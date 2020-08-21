President Rajapaksa Needs To Drop The SLFP’s Economic Legacy

By Arjuna Mahendran –
“Mrs. Bandaranaike angrily accused the American Government of trying to dictate terms and said, ‘Ceylon is not prepared to dance to the tune of the capitalist countries to obtain aid!’” ~The Observer (London), Feb.24, 1963
In January 2019, soon after his switching of Prime Ministers was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, the former President made one of his regular trips to Singapore. His excuse was to attend a minor conference on the environment but he also made it a point to meet the PM of Singapore. Sri Lanka media carried a story soon thereafter stating that he had informed the Singapore PM that ‘Sri Lanka would be adding (sic) amendments to the Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement’.
A year earlier, the highlight of the state visit of the Singapore PM to Sri Lanka was the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries. The ink had barely dried on the agreement before it created a political storm within Sri Lanka’s then coalition government. Soon after that, the coalition fared badly at local government elections and the then prime minister almost lost a confidence vote in parliament.
A report published in late 2018 by a committee of experts (COE) appointed by the ex-President, to evaluate the Sri Lanka-Singapore free trade agreement (SLSFTA), went on to savage the entire process of negotiating the SLSFTA. Among other things, it said that FTAs were ‘of no use’ in the prevailing economic environment at the time, that the New Trade Policy of the previous government had failed to meet its goal as a national trade policy and further alleged that proper procedure had not been followed in the passage of the SLSFTA through the cabinet of ministers.
It was sad to see Sri Lanka airing very publicly the sordid details of internal bickering within the then government on the relatively dry technical issues of a trade agreement. The COE also made a remarkable statement to the effect that some infant industries in the country were expected to remain infants in perpetuity because of the adverse business conditions prevalent at home. That admission and the COE’s call for a comprehensive national economic plan was an echo of an oft-repeated theme which has regrettably never seen the light of day for over half a century.
In the near term the brute reality of the government’s stifling debt burden has pretty much shackled any form of trade reform. No trade promotion policy can be effectively articulated so long as debt service payments gobble up more than ninety percent of government revenues. Revenues of which the bulk are derived from taxes on trade. Any government attempting to liberalise trade barriers will face a corresponding disruption of these revenues and thus impair the government’s ability to repay its debts. Perhaps the dryness of the technical details of government debt management don’t make it an appealing subject for wider discussion in the media. Nevertheless it is surprising that this topic, and constructive proposals to address it, do not get more airtime in Sri Lanka considering the disproportionate impact it has wreaked on the lives of its citizens.
But there is also a political dimension to the crucial issue of refashioning the economic structure of the country which has to be surmounted if Sri Lanka is to face the coming challenge of growing the economy out of the debt-induced hole into which it has dug itself. A stark illustration of this was the opposition that the first Rajapakse administration faced in its plans to introduce world-class casinos and the port city in 2014. The defeat of that regime can be attributed in no small measure to the antipathy that those two initiatives elicited from the small but significant section of the intelligentsia.
The roots of that attitude which repudiates the introduction of ‘corrupting’ foreign influences into Sri Lanka have hoary antecedents. Mr Bandaranaike famously closed down the Colombo race course where his own father was a proud owner of several thoroughbreds that Bandaranaike père personally selected and imported from prized bloodstock stud farms in the UK.
The son went on to abruptly kick the British forces out of Katunayake airport and Trincomalee port thereby depriving the treasury of the valuable funding and technical inputs that flowed into those establishments from the UK. After his untimely death, his wife dutifully kicked out international petroleum companies operating in Ceylon thereby invoking the sanctions of the US Hickenlooper Amendment to the Foreign Assistance Act of 1962 which killed any investment and aid flows from the US to Sri Lanka for several years thereafter. Ceylon had the dubious distinction of being the only country to be sanctioned by this law.
In stark contrast over a decade later, Singapore lobbied hard to keep the main British naval base from leaving its shores, having already seen the damage done at Trincomalee. A key economic advisor to the Singapore government in the ‘60s, Albert Winsemius, persuaded it to not rename the streets nor tear down the statue of its modern ‘founder’ Stamford Raffles in order to make westerners still feel comfortable in the city and ensure that uninterrupted inflows of western capital and know-how continued to flow in.
