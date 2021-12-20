Political Hierarchy – Sadism “Embedded”

By K. Balendra –

It appears, that, sadism is ‘embedded’ in the minds of some of our politicians, especially the hierarchy. Thus, some of them jointly and severally seem to take pleasure in releasing those Army Men and others who have been charged and found guilty of murder, not only during war, but, also prior and after the war.

They are considered heroes of war, when in fact the murders had been committed by men in the army to satisfy the ‘Sadistic’ needs of the upper tier, it appears. Further, they are also concerned about their supporters and others who may be lured to support them, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment. They released them too, so that they were able hit two birds with one stone.

The murders they cannot commit by themselves for fear of negative publicity, were passed on to their faithful. Thus, their passion for sadism has been fulfilled.

In addition to releasing the guilty from punishment, they have punished the innocent from being released purely because of their race and religion and their political leanings. This is a continuation of sadism in different forms, coupled with arrogance.

It is a pity that even the members of the opposition do not take genuine interest, instead, both sides play a game of ‘ping pong’ ball with the innocents, until the ‘balls’ are smashed beyond recognition.

It appears that one of the form of sadism is to deprive the people of their fundamental rights to food, clothing, shelter and their need of fire for cooking. Children are deprived of their milk powder and the infants are deprived of their mothers’ breast milk, due to lack of nourishment for mothers. This results in the children growing out to be ‘emaciated worms’. Who cares? The present ruling politician will not be in the world of the living to answer the ‘worms’.

Some of the politicians say that that they are not responsible for the present plight of the people, but the President, conveniently forgetting the fact they gave him the 2/3 majority to continue the assault.

The parents, who lived with dignity and decorum are compelled to crawl and creep and fall at the feet of the politicians to obtain their daily bread/rice or even a hundred gram of Manioc, to mitigate their hunger. Of course the Members of Parliament are well looked after by the Tax Payers. They know not what hunger means.

It is suggested, that, if the government is keen to release those in prison, for whatever reason it may be, it should be done in an equitable manner. An MP may sponsor their case in parliament with sound reasons and obtain a 2/3 majority of votes for the release of Murderers/ Drug Offenders and a simple majority for others, including those imprisoned for contempt of court or similar offences, taking care not to dispense with the services of the judiciary.

One law for all prison inmates please.