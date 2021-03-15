PCoI Report Distorts References To Islam & Muslims

By Latheef Farook –

References made to Islam and Muslims in the report of the presidential commission which probed into 21 April 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and killings were distorted and misleading. It reflects the views of the United States led European-Israeli, Indian RSS front BJP, war mongers’ global anti-Muslim campaign to justify their atrocities on Muslims.

To understand the PCoI report one needs to know about the first ever organized anti-Muslim campaign in the island.

In the recent history, the devastating campaign poisoning Sinhalese minds against Muslims, began in the aftermath of the defeat of the LTTE in May 2009 when the government opened the country to Israel and India’s BJP- sworn enemies of Islam and Muslims.

Israelis and the BJP were here not because they love Sri Lanka, but because of their sinister evil agendas to divide communities and destabilize the country using racist elements. These divisive forces are part of a very powerful Islamophobia industry

In many of my articles I predicted that with the presence of Israel and BJP, it was matter of time before a violent campaign begins against Muslims using Sinhala racist elements-politicians, businessmen, professional and sadly even monks.

Most people in the island, fed by local media which blindly follows anti-Muslim western media, remain clueless about their agendas and thus was exploited to poison Sinhalese against Muslims.

The vicious campaign was so effective that today Sinhalese were made to believe the so called threat of Islam and Muslims. Communities are divided, country in turmoil and the people suffer while politicians flourish with patriotic slogans.

To understand the ongoing global Islamophobia and western conspiracies against Muslims in the island one needs to understand the conspiracies of British and French imperial powers in the Middle East since early last century.

At the turn of the 20th century, the entire Middle East and North Africa were under the rule of Turkey’s Ottoman Empire. During World War 1, between Jul 28, 1914 and Nov 11, 1918, Ottoman Empire was defeated and the Middle East and North Africa were brought under British-French control.

These two colonial powers together with the Zionist Jews signed a secret pact – Sykes-Picot Agreement on 19 May 1916- and divided Middle East into smaller states under their control.

Most of the Middle East including Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states were brought under British control while France took control over most of North Africa and Lebanon. This also included countries such as Libya, Tunisia, and Morocco, Algeria and several predominantly Muslim and non-Muslim countries alike all over Africa.

Britain and France installed corrupt and secular puppets as rulers in the newly created states to obediently serve them. Their task was to ensure that Islam never emerge as a political force. This situation continues a century later to date.

Simultaneously Britain, France and Zionist Jews wanted to set up a separate Jewish state in Palestine after evicting Palestinians from their traditional homes and lands in violation of all moral and legal principles.

As part of this conspiracy Palestine was brought under British Mandatory Authority in 1917, paving the way for Jewish migration. Palestinians resisted. Zionist Jews formed terror brigades such as Hagana, Stern, Irgun and Zvai Leumi led by Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir and Ariel Sharon and committed massacres of Palestinians

They were the godfathers of terrorism in the Middle East. They forced Palestinians to flee to refugee camps in neighboring countries. Israel was created in 1947 in the heart of the Middle East to ensure the region remains in turmoil enabling British and French imperial powers to loot the region’s wealth.

When Britain started seeking the support of Arab rulers to create Israel, Abdel Aziz, a minor tribal ruler in Central Arabia, became an active collaborator. Sharif Hussein, Ottoman Empire governor in Hejaz which included holy cities of Make and Medina, vehemently opposed. The British and Zionist Jews, bribed Abdel Aziz with money and weapons and got him to attack and overthrow Sheriff Hussein.

With that the caliphate, which has been the rallying point for Muslims worldwide, was wiped out and the British, French and Jewish control over the region was established. Abdel Aziz was allowed to continue with his Wahhabism –a distorted version of Islam.

As part of this conspiracy Britain and France joined by Israel and US demonized Islam and Muslims. This included Muslim scholars such as Hassan Al Binna, Mohamed Qutb, Amina Qutb, Yusuf Qardawi and Moulana Abu Ala Maudi and Sheikh Yassin were all projected as extremists and associated with violence.

They took every effort to crush rise of Islam as a force.

For example when late Ayatollah Khomeini toppled pro-western Shah and declared an Islamic republic in Iran, US, Europe, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Gulf sheikhs got together and put forward Saddam Hussein to invade and triggered the Gulf war. The war killed more than a million Iraqi and Iranian soldiers and caused billions of dollars of destruction.US-European Israeli weapons manufacturers flourished.

In the wake of the war US Ambassador in Baghdad April Gaspie tricked President Saddam Hussein to invade Kuwait and triggered the Kuwait crisis. Under the guise of freeing Kuwait, US led European war mongers invaded Iraq and caused considerable destruction in Iraq besides killing hundreds of thousands.

In the first ever general election in Algeria in December 1991, FIS, which blended Islam with politics -won the largest majority. However armed forces, backed by France and Arab tyrants’ crushed popular movement and installed a secular military regime after killing around 180,000 Muslims.

US led war mongers imposed crippling sanctions on Iran for trying to develop nuclear facilities. However no such action against Israel which is reported to be possessing around 300 nuclear weapons.

In the midst came the 9/11 tragedy in New York, described as an inside job involving American FBI and Israel’s Mossed. It was used as a launching pad to start global campaign against Islam describing Muslims all over as terrorists.

Within 24 hours United States accused Al Qaeda of bombing WTC and began bombing Afghanistan and turned that war battered country into wasteland. Slaughtering innocent people and destroying a country is no concern for these so called champions of human rights and freedom.

Thus the US led west replaced Soviet Union with Islam and Muslims to unleash organized campaign of Islamophobia which is a multibillion dollar industry justifying violence against Muslims worldwide.

Then came the US invasion of Iraq, falsely accusing Saddam Hussein of manufacturing weapons of mass destruction and destroyed that almost developed country where people enjoyed a happy and peaceful life. Millions of Iraqis were driven to refugee camps where most of whom still languish.

According to reports more than 65 billion dollar worth of gold was looted.

During the Arab uprising, Egyptians voted to power, Islamic Brotherhood led by Mohamed Morsi, in a free and fair elections for the first time in 60 years. Saudis and their Israeli, US and European collaborators got together and toppled the regime and installed tyrant Abdel Fattah Sisi. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait spent eleven billion dollars to create artificial shortage of food and fuel leading to popular uprising which overthrew Mohamed Morsi.

In the midst US-Europe and Israel turned Syria and Libya, two most developed countries, into killing fields and robbed them of their oil wealth, gold and cash.

It was with Saudi’ connivance that former President Donald Trump handed over Jerusalem to Israel. Implementing US-European-Israeli agenda, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi’ bombed Yemen and killed more than 100,000 Yemenis, devastated this poorest country in the Arab world and created the worst ever humanitarian crisis in the world.

Simultaneously US-European Israeli war mongers also began a well-organized billion dollar global campaign, Islamophobia, demonizing Islam and Muslims to justify their wars.

In this campaign evangelical Christians, Zionist Jews and India’s RSS, have, joined together under the US-Israeli, Saudi, and Indian Axis. They started to persecute Muslims worldwide.

This campaign, many suspect, have entered t Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the end of ethnic war in May 2009,in view of its strategic importance in the context of the ongoing struggle to control the region.

Many suspect that with the arrival of these forces in Sri Lanka hostilities were unleashed against Muslims which divided Sinhalese ad Muslims who lived in peace and harmony for more than a thousand years.

Did the local media ever highlight these facts? Instead they became tools in the hands of anti-Muslims forces not missing any chance to demonize Islam and associate Muslims with violence.

The result is what we see today in the country

It is in this context one needs view the PCoI version on Islam and Muslims