This reflects the marked difference in attitudes between southern Asian nations versus their south-east Asian counterparts towards opening their borders to foreign trade. Most of south-east asia had encountered the terrifying occupation by Japanese forces in world war 2 and were arguably less inclined to sever their links with their saviours, their erstwhile European colonisers, after the war. The familiar devil from the west seemed relatively more palatable and a comforting presence to them. Singapore went on to develop the second largest petrochemical handling port in the world, initially servicing flows of crude oil from the middle east to Japan. Trincomalee and Sri Lanka missed a trick.
The sub-continent which had borne the brunt of suffocating British overlordship despite periodic revolts, nevertheless successfully resisted the Japanese ww2 onslaught even as the British fleet fled to Somalia. In the afterglow of the war, their new leaders naturally felt fully capable of grabbing their manifest destiny with their own two hands. Mr.Bandaranaike trained his followers to persist in keeping the foreigners at bay. With a single act of banishing the use of the English language he pretty much locked up his island nation from meaningfully ramping up its trading activity with the rest of the world for several decades.
However, when considering the tenure of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, there is a tantalising hint of a gradual thaw in his previous attitude of xenophobic nationalism. He, who initially banished the statue of Victoria, Empress of India, from the Presidential lawn at the start of his term, ended his Presidency welcoming Emperor (in all but name) Xi Jinping and an Aussie casino mogul to invest in Sri Lanka. It remains to be seen whether his thwarted plans will find fresh impetus under his brother’s rule.
Another Rajapakse sibling has vowed to emulate the China Communist Party and the India BJP. Both nations have transformed their economies by welcoming foreign investment while maintaining tight control of their respective political domains. With their extensive experience of having lived in and interacted with America, perhaps the Rajapaksa clan-dominated SLPP and its economic and trade policies will mark a distinct shift away from those of its predecessor SLFP. Who knows? We may yet see the SLSFTA becoming a fully operational reality against the backdrop of a comprehensive national development plan. Watch this space.
Latest comments
S. C. Pasqual / August 21, 2020
Mr. Arjuna Mahendran,
.
I don’t think GR needs your advise my dear.
Stay put till we drag you to jail.
/
leelagemalli / August 21, 2020
Mr. Arjuna Mahendran,
–
WELCOME again. Many of us CT readers need you to draw attention on the following questions.
–
Why not you use your pseudo name ? This was made clear by former stupid president, now a MP, Gamaralage SIRISENA, that you are now on a pseudo name.
–
And if INTERPOL is searching you, how can you be seen as a writer on this PLATFORM ?
–
Most Stupid Person on CT – Ms SCP @
–
If you think GR is intelligent than Mahendran, please go back to their credentials and study it.
:
GR is just a diploma holder AND the last job he had been busy before becoming a PATRIOLT in 2005, was “petrol shed assistant”.
., but AM is an Oxford educated Graduate with world records of exp in much higher bank in MIDDLE east, Singapore and srilanka.
–
/
Dilshan / August 21, 2020
You must be joking.
I do not think he has broken any law to put him jail. If he is to be in jail so must the National MP Cabral.
Even if he has broken the law you think Rajapakse will put their former investment advisor in Dibai who know their ill gotten money details into jail. They are not as idiotic as you are.
/
Dilshan / August 21, 2020
Definitely the investment advisor of Rajapakse should know what is on sleeves of them
/
eeakdavi / August 21, 2020
Rather tendentious but challenging points.
I hope to see serious responses from our nationalists instead of the usual abuses and personal insults.
/
Thiagarajah Venugopal / August 21, 2020
Dear Sir
I am a bit puzzled the article start with the what our Late Hon PM SB said in 1963 to make a case for 2020 expectations of the newly developed Nations such Singapore and their way of life with all others in the world.
SL is in a transition from a war that was propt up by the same masters through India a very simple beginnings of political killings in Jaffna when the titled “Ratha Pottu Mafia killings of Tamil in Jaffna 1970-1977-1981” did the dirty work using Jaffna children.
Now 40 years on and all that Mother Lankan Blood lost/ SL a natural strategic gain robbed and banked in other Asian countries economies yes there will be some alterations to the Trade Deals now against all the odds she is finding her own feet from a rug that was pulled under her feet a long time ago.
/
Dilshan / August 21, 2020
Rug pulled under her leg by whom by our Sinhala leaders not by anyone outside. Longtime ago others wanted emulate us.
Do not make stupid statements
/
upali1942 / August 21, 2020
I believe that we are the only country following discarded socialist economic policies given up by the forefathers the Soviet Union and China. Irreparable damage has been done to our economy by socialist policies of successive SLFP govt’s.Time to change or face the consequences of being like a frog in the well.Here are a few examples. Bus services and Insurance taken over by the SWRD given back by daughter. Sirimavo took over the estates and ChandrIka gave them back. Over 200 loss making GOBA’s.
/
upali1942 / August 21, 2020
We have lost our way. We happen to be the only country following discarded socialist policies of the Soviet Union and China. Irreparable damage has been done to our economy by the successive SLFP Govt’s following socialist policies. We have to open up or perish like a frog in the well. Here are a few cases. SWRD nationalized the bus services and the daughter invited the private bus services. Sirimao took over the Estates and Insurances Chandrika gave them back.Who did the right thing. Parents?
There are many loss making GOBU’s.
/
rj1952 / August 21, 2020
They say laughter is the medicine and in the case of the now mighty much corrupt criminal Rajapuka goons.
\
The multi-trillion dollar question the talk of the town at this very moment is that what economics do these megalomanic rogues know of.?
All they very well know is to fill the linings of their multi-faceted amudes with all the hora boru monies they acquire on their sordid travels..
\
From 2005 onwards mahindan Rajapuk dipped his filthy fingers into many an illicit pie, by his doings many an innocent deserving poor folk who were affected by many a traumatic happening.
He ruthlessly stole without caring two hoots the funds that were sent by generous souls to help in the recovery of the happenings in the 2004 tsunami.?
Rightly speaking he now ought to be behind bars but thanks to a then Chief Justice who also got a monetary share of the pudding first set him free and then profusely apologised to the much in suffering good innocent folk who were ravaged mercilessly by the 2004 tsunami.
\
now I come to my buddy the Kalla kallathoni war criminal of a so-called bogus big talking president who made millions of dollars on the acquiring out of date, out of commission never able to fly defective Russia’s MIG jet-fighter aircraft along with
/
rj1952 / August 21, 2020
As my loving mates, the rajapuka’s not having an iota of an IQ – better known as intelligence they are totally lost at sea trying to fathom the meaning of the word ECONOMICS.
\
They are only the past masters the unqualified experts in crippling and robbing the island of all its income along with the high-interest loans that they have been forced to feed the starving people.
\
At the present juncture the stores in the government hospitals are bare, no funds available to import the much-needed Zmedication to prevent the death toll from rising.
No stents are available for the heart patients and the private sector keeps on increasing the costs of these products by the second conveniently stating that the USA dollar is going down against the world’s best-sought currency the Lankan rupee all the time.
\
If these Rajapuka nitwits just cannot look after the essential medical needs of the much-maligned poor poverty-stricken hungry peasants, the only option available for them is to commit suicide.
\
This is why it is called the best of the biggest beggar’s colony on this always smiling planet.
Another original Rajapuka creation.
/
Rajash / August 21, 2020
I thought SLPP is in power and not SLFP?
/
Native Vedda / August 21, 2020
Rajash
–
“I thought SLPP is in power and not SLFP?”
–
SLPP and SLFP are interchangeable.
Gota’s father was heavily involved in the manufacturing of old racist SLFP.
Gota’s crooked brother is heavily involved in manufacturing this new racist SLPP.
In the meantime old racist party was being repackaged, rebranded, retooled, …. in the pursuance of building a dictatorship followed by a dynasty.
–
Sirisena while being president and leader of SLFP, he spent 99.9999999% of his time on protecting members of SLFP, clan, Gota, Wimal, Namal, Mahinda, … all crooks and war criminals………….
–
Why do you believe SLFP and SLPP are different and separate parties?
/