa politician’s statements on Corona but cannot catch Karanagoda who is walking around freely, even sitting next to the Secretary of Defense and attending events where the President himself is present.
/
JD / March 18, 2020
Sri Lankan politics. Only the sabotage,, they like. Even the so-called journalists, so-called comeents like negative and destructive approach. Instead using, this approach, why don’t you people contest the election. It is just feeding venom to grab a buck.
It is simply stupid approach. You can draw any kind of blood from people depending on the approach. So, why don’t you see positive as positive are instead of talking negative on every thing. This is very NASTY writing, no politics there.
/
justanotherfool / March 18, 2020
Looks like this supposed ‘virus crisis’ is a blessing in disguise for the president. Just imagine the powers he be gifted with. How easy is it for the government to control people, using an invisible ‘threat’, all supposedly for their own good?
Wonder why there was no similar reaction to Dengue that kills so many people every year?
/
CondemnedLizaPriceless / March 18, 2020
It is COMMUNAL politics during a pandemic and global crisis. who cares about others in the country. If don;t have cake, they can die and we will guarantee their trip to hell is what this government is about. Now that the Ananda Nalanada battle of the rowdies, and also the Roy-Tho thamasha of the elitist blues’ are behind us, everything can now get lock down except for the Bradby and the general elections. This is the best time to exterminate not only the virus but all the demonic forces and fronts that brought these Neo Fascist PIGS into power with the blessing of the the Mahanayaka PIMPS, saffron robed foot soldiers and thugs. I ask the people affected by this “pandemic” to only fumigate the surfaces that’s the ‘virus’ can reside or mutate but also help exterminate the pigs and cull their thugs from the land. Let’s take this opportunity to get rid of both extremes. The virus at least will stay dormant with an expiry date on it but these criminals are trying to stay for a lifetime. This is a danger we need to end and must not allow by a peoples revolt. Civil discourse will not matter to these pigs who only understand violence. The terminator himself needs to be TERMINATED from the phase of the earth beginning now.
/
Douglas / March 18, 2020
Sarath de Alwis: Today Canada PM spelled out a “Relief Package” amounting to $ 82 BILLION to the People and Businesses. That is equal to “3% of the GDP”. He doesn’t have a “Budget” as required by your “President” . A question was raised by the Media, as to how he is doing that without “Fiscal Authority” to spend that much. The “REPLY” the PM gave must be an “Ear Piercing” and a “Kane Shot” to your President. He (PM of Canada) said ” I have “SPOKEN to All the OPPOSITION and the SENATE. There is CONSENSUS that we must move swiftly to help the PEOPLE and BUSINESSES and that allocation will be approved and more if the NEED arises. That “RELIEF PACKAGE” is too many to be spelled out here; but it can be reached on internet. In short, it said “NO CANADIAN” need WORRY over daily sustenance and up-keep of their families. That “Speech” came out today is something that should be a “KNOCK” on the “HEADS” of the S/L Authorities (President, Government & Bureaucrats comprised of “Speech Writers) and will TEACH them HOW to act in a “CRISIS”. Remember, there is NO, “TASK FORCE” headed by an Army Commander; instead a there is in place a “Civilian Government” headed by a PM (not a President) who “COORDINATES” with all “Authorities” who are at the APEX , tasked with handling the Crisis. In announcing, this PM , DID NOT ask to REPLACE his “MINORITY” with a “MAJORITY” Government. Your “President’ must be told: “DON’T ENGAGE IN DIRTY POLITICS WITH A HIDDEN AGENDA; but WORK to PROVIDE SAFETY (socially & economically) and STABILITY in the Country.
/
Plato. / March 18, 2020
CHAMPA.
I fully endorse your comment above. I could not have said it better!
/