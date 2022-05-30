Play free Gladiator slots

The Parimatch website has a separate category of online casinos, which presents profitable slots and other types of entertainment. Slots are just one of the most popular gambling games of our time, so their range is especially large here. For lovers of historical games, the casino offers a Gladiator slot from the provider Betsoft. In it, the user enters a gladiator fight in the Colosseum, getting acquainted with the history and culture of past times.

In the casino, the slot is available free of charge if the player activates the demo mode. This feature allows you to fully play gladiator slots and receive virtual payouts without any preliminary actions and paid conditions. In demo mode, a participant can use virtual bets, receive bonuses and use all the functions of the machine.

Principles of how to win at Gladiator slots

For Gladiator slot offer 5 reels and 30 lines, which allows you to count on the most frequent combinations. This process is carried out using thematic symbols, each element of which has its payout ratios. The more symbols involved in the combination (minimum 3, maximum 5), the more profitable the win will be for the player. The size of the reward always depends on the bet, so it is recommended to choose the largest one available to the player. In addition to the usual winnings, the following can be considered:

bonus features;

special characters;



Bonus features of the slot

Even free gladiator slots activate a bonus round for the user, with which you can win more often and more. The bonus is presented in the form of a gladiatorial duel in which the winner receives additional prizes. To enter the bonus round, you first need to open special symbols on reels 2, 3, and 4. Activating the bonus does not yet mean victory for the player, because in this round you first need to beat the opponent.

Wild and scatter have special features. In the Gladiator slot, the first slot is represented by a queen, and the second is by the Colosseum. Wild substitutes for other symbols on the playing field, allowing you to form more profitable combinations. The scatter is required to activate the bonus round, and by itself, it forms combinations, regardless of its location on the machine lines. There are also gladiator and door special symbols that participate in the bonus and are necessary for big wins in it.