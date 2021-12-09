Politicizing Priyantha Kumara & The Collapse Of Our Rule Of Law!

By Asoka Seneviratne –

The universal fact about all politicians is their crooked attempt to try and turn any situation to their political advantage. The situation in Sri Lanka about late Mr. Priyantha Kumara is a classic example. Hordes of politicians ranging from party leaders, the speaker, opposition leader and the lot kept disturbing the final rites of the late engineer, dressed in crisp white, expressing bogus sadness and the worse, many using transport paid for by the Lankan people who have fallen from fireplace to the burning charcoal pit due to the damage these crooks have done to our county’s economy.

But do any of these people truly care a damn about Mr. Kumara or his family? The majority of them thrived on fooling, cheating on, violating the laws and worse helping to drive our once reasonably prosperous land into the ditch. As if that was not enough , those the Rajapaksa camp even legislated the dangerous 20th amendment thus flushing away the vital checks and balances, due process, rule of law , accountability and people’s dignity down the toilet.

Line up all the convicts in our jails and see how many come from wealthy, well connected or political families. None. So much about the justness of our justice system!!!! Only the poor go to jail!

The members of this ruling/opposition club have been fooling the masses for decades. They lied, they cheated, they robbed, they got bribed and yes they covered each other’s rear end to make sure nobody goes to jail. They interfered into law enforcement, interfered into the justice apparatus, and protected the drug lords, smugglers and criminals. Money and power was the main factor.

Now there is one difference. Some may have been handicapped or scared to speak out fearing reprisals from party big wigs. Who would dare to challenge or object to any Rajapaksa or Ranil and get kicked out, worse get thrown in jail.

Heard of a brave man called Ranjan Ramanayake?

Let me refresh our minds about known high profile cases that went nowhere. There are hundred more of course possible unknown to us.

The wretched son of Mervin (Vermin) Perera who was involved in a Colombo brawl. No jail or fine. The same vermin minister who tied a local office bearer to jail in public. No jail or fine. Murder of rugger played Thjudeen. Nobody was punished. Killing of Lsanth Wickrematunge. Nobody was punished. White van abductions. Nobody was punished. Disappearance of Prageeth Ekneligoda. Nobody was punished. Payment to US lobbyist Zubberi (now in US jail) of 4 M dollars by then CB governor. Nobody went to jail. Foolish purchase of Greek junk bonds in 2012 by the same governor costing the public 2.14 B rupees. Nobody was punished. Carlton Sports Network by a Rajapaksa, where the millions came from? Nobody was punished. Hedge fund fraud by the CB governor in 2007. Nobody was punished. CB bond scam under Ranil. Nobody was punished. MP’s who got bribed by these CB bonds crooks – perpetual treasuries -including the then Finance Minister who bartered a luxury home in Kollupitiya. Nobody went to jail. Ranil blocking Sirisena’s efforts to bring the then CB governor to justice. Nobody was punished. Recent sugar scam costing billion to Lankan people directly and more billions to the treasury. Nobody was punished. Devprivation of basic fertfilizer to farmers. And destroying their small livelihoods, nobody took responsivity. Useless Mattala Airport and port mess costing billions. Nobody took responsibility. Release of millions of dollars via BOC to a few quack investors to buy nitrogen fertilizer on the orders of a government big shot. Nobody was punished. Cooking gas explosion disaster. Nobody has been charged or fined so far. The luni and arrogant prisons minister who threatened a Tamil inmate at gun point while heavily intoxicated. Nobody has been even charged yet. He continues to be a minister. The Malwana mansion claimed to belong to Basil .Nobody was punished. Nirupama Rajapaksa’s husband hiding 150 m dollars that was exposed in Pandora papers. Nobody has been even charged yet. The former US ambassador to USA, Jaliya pocketing some $200000.00 when purchasing the new SL embassy building in Washington DC. The Mihin Air crook and buddy of MR, Sajin Vaas was accused of massive fraud. No punishment or even prosecution. The millions bribes paid to Rajapaksa campaign in 2014 by Port City Corporation. No case exists. Release of a drug smuggler minister whose home was surrounded by STF but chased away by a very bid elected shot. No case filed.

There are dozens and dozens more cases of high profile criminal cases and financial fraud cases that just disappeared from docket.

How and why? Where the heck is our rule of law and equal justice under the law. Nah. These provisions in our constitution are just hogwash. The big boys in power decide our justice or lack of it.

Thank you Mr. Ranjan Ramanayake. You are a hero. You were brave. You exposed drug lords sitting in our parliament with the blessings of top dogs. You paid dearly. They threw you in the slammer for 4 years. Do not worry sir. Your Nelson Mandela day will come. The system that threw you in jail is fast becoming extinct and on self-destruction. The 6.9 million fools have disappeared into hiding. Not their fault. They were sold a lie and they bought it. Now licking series wounds!!

In my humble opinion. No matter who comes to power including the JVP is not the final solution. The final solution is to restore our Democracy through a wise constitution with proper and smart checks and balances that restores the true separation of powers between executive, judicial and legislative. Politicians in USA, Britain or Germany are not less corrupt than ours. They will rob if the chance arises. The difference is that their constitutions are smart. They have enough safeguards built in to protect their democracies and people. No matter how big you are, if you break the law, you will go to jail. Period!

Don’t believe me. Just Google how many US politicians at all levels are in jail or been in jail. Dozens. Now why is it that no politician of any grade is in jail in SL? Because our JRJ backed by 20th Amendment constitution is stupid, designed by a bunch of fools, JRJ and Rajapaksas included.