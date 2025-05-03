President AKD’s 2025 May Day Speech: A Turning Point For Reform, Unity & Tamil Rights

By Raj Sivanathan –

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s 2025 May Day speech, delivered at the National People’s Power (NPP) rally, marked a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s post-independence political journey. Addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd, the President laid out a bold vision for national reform, social equity, and genuine unity across all communities. In a historic first, the speech was simultaneously translated into Tamil, symbolizing a renewed commitment to inclusivity and reconciliation.

A Milestone in Tamil Recognition

Perhaps the most striking feature of the President’s address was his direct acknowledgement of the rights and historical grievances of the Tamil people. For the first time at a national May Day rally, the President emphasized the urgent need to protect the rights and freedoms of Tamil citizens.

“The rights and freedoms of Tamil citizens must be protected and upheld,” President Dissanayake declared, affirming his commitment to building a just and inclusive nation”.

This unequivocal pledge resonated deeply, especially in the context of decades of marginalization and conflict. It offered a glimmer of hope for meaningful structural change, especially among communities in the North and East.

Key Themes of the Address

1. Economic Transformation

President Dissanayake outlined an ambitious roadmap for economic reform that centres on local empowerment, self-sufficiency, and equitable development. He stressed the importance of integrating the working class and youth—particularly from underdeveloped regions—into the mainstream economy. Reviving agriculture and reducing reliance on external institutions such as the IMF and World Bank were central to his vision.

2. National Unity and Sovereignty

Reiterating the NPP’s commitment to a sovereign and united Sri Lanka, the President called for a national identity rooted in shared values and mutual respect among all ethnic and religious communities. He emphasized that sustainable unity can only be achieved through recognition and protection of every group’s rights—including the long-overlooked Tamil population.

3. Political Integrity and Good Governance

The President reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and abuse of power. Transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership were emphasized as non-negotiable pillars of governance. The NPP, he said, would lead by example in rebuilding trust between the government and its people.

Public Reception: A Hopeful Shift

The speech was widely lauded for its sincerity, clarity, and progressive tone. Many viewed it as a clear break from past rhetoric that often sidelined minority issues. The inclusion of a Tamil translation was not only symbolic but also substantive, reflecting a growing political will to bridge linguistic and ethnic divides.

Conclusion: A New Era of Inclusivity

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s May Day speech may be remembered as a defining moment in Sri Lanka’s political evolution. By addressing the rightful concerns of the Tamil people and placing unity, justice, and equity at the forefront, the President has opened the door to a new chapter one where every Sri Lankan can feel seen, heard, and valued.

Whether these promises translate into action remains to be seen. But for now, the President’s words have reignited a long-dormant hope for a fairer and truly united Sri Lanka